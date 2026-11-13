That perfectly wrapped present in your carry-on might not stay wrapped. When flying with Christmas gifts, the safest move is to pack them unwrapped or in gift bags, because if an item sets off an alarm at the security checkpoint, TSA officers have to open it to find out what is inside.

The Transportation Security Administration says so directly in its December 2023 holiday travel release. “Pack unwrapped gifts, or use gift bags to help expedite screening of both checked and carry-on bags,” the agency advises. The same December 2023 release quotes a TSA official: “However, when an item triggers our alarm, our officers must resolve the issue and make sure the item isn’t dangerous or prohibited onboard an airplane. We recommend gift bags or boxes, or simply wrap your gifts at your destination.”

The rule applies to both carry-on and checked bags. Here are the eight packing rules that keep your gifts intact and your line moving.

8 Packing Rules for Flying With Gifts

1. Travel Unwrapped or Use Gift Bags

This is the main rule. Wrapping paper hides what is inside, and if a gift looks unusual on the X-ray, an officer will need to see it. That can mean tearing paper open at the checkpoint or opening a checked bag out of your sight. Gift bags with tissue paper on top are easy for officers to look into and easy for you to put back together. Another option is to pack wrapping paper, tape, and ribbon in your suitcase and wrap everything at your destination.

2. Liquid Gifts Over 3.4 Ounces Go in Checked Bags

TSA’s 3-1-1 rule limits carry-on liquids, gels, and aerosols to containers of 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less, all in one quart-size bag. That covers many popular gifts: perfume, cologne, lotion sets, bath products, hot sauce, olive oil, wine, and spirits. A useful test that TSA has repeated for years: if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it, and it is larger than 3.4 ounces, put it in a checked bag.

Pack liquid gifts in sealed plastic bags and wrap them in clothing in the middle of your suitcase. Bottles of wine or spirits travel best in padded sleeves.

3. Holiday Food Gifts: Solids Fly, Spreads Do Not

TSA says solid food items like fruitcake, candy canes, and chocolates can go in a carry-on. But it lists egg nog, wine, champagne, maple syrup, and preserves as items that are not solid and should be packed in checked bags. That means:

Carry-on friendly: Cookies, fudge, chocolates, candy, fruitcake, dried fruit, nuts, and baked goods.

Checked bag only, over 3.4 ounces: Jams, jellies, honey, syrups, sauces, salsas, dips, and spreadable cheeses.

Ask before you pack: Use TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool on its website or app for anything unusual.

4. Electronics and Batteries: Know Where They Go

Many holiday gifts include batteries. Rules depend on the type.

Spare lithium batteries and power banks: Must go in your carry-on, not your checked bag, under FAA rules. This includes portable chargers, a common gift.

Devices with batteries installed: Laptops, tablets, phones, cameras, and game consoles are generally allowed in carry-on bags and, in most cases, checked bags too, but carrying them on is safer and the FAA recommends it.

E-cigarettes and vapes: Carry-on only.

Remove large electronics at screening: In standard lanes, laptops and similar devices usually need to come out of your bag for X-ray.

If you are giving a gadget, consider leaving it in its original packaging but unwrapped. That makes it easy to identify.

5. Fragile Gifts Belong in the Middle of Your Bag

Ornaments, glassware, ceramics, and framed photos break easily. Pack them in the center of a suitcase, surrounded by soft clothing on all sides. Use bubble wrap or socks as padding. For very fragile or valuable items, carry them on, since checked bags are handled roughly and can be stacked under heavy luggage.

6. Ship Bulky or Heavy Gifts Instead

Large gifts take up space and can push your bag over the airline’s weight limit, which often triggers a fee for overweight bags. Shipping heavy items ahead of time is often cheaper and easier than paying a checked or overweight bag fee. Order online and ship directly to your destination, or use a shipping service a week or two before you leave. Shipping deadlines tighten in December, so plan early.

7. Leave Prohibited Items Off the List

Some popular gifts cannot fly in a carry-on, and some cannot fly at all.

Knives and multi-tools: Not allowed in carry-on bags. Pack them in checked bags.

Sporting goods: Baseball bats, hockey sticks, and golf clubs must be checked.

Tools: Many tools longer than 7 inches must be checked.

Snow globes: TSA says snow globes that appear to hold less than 3.4 ounces of liquid, about tennis-ball size, can go in a carry-on only if the whole globe, base included, fits in your quart-size bag. Larger ones must be checked.

Fireworks, sparklers, and flammable items: Not allowed in any luggage.

Self-defense sprays: Not allowed in carry-on bags, with strict limits for checked bags.

8. Keep Gift Receipts and Proof of Purchase Handy

If you are traveling internationally, customs officers may ask about the value of gifts you are bringing in. Keep receipts handy. In the United States, returning travelers must declare items acquired abroad, including gifts. Domestic travelers do not face customs, but keeping receipts in your carry-on helps if an airline damages a checked gift and you need to file a claim.

Wrapping at Your Destination

If you want gifts wrapped under the tree, bring a small wrapping kit. A roll of wrapping paper fits along the side of a suitcase. Tape and scissors can go in checked bags. Small scissors with blades under 4 inches from the pivot point are allowed in carry-on bags by TSA, but larger scissors must be checked. Gift bags fold flat and take almost no space.

Security Line Tips for Flying With Christmas Gifts

Holiday travel brings huge crowds at airports. A few habits make screening faster when you are carrying gifts.

Arrive early: TSA routinely recommends giving yourself extra time during the holidays.

Pack gifts on top: Put items that might need inspection near the top of your carry-on.

Keep bags organized: Cluttered bags are harder to screen and more likely to need a manual check.

Use TSA PreCheck if you have it: PreCheck lanes are often faster, and you usually do not need to remove laptops or liquids.

Flying Home With New Gifts

After the holiday, you will likely fly home with gifts you received. The same rules apply. Plan ahead:

Bring an empty tote or foldable bag: It gives you room for new items, but check your airline’s carry-on and personal item limits.

Check liquid gifts: Perfume and bath sets you receive need to go in checked bags if they are over 3.4 ounces.

Consider shipping: If you received bulky gifts, ship them home.

Shipping vs. Packing: A Quick Comparison

Pack it if: The gift is small, light, and allowed in your bags, and you have space.

Ship it if: It is heavy, bulky, fragile, liquid-heavy, or would push you into a second checked bag or an overweight fee.

Order online if: You can have it delivered directly to your destination, which saves you from carrying it at all.

Gift Cards and Cash

Gift cards and cash are the easiest gifts to fly with. They take no space, are not restricted by TSA, and cannot break. Domestic travelers can carry any amount of cash, though large sums may draw questions. Travelers leaving or entering the United States must report currency and monetary instruments totaling more than $10,000 to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Common Gift Questions

Can I bring a wrapped gift in my carry-on? Yes, but it may need to be unwrapped if it triggers an alarm.

Can I fly with a bottle of wine as a gift? Yes, in checked bags. Wine over 3.4 ounces cannot go through the checkpoint.

Can I bring homemade cookies? Yes, baked goods are allowed in carry-on bags.

Can I bring a candle? Solid wax candles are allowed in carry-on bags. Gel candles are treated as liquids, so check TSA’s guidance.

Can I bring a toy with batteries? Generally yes. Keep spare lithium batteries in your carry-on.

Before You Leave Home

Make a gift list: Note which gifts need to be checked, carried on, or shipped.

Weigh your bags: A luggage scale helps you avoid overweight fees at the counter.

Check your airline: Bag fees and size limits vary by airline and fare type.

The Bottom Line

TSA officers sometimes have to open wrapped gifts to clear an alarm, so the agency recommends traveling with gifts unwrapped or in gift bags. Put liquid gifts over 3.4 ounces in checked bags, keep power banks and spare lithium batteries in your carry-on, carry solid food gifts on, pad fragile items, ship bulky ones, and leave prohibited items out. Wrap at your destination, and everything will arrive the way you planned.