The Bronze Fonz is Milwaukee’s riverfront tribute to the cool, thumbs-up character from Happy Days. A public artwork is art placed in a space open to the public. This playful stop gives you a quick reason to pause downtown and enjoy the Milwaukee RiverWalk. Best of all, it fits easily into a longer day out.

You can visit for the television connection, the sculpture itself, or a relaxed break beside the water. No ticket is needed to see this outdoor artwork. Plan a few minutes for the stop, then keep walking or find a spot to take in the river view. Think of it as a lively stop to fold into a broader Milwaukee outing.

Key Takeaways

The sculpture honors a character from Happy Days.

It stands beside the downtown riverfront walkway.

The outdoor artwork is free to view.

Check its current status before you head out.

Leave room for other visitors at the photo stop.

Bronze Fonz Milwaukee: Where to Find the RiverWalk Statue

Look for a widening in the RiverWalk on the south side of Wells Street. The sculpture stands just south of the street, at a spot where you can pause along Milwaukee’s riverfront. That open plaza makes the landmark easier to notice as you walk.

The statue is located on the Milwaukee RiverWalk, just south of Wells Street. The walkway offers river views and public art, so the stop can fit into a longer walk. The Milwaukee RiverWalk District’s sculpture listing places the Bronze Fonz just off Wells Street.

Waypoint Position on the route Why it matters Wells Street Plaza widens on its south side Landmark for finding the stop Bronze Fonz Just south of Wells Street Statue stop Wisconsin Avenue About 2 blocks south of the statue Walking-tour starting point

The RiverWalk pairs river views with public art, making the statue one stop on a longer stroll.

The route continues south about two blocks to Wisconsin Avenue, where the walking tour starts. For another easy riverfront outing, see this guide to riverwalks across America. Use Wells Street as the landmark when you approach the plaza.

How Happy Days and Henry Winkler Shaped the Bronze Fonz

Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, the Fonz, throughout Happy Days’ 1974-1984 run. The bronze figure brings a character from a Milwaukee-set sitcom into a real downtown setting. The show’s local roots explain why the tribute feels at home here.

Who Played the Fonz on Happy Days?

Henry Winkler played Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on Happy Days from 1974 to 1984. Winkler was born in Manhattan, New York City, on October 30, 1945, not in Milwaukee. His screen role made the Fonz a familiar figure to viewers who knew the sitcom.

The series drew on a 1950s Milwaukee setting, even though Winkler came from New York. That contrast helps explain the statue’s appeal: the character belongs to the show’s imagined Milwaukee, while the sculpture stands in the city itself. For visitors interested in the city’s brewing past, this guide to classic American brewery tours offers another local-history angle.

Was Happy Days Filmed in Milwaukee?

No, Happy Days was set in Milwaukee but produced in Los Angeles. The sitcom used the city as its story setting, rather than filming its episodes here. So the Bronze Fonz marks a real Milwaukee connection to the show, not a filming location.

That distinction matters when you plan a visit. The statue is a tribute to the city named in the story, while the show’s production took place in California. The 1970s series helped keep the character recognizable across generations.

How Gerald P. Sawyer Made the Bronze Fonz

Artist Gerald P. Sawyer created the bronze statue as a life-size image of the character. It stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, the same height as Henry Winkler. The figure wears a leather jacket, a white T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Its double-thumbs-up pose captures the character’s familiar swagger. The statue was unveiled on August 18, 2008, and has stood on the RiverWalk since that year. The outfit and gesture make the figure easy to recognize at a glance. The recognizable pose is the bridge between a fictional television character and Milwaukee’s real riverfront.

How to Check the Bronze Fonz’s Status and Take Photos

The Fonz was not torn down, but the statue has been away for maintenance and repairs. It was removed for maintenance in February 2022, and a July 13, 2026 update expected its return later that summer. Since that date has passed, check its current status before setting out instead of assuming it is there or still away.

Temporary removals have been for maintenance or repairs, not permanent removal. Visit Milwaukee has a live camera page, though its feed may not be available each time you check. Treat the camera as one possible status clue, not a guarantee.

Was the Fonzie Statue in Milwaukee Torn Down?

No, the statue was not permanently torn down. Salt has interacted with the bronze and caused oxidation, while touching and climbing have left scratches. That wear is why a considerate photo keeps hands and feet off the sculpture.

Keep your photo pose on the ground, not on the statue.

How to Take a Bronze Fonz Photo

The stop is popular for photos, so you may need to wait your turn. Try these simple ways to frame a shot while leaving the sculpture undamaged:

Stand beside the figure to show its scale.

Mimic the double-thumbs-up pose without climbing.

Include the river in the frame.

Allow other visitors time for their turn.

A no-contact pose helps limit further marks on the bronze. If the live camera page will not load, treat that as no confirmation of the statue’s current status.

Conclusion

The Bronze Fonz is an easygoing way to add a little television nostalgia to a Milwaukee stroll. The stop suits visitors who enjoy public art, a river view, or the 1970s series connection. You can make it a quick pause or part of a longer downtown outing.

Before you leave, check the statue’s status and choose a route that gives you time along Milwaukee’s riverfront. If you are planning other local stops, Milwaukee’s history can stretch well beyond the walkway. Bookmark Visit Milwaukee’s RiverWalk camera page as one more planning detail before heading out.

FAQ

Is Henry Winkler from Milwaukee, Wisconsin?

No, Henry Winkler was born in Manhattan, New York City, on October 30, 1945. He became linked with Milwaukee through his role as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on Happy Days. The sitcom used Milwaukee as its setting, but Winkler’s birthplace was New York. The Bronze Fonz honors that screen character in the city connected to the show.

When was the Bronze Fonz unveiled?

The Bronze Fonz was unveiled on August 18, 2008. Artist Gerald P. Sawyer created the bronze figure as a tribute to the Happy Days character. The statue has stood on the Milwaukee RiverWalk since 2008, though it has been away for maintenance and repairs at times. Check current status before planning a visit around it.

How tall is the Bronze Fonz?

The Bronze Fonz stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, the same height as Henry Winkler. Its life-size build helps the familiar leather jacket, white T-shirt, and jeans read like the character’s clothes. You can stand beside the figure to show its scale in a photo. Please keep your feet off the statue to protect the bronze.

Is there an admission charge to see the Bronze Fonz?

No, you do not need a ticket to view the outdoor public artwork on the RiverWalk. The sculpture stands in a public space, so you can include it in a downtown walk without paying admission. You may want to allow extra time if other visitors are taking photos. Check its status first, since maintenance can take it away temporarily.

Can visitors see the Bronze Fonz on a live camera?

Visit Milwaukee has a live camera page that visitors can check for a view of the area. The feed may not be available each time you open the page, so do not treat a loading issue as proof that the statue is gone. Its current status is best confirmed before you set out for the RiverWalk.