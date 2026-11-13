October on Long Island’s North Fork means bumper-to-bumper traffic on Route 25, hour-long waits at pick-your-own farms, and winery tasting rooms packed with bachelorette parties. November is a different place. The North Fork in November still has wine, farm stands, and coastal views, but the crowds thin out fast once the pumpkins are gone.

The North Fork is the northern of Long Island’s two eastern prongs, running about 30 miles from Riverhead to Orient Point between Long Island Sound and Peconic Bay. It is farm country, with potato fields that have largely given way to vineyards, sod farms, nurseries, and orchards since the 1970s, when Long Island’s modern wine industry began. Its main road, Route 25, also called Main Road, runs the length of the fork through small hamlets like Jamesport, Mattituck, Cutchogue, Peconic, Southold, Greenport, and Orient.

In October, the region absorbs huge crowds of day-trippers from New York City and western Long Island. In November, they mostly go home. Here is why that makes November the better month.

8 Reasons the North Fork Is Better in November

1. Route 25 Traffic Disappears

On October weekends, Route 25 and Sound Avenue, the two main roads through the fork, can slow to a crawl as cars line up for pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple picking. A drive that takes 30 minutes on a weekday can take more than an hour. After Halloween, most of the agritourism traffic is gone. By mid-November, you can drive from Riverhead to Greenport at a normal pace, even on a Saturday.

2. Winery Tasting Rooms Are Calmer

The North Fork has dozens of wineries, many with tasting rooms right on Route 25 or Sound Avenue. In October, popular wineries require reservations, cap group sizes, and still fill up. In November, many are open with more relaxed weekend crowds, and some offer fireside tastings and seasonal events. You can actually talk to staff about the wines.

Book anyway on weekends: Some wineries still require reservations, especially for groups.

Check hours: Some tasting rooms cut days in late fall and winter.

Designate a driver: Wineries are spread out, and local police watch Route 25 closely.

3. Greenport Is Quiet and Walkable

Greenport, the largest village on the North Fork, is a working harbor town with a historic downtown on Front Street and Main Street. In summer, it is crowded with boaters and ferry traffic. In November, it is quiet, with restaurants, bakeries, bookstores, and shops open on weekends and fewer people on the sidewalks. Walk out to Mitchell Park and the waterfront, where a historic carousel sits inside a glass pavilion by the harbor. Check carousel hours, since it runs on a seasonal schedule.

4. Orient Beach State Park Is Nearly Empty

At the far eastern tip of the North Fork, Orient Beach State Park has about 45,000 feet of waterfront on Gardiner’s Bay, according to Long Island Playbook. From November through early March, the park is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In late fall, you may have the beach and the maritime forest trail almost to yourself. The park’s red cedars, salt marshes, and views across the bay make it a calm, beautiful walk.

Nearby, Orient village has historic houses and a small museum complex run by the Oysterponds Historical Society. The drive out along Route 25 through the causeway to Orient is one of the prettiest on Long Island.

5. The Shelter Island Ferry Is Easy

From Greenport, the North Ferry crosses to Shelter Island in a few minutes, running year-round. In summer, ferry lines can be long. In November, you can usually drive on with little wait. Shelter Island has Mashomack Preserve, a large nature preserve run by The Nature Conservancy with trails along the shoreline, and a few cafés and shops that stay open in the off-season. From the south side of Shelter Island, another ferry connects to Sag Harbor on the South Fork, so you can make a loop.

6. It Is Oyster Season

Oysters are at their best in cold months, and the Peconic Bay area has a strong oyster farming tradition. Local restaurants and raw bars serve North Fork oysters, and some oyster farms sell directly. Late fall is also scallop season in the Peconic Bay area, when local bay scallops show up on menus if the harvest is good. A dozen local oysters at a restaurant typically costs about $30 to $45.

7. Farm Stands Still Have the Late Harvest

Not every farm stand closes after Halloween. Many on the North Fork stay open into November or later, selling apples, squash, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, root vegetables, cider, pies, and Thanksgiving items. Some sell local turkeys and holiday wreaths. It is a good time to stock up before Thanksgiving, and the lines are short. Hours drop as the weather gets colder, so check before you go.

8. Room Rates Drop

North Fork inns, B&Bs, and hotels often charge much less in November than in summer and October. A room that costs $400 to $600 a night on a peak October weekend may run $200 to $350 in mid-November, depending on the property. Midweek rates are lower still. Two-night minimums are less common.

How to Spend a Weekend on the North Fork in November

Saturday morning: Drive out Route 25 from Riverhead, stopping at farm stands in Jamesport and Mattituck.

Saturday midday: Two or three wineries in Cutchogue and Peconic, with lunch at a winery or a local restaurant.

Saturday evening: Dinner in Greenport, with local oysters.

Sunday morning: Orient Beach State Park and a walk through Orient village.

Sunday afternoon: The ferry to Shelter Island for a walk at Mashomack Preserve, then back to Greenport or onward to Sag Harbor.

Getting There

From New York City: About 75 to 100 miles, roughly 1.75 to 2.5 hours via the Long Island Expressway to its end in Riverhead, then Route 25 or Sound Avenue.

By train: The Long Island Rail Road runs to Greenport on its Ronkonkoma Branch extension, with limited service. Check schedules, since trains east of Ronkonkoma are infrequent.

By bus: Hampton Jitney offers North Fork service from Manhattan.

From New England: The Cross Sound Ferry connects New London, Connecticut, to Orient Point year-round, about 80 minutes each way.

What Is Closed in November

Pick-your-own: Most pumpkin and apple picking ends by early November.

Some seasonal restaurants: A few close after Columbus Day or Thanksgiving.

Summer beaches services: Lifeguards and concessions are gone.

Shorter winery hours: Some tasting rooms open only on weekends.

Call ahead for anything you are planning a day around.

What to Pack

A warm jacket and hat: Wind off the Sound and the bay is cold.

Comfortable shoes: For beaches, trails, and village walking.

A cooler: For farm stand produce, wine, and oysters if you buy from a farm.

Where to Stay

The North Fork has a mix of small hotels, inns, B&Bs, and vacation rentals, plus a few chain hotels near Riverhead. Greenport has the most options within walking distance of restaurants. In November, many properties offer midweek deals, and some close for the winter after Thanksgiving, so book directly and confirm.

Greenport inns and hotels: Walkable to restaurants and the ferry.

Wine-country B&Bs: Quiet, often on or near vineyards.

Riverhead hotels: Usually the most affordable, with easy highway access.

Tips for a Better Visit

Go after Halloween: The difference in crowds between October and November weekends is dramatic.

Pick a base: Staying in one village saves you from driving back and forth.

Visit midweek if possible: Thursday and Sunday nights are often the best value.

Eat early or book: Popular restaurants in Greenport still fill on weekend nights.

Watch for deer: Deer are common on North Fork roads at dawn and dusk, especially in November.

Who the North Fork Suits in November

November on the North Fork suits couples, wine lovers, food travelers, and anyone who likes coastal scenery without the crowds. Families can enjoy the farm stands, beaches, and Shelter Island ferry. Travelers who want nightlife or a full summer-resort feel should look elsewhere.

Weather on the North Fork in November

November weather on the North Fork is cool and changeable. Daytime highs are often in the 50s early in the month and in the 40s by Thanksgiving, with chilly nights. Wind off Long Island Sound and the bays makes it feel colder near the water. Sunny fall days are excellent for walking and wine tasting, but bring a warm jacket, since rain and wind can arrive quickly.

Before Thanksgiving

The week before Thanksgiving is a good time to stock up at North Fork farm stands for the holiday table. Many sell pies, local vegetables, and holiday items, and some take orders for Thanksgiving turkeys or pies. Order ahead, since popular items sell out.

The Bottom Line

October is the North Fork’s busiest month, and November is one of its best. The traffic on Route 25 thins out, the wineries relax, Greenport and Orient go quiet, the Shelter Island ferry is easy, oysters are in season, farm stands still sell the late harvest, and rooms cost less. Go after Halloween and before Thanksgiving, and you will see why locals like the fork best when the visitors go home.