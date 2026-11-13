You will not see all 175 rooms. Nobody does. But the Yuletide at Winterthur tour takes you through a curated route of decorated period rooms in one of the largest historic houses in America, and in 2026 it runs from November 21 through January 3, with candlelit evening hours on select Fridays and Saturdays.

Winterthur, in northern Delaware near Wilmington, describes itself as the premier museum of American decorative arts, with nearly 90,000 objects made or used in America since 1640. That collection is displayed in the 175-room house, much as it was when the family of founder Henry Francis du Pont lived there, according to the museum. Du Pont grew up on the estate, filled the house with American furniture, ceramics, silver, and textiles, and arranged them in period rooms. He opened it as a museum in 1951.

At the holidays, the museum decorates a selection of those rooms. Here is what the tour actually shows you and how to plan it.

What the Yuletide at Winterthur Tour Actually Lets You See

The Yuletide Tour is a guided walk through a set of decorated rooms in the house, not a free-roam visit of all 175. For 2026, Winterthur says the tour celebrates the idea of home: “a place, the people, the food, the music, the traditions, and more.” Here is what that includes:

Decorated vignettes: Sparkling scenes throughout the house that explore how people seek comfort, belonging, and tradition at home, according to Winterthur.

The Dried-Flower Tree: A signature tree built from dried flowers grown on the estate. The museum calls it spectacular, and it is one of the most photographed parts of the tour.

More than a dozen other trees: Winterthur says the tour includes more than a dozen trees that celebrate the estate’s outdoor beauty and beloved traditions.

Period rooms: You walk through rooms furnished with American antiques from the colonial era to the 19th century, arranged as du Pont designed them.

Holiday table settings and dining scenes: Rooms set as if the family and guests are about to sit down to a holiday meal.

Beyond the house tour, Winterthur lists traditional favorites that are part of the season:

An original gingerbread display

A grand dollhouse

Special events at the library

Live music, workshops, and holiday shopping

The museum says these are included with admission.

2026 Dates and Hours

According to Winterthur, Yuletide runs from November 21, 2026, through January 3, 2027.

Regular hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Holiday Nights: Starting Friday, November 27, on Fridays and Saturdays, the museum stays open until 8 p.m.

No extended hours on December 26 or January 1.

Closed: Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Early closure: Christmas Eve.

Open: New Year’s Day.

Winterthur says advance reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets can be bought online or by phone at 800-448-3883.

Holiday Nights: The Candlelit Version

If you can, go on a Holiday Night. Winterthur says evening hours on select Fridays and Saturdays feature candlelit tours, live music, firepits, specialty cocktails, and seasonal food at the café. Seeing the period rooms by candlelight gives you a sense of how they might have looked on a winter evening long before electric lights.

Book ahead: Holiday Night time slots are popular.

Dress warmly: You walk outside between buildings and may linger by the firepits.

Allow time: Plan at least two to three hours for the tour, the gingerbread display, and the café.

Why 175 Rooms Matters

The number tells you something about Winterthur’s scale and about du Pont himself. He expanded the house over decades, adding wings and rooms to hold his collection. Many rooms were salvaged from older houses across the eastern United States and installed inside Winterthur, complete with woodwork, fireplaces, and paneling.

That means a walk through the house is also a walk through American interiors from different places and periods: a room from a colonial New England house, a parlor from the mid-Atlantic, a Federal-style dining room. The Yuletide Tour uses those rooms as stages for the holiday decorations.

The Garden and Grounds in Winter

Winterthur’s 60-acre garden, designed by du Pont, is among the best in the country, according to the museum. It is known for spring blooms, but in winter the garden has its own quiet beauty: bare trees, evergreens, and long views across rolling meadows. Du Pont wrote that he hoped visitors would enjoy “the sunlit meadows, shady wood paths, and the peace and great calm of a country place.”

Walk the paths near the house: Short walks are easy even in cold weather.

Look for the Enchanted Woods: The children’s garden area, with fairy-tale features, is open with admission when weather allows.

Bundle up: The estate is large and exposed in places.

Tips for a Better Visit

Reserve a time slot: Tours are timed and weekends sell out.

Go on a weekday: Tuesday through Thursday mornings are the calmest.

Check accessibility: The house has many floors and narrow areas. Ask about accessible routes when you book.

Eat on site: The café serves lunch and seasonal fare. On Holiday Nights, it offers specialty cocktails and food.

Shop the store: Winterthur’s museum store is a good place for holiday gifts, ornaments, and books on American decorative arts.

Respect the rules: Do not touch furniture or objects, and follow the guide’s instructions on photography.

Other Brandywine Valley Holiday Stops

Winterthur sits in the Brandywine Valley, an area full of du Pont family estates and museums. A few are worth pairing with your visit.

Hagley Museum and Library: The site of the original du Pont gunpowder works on the Brandywine River, with the family’s first home in America. Check holiday hours.

Nemours Estate: Another du Pont mansion, with formal French-style gardens. Holiday hours vary.

Brandywine River Museum of Art: Across the state line in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, known for the Wyeth family’s art and a large model train display at the holidays.

Longwood Gardens: In Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, with a famous holiday light display. Book well ahead.

Getting There

Winterthur is on Route 52 in northern Delaware, about six miles northwest of downtown Wilmington.

From Philadelphia: About 35 miles, usually 45 minutes via I-95 or Route 202.

From Baltimore: About 70 miles, roughly 1.25 hours via I-95.

From Washington, D.C.: About 110 miles, roughly 2 hours.

By train: Amtrak stops at Wilmington station. Winterthur is a short taxi or rideshare from there.

Parking: Free on site.

Where to Stay

Wilmington has a range of hotels, including historic options downtown, typically $140 to $300 a night in December. The Brandywine Valley also has inns and B&Bs. Staying nearby lets you visit Winterthur for Holiday Nights without a late drive home.

How Long to Spend

Plan for at least half a day. The Yuletide Tour itself takes about an hour, and you will want time for the gingerbread display, the dollhouse, the café, the store, and a short walk in the garden. On a Holiday Night, give yourself time for the firepits and music after your tour.

Who Yuletide Suits Best

Yuletide at Winterthur suits adults and older children interested in history, design, and antiques. Younger kids may enjoy the gingerbread, dollhouse, and Enchanted Woods more than the house tour. If you are bringing children, ask about family-friendly options when you book.

Accessibility and Comfort

Ask about accessible routes: The house is large and has many levels.

Wear comfortable shoes: You will walk and stand a lot.

Coat check and lockers: Ask what is available, since you will be indoors for the tour but outside between buildings.

Photography: Follow the museum’s rules, which may restrict flash or tripods in the period rooms.

Making a Weekend of It

A Winterthur visit pairs well with a holiday weekend in the Brandywine Valley. Spend one day at Winterthur and Hagley, another at Longwood Gardens or the Brandywine River Museum of Art, and stay in Wilmington or a country inn. Book holiday light shows and tours well ahead, since December weekends fill quickly across the region.

What It Costs

Admission to Winterthur is charged by ticket type and includes the Yuletide Tour and the season’s included activities, according to the museum. Prices vary by age and membership, and members often receive free or discounted admission, so check Winterthur’s website for current rates before you book. Food at the café, shopping, and special workshops cost extra.

Booking Tips

Book online early: Timed tickets for weekends and Holiday Nights go first.

Choose a weekday morning for calm rooms: The tour is less crowded and easier to enjoy.

Pick an evening for atmosphere: Holiday Nights are busier but feature candlelit rooms and firepits.

Call if you need help: Winterthur’s phone line, 800-448-3883, handles reservations and questions.

The Bottom Line

Winterthur’s 175-room house holds nearly 90,000 objects of American decorative art, and the Yuletide at Winterthur tour lets you see a curated route of those rooms dressed for the holidays, with the Dried-Flower Tree, more than a dozen other trees, a gingerbread display, and a grand dollhouse. Book a timed ticket, aim for a candlelit Holiday Night if you can, and save time for a walk in the garden.