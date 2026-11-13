Mercer, Wisconsin, is home to Claire d’Loon, a giant loon statue whose button box answers visitors with loon calls. This free, interactive roadside attraction gives you a playful stop in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. Mercer also calls itself the Loon Capital, a fitting identity for a town with a loon landmark at its heart. The Claire dLoon Mercer Wisconsin stop suits families, road-trippers, and anyone curious about local sights. You can get visitor information from the chamber of commerce as you plan your time in town. The stop is an easy fit for a Northwoods drive, whether you visit on Loon Day or another day.

Key Takeaways

Claire d’Loon is a free, interactive roadside stop.

The statue stands outside the Mercer Chamber of Commerce.

Its button box offers loon calls and visitor information.

Mercer Loon Day is a separate downtown festival.

Check chamber event information before setting travel dates.

Where to See Claire dLoon Mercer Wisconsin

Claire d’Loon stands right outside the Mercer Chamber of Commerce at 5150 N. Hwy 51. The free stop puts Mercer’s famous talking loon beside the main road, where you can visit without planning a long detour.

The statue is 16 feet tall and weighs 2,000 pounds. Claire d’Loon is known as the World’s Largest Talking Loon, not the world’s largest loon statue. It was unveiled in May 1981 and has stood outside the chamber ever since.

A giant landmark beside the chamber

The chamber building gives you a clear landmark in town. The title World’s Largest Talking Loon refers to the statue’s talking feature, rather than its size compared with every loon statue in the world. Admission to see it is free, so you can add the stop to a drive through Mercer.

A Claire d’Loon stop is easy to spot on a map as the Mercer Chamber of Commerce. The site is right along Highway 51, making it a natural pause during a Northwoods drive.

Press a button to hear four calls

A button box near the statue plays four loon calls: a hoot, tremolo, yodel, or wail. Tremolo means a rapid wavering sound in a loon’s call. The box was restored in 2015 with four call buttons and a fifth button for information about Claire and loons.

Use the fifth button for information, not another loon call.

The statue’s voice box gives you a quick way to hear the calls without waiting for a wild loon. The World’s Largest Talking Loon name describes this sound feature, while “largest talking loon” is not a claim about every statue’s size. Visitors can stop for the calls without paying admission.

What Happens at Mercer Loon Day?

Mercer Loon Day’s 2026 program was scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Mercer. That 2026 date has passed, but the program gives you a sense of this annual town gathering.

The festival brings visitors to the Loon Capital for local shopping, food, and family activities. Its scheduled Loon Calling Contest adds a live loon-themed event to the day.

The 2026 schedule and activities

The 2026 Loon Day Loon Calling Contest was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in front of Mercer Town Hall. The day’s program also included these activities:

Art and craft show

Live music

Sidewalk sales

Flea market

Food and drinks

Face painting and children’s games

The contest was a scheduled event, while Claire d’Loon’s button box plays recorded calls whenever you press a button. If you are looking for events in Mercer, WI, the festival’s mix of music and children’s activities makes it an easy family outing. For more ideas, see these family-friendly festival events.

The next listed Loon Day date

The Mercer Chamber of Commerce lists Loon Day in Mercer, WI, for Wednesday, August 4, 2027. The listed hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Mercer, giving you a date to consider for a future Northwoods trip.

The next listed Loon Day date is Wednesday, August 4, 2027, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What Should Loon Day Visitors Plan For?

Loon Day is a downtown Mercer gathering, and its 2027 vendor listings show a large range of booth types. The event draws over 10,000 shoppers each year, so expect a busy day as you plan your arrival and time among vendors.

The 2027 listings include almost 300 art and craft booth spaces, 14 retail and flea-market spaces, and 18 food booth spaces. Each space measures 10′ x 10′, which helps you picture the vendor areas before you arrive.

Stay away from loon nests, never discard fishing line, and choose non-lead sinkers.

Carow Park is the departure point for the free 2027 shuttle, not the festival location. Loon Day takes place in downtown Mercer, and you can use the shuttle to reach the event. You can also read about wildlife in the Apostle Islands, where loons call across Lake Superior at dusk.

Common loons are protected as migratory nongame birds under state and federal laws. Wisconsin also lists loons as a species of special concern, and lead fishing tackle accounts for 20% of loon deaths. If you see a wild loon near your boat, wait for it to leave before casting bait.

Conclusion

Claire d’Loon makes Mercer’s loon identity easy to experience in a few minutes, while Loon Day offers a fuller downtown outing. The statue is a quick stop for a Northwoods drive; the festival gives you more time to browse local booths and enjoy the town.

Plan your visit around the kind of day you want, then check the Mercer Chamber of Commerce event information before you choose a date to visit. That check can help you match your travel plans to the festival schedule and other town events. Check the Mercer Chamber of Commerce event information before you choose a date to visit.

FAQ

Why is Claire d’Loon called a talking loon if it does not speak words?

Claire d’Loon is called a talking loon because its button box plays four recorded loon calls. You can choose a hoot, tremolo, yodel, or wail. Tremolo is a rapid wavering sound in a loon’s call. A fifth button shares information about the statue and loons, rather than playing another call.

Is Claire d’Loon the world’s largest loon statue?

No, Claire d’Loon is called the World’s Largest Talking Loon, not the world’s largest loon statue overall. The title points to its talking feature, which plays loon calls when visitors press buttons. The 16-foot statue is a landmark in Mercer, but its name does not claim it is larger than every loon statue.

Can visitors hear loon calls at Loon Day as well as at Claire d’Loon?

Yes, visitors can hear calls from Claire d’Loon’s button box, and Loon Day scheduled a separate loon-calling contest. The button box plays recorded loon sounds when you press its call buttons. The contest was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in front of Mercer Town Hall during the 2026 festival.

What kinds of booths are listed for Loon Day?

The 2027 Loon Day listings include art and craft, retail and flea-market, and food booth spaces. Each listed space measures 10′ x 10′. The page lists almost 300 art and craft spaces, 14 retail and flea-market spaces, and 18 food spaces, giving you a sense of the event’s vendor range.

Is Carow Park the location of Loon Day?

No, Loon Day takes place in downtown Mercer, while Carow Park is the departure point for the free 2027 shuttle. The shuttle helps visitors reach the festival from the park. If you are planning a visit, keep the event location and shuttle starting point distinct when choosing where to go.