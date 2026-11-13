The leaves are mostly down by mid-November in the Hudson Valley, which is exactly when a New Paltz weekend gets good. The trails along the Shawangunk Ridge empty out, the stone houses of Historic Huguenot Street are still open for weekend tours, and you can see the white cliffs of the Gunks from the valley floor without the October traffic.

New Paltz is one of the oldest towns in New York. It was founded in 1678 by a small group of French-speaking Huguenot families, Protestant refugees who had fled religious persecution in France and settled first in the Rhineland region known as the Palatinate, from which the name “New Paltz” comes. Several of the stone houses they and their descendants built in the late 1600s and early 1700s still stand on Huguenot Street, on the original site of the settlement along the Wallkill River.

Above the town rises the Shawangunk Ridge, known to climbers and hikers as the Gunks. The combination of colonial history in the valley and a dramatic ridge just a few miles west is what makes New Paltz such a strong late-fall weekend.

7 Reasons to Make New Paltz Your Late-Fall Hudson Valley Weekend

Each of these is something you can do in November, with the practical details you need.

1. Historic Huguenot Street

Historic Huguenot Street is a 10-acre National Historic Landmark District with stone houses, a reconstructed church, a burial ground, and a visitor center in the DuBois Fort. Guided tours take you inside several of the houses, where you see how the families lived over three centuries.

Late fall timing matters here. Historic Huguenot Street says its visitor center and tours return to weekends only in November, and the final tours of the 2026 season take place on Sunday, December 13. After that, the visitor center and tours are available only by appointment until spring. The street itself is public, so you can walk past the houses any time.

2. Mohonk Preserve’s Ridge Trails

The Mohonk Preserve is a large nonprofit nature preserve on the Shawangunk Ridge, with carriage roads, rocky trails, and some of the most famous rock climbing cliffs in the East. In November, the views from the carriage roads over the valley and to the Catskills are wide open, and you will share the trails with far fewer people.

The preserve requires a day pass or membership to use the land. According to Mohonk Preserve, hikers pay $15 on Monday through Thursday and $20 on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or holidays. Bikers, climbers, cross-country skiers, and horseback riders pay $25. Children 15 and under are free with an adult. The Visitor Center and its grounds are free. Trailhead booths accept cash, check, and card through self-pay stations when they are not staffed.

3. Minnewaska State Park Preserve

Minnewaska, a New York state park on the ridge a short drive west of New Paltz, is known for clear mountain lakes, white conglomerate ledges, and carriage roads with long views. Lake Minnewaska and Lake Awosting are the highlights. Sam’s Point, at the southern end of the preserve, has ice caves and dwarf pine barrens.

The state parks office lists a $10 parking fee per car. The preserve opens daily at 9 a.m. year-round, with closing times that change seasonally, so check the posted hours and plan to be off the trail before dark. Parking lots can fill on sunny weekends, even in late fall, so arrive early.

4. The Wallkill Valley Rail Trail

The Wallkill Valley Rail Trail runs through the middle of New Paltz on a former railroad corridor. It is about 23.7 miles long, stretching from Gardiner through New Paltz, Rosendale, and Ulster to the Kingston city line, according to Wikipedia. It is flat, free, and open year-round. In New Paltz, you can walk onto it a few blocks from Main Street and head north across the Wallkill River toward Rosendale, or south toward Gardiner past farm fields with views of the ridge. With the trees bare, the views of the Gunks from the trail are at their best.

5. Mohonk Mountain House

Mohonk Mountain House is a huge Victorian castle-style resort on Lake Mohonk, high on the ridge. It opened in 1869 and is still run by the Smiley family’s descendants. It is a private resort, and Mohonk says visitors must reserve an overnight stay or buy a day guest pass to access the property. Day guests can come with an advance dining or spa reservation, which includes parking and access to the Mountain House and grounds, or buy a trails or sports pass, which are sold first come, first served. Trails passes do not include access to the Mountain House itself.

In late fall, the hotel’s grounds, lake, and gazebos are especially photogenic, and the resort begins its winter season with holiday events.

6. Late-Season Farm Stands and Cider

The valley around New Paltz has orchards and farms that sell apples, cider, and baked goods well into the fall. Some stay open into November or December with apples in storage, cider doughnuts, pies, and holiday items. Hours drop after the peak season, so check before you drive. Local cideries and wineries in the area have tasting rooms, many open on weekends in late fall.

7. A Walkable College-Town Main Street

New Paltz is home to SUNY New Paltz, and the town’s Main Street has the energy of a college town: cafés, bookstores, bars, vegetarian restaurants, outdoor gear shops, and climbing stores. Church Street and the blocks around it add more restaurants. It is an easy place to spend an evening after a day on the ridge. Dinner for two at a casual restaurant typically runs about $50 to $90 before drinks.

A Sample Late-Fall New Paltz Weekend

Friday evening: Arrive, check in, and have dinner on Main Street.

Saturday morning: Hike or walk the carriage roads at Mohonk Preserve. Bring your day pass fee.

Saturday afternoon: Tour Historic Huguenot Street, which runs weekend tours in November.

Saturday evening: Dinner in town or a reservation at Mohonk Mountain House.

Sunday morning: Minnewaska’s Lake Minnewaska loop or a ledge hike.

Sunday afternoon: A farm stand for cider and doughnuts, then a short walk on the rail trail before heading home.

What to Pack for the Ridge in November

Layers: The ridge is colder and windier than the valley.

Boots with good tread: Rock and carriage roads get slick with wet leaves.

Blaze orange: November is hunting season in parts of the region. Wear bright colors.

Headlamp: Sunset comes around 4:30 p.m. Do not get caught on rocky trails in the dark.

Cash and a card: For trailhead self-pay stations and farm stands.

Getting There

New Paltz is about 85 miles north of New York City, just off the New York State Thruway at Exit 18.

By car from New York City: About 1.5 to 2 hours.

By bus: Trailways runs bus service from New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal to New Paltz, with a stop near downtown.

By train: Metro-North and Amtrak serve Poughkeepsie, across the Hudson River, about 20 to 30 minutes away by car or taxi.

Where to Stay

Inns and B&Bs: Often $175 to $300 a night in late fall.

Motels and chain hotels near the Thruway: Often $120 to $200 a night.

Mohonk Mountain House: The splurge, with all-inclusive meals and rates that commonly run well over $700 a night for two.

Tips for a Better New Paltz Visit

Arrive early on sunny weekends: Ridge parking lots at Mohonk Preserve and Minnewaska can fill by late morning, even in November.

Download maps: Cell coverage on the ridge is spotty.

Check for closures: Carriage roads and trails can close for weather, maintenance, or hunting.

Eat early: Restaurants on Main Street are busy on Saturday nights. Book or go early.

Walk the town after dark: Main Street and Huguenot Street are close enough to walk between.

Who New Paltz Suits Best

New Paltz suits hikers, climbers, history fans, and couples who want a mix of outdoor days and relaxed evenings. Families with kids can stick to the flat rail trail and easy carriage roads. It is less suited to travelers who want a quiet, formal country inn experience on Main Street, which has a lively college-town feel, though Mohonk Mountain House fills that role on the ridge.

Is November Too Late for New Paltz?

No. The peak color is gone by November, but you trade it for open views from the ridge, empty carriage roads, lower room rates, and weekend tours at Historic Huguenot Street through mid-December. Bare trees also make the white cliffs of the Gunks easier to see from the valley. The main tradeoffs are shorter days and colder, windier conditions on the ridge, so start hikes early and pack warm layers.

The Bottom Line

New Paltz has been here since 1678, and the Shawangunk Ridge has been towering over it far longer. In late fall, you get both without the crowds: weekend tours of the Huguenot stone houses through mid-December, quiet carriage roads at Mohonk and Minnewaska, a free rail trail through farm country, and a lively Main Street for dinner. Bring layers, check the trail fees, and finish your hike before dark.