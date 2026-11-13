Idaho’s “ocean” at Craters of the Moon is a vast field of hardened lava, caves, and volcanic cones. It makes a memorable first visit for curious beginners.

This is no literal ocean, but the dark rock stretches across a striking volcanic landscape. You can make a short scenic visit or plan longer outdoor activities. A lava tube is a tunnel left behind when the outer crust of a lava flow solidifies and molten lava drains away.

Use the visitor center for basic information and check its hours before setting out. Plan for uneven, exposed terrain and choose activities that match your time and comfort level.

Key Takeaways

Expect hardened lava, volcanic cones, and caves, not an ocean.

Choose between a short scenic visit and longer outdoor activities.

Check visitor center hours before you go.

Wear shoes suited to uneven ground.

Bring sun protection for exposed areas.

Craters of the Moon Idaho: How Did This Lava Landscape Form?

The landscape formed through eruptions along Idaho’s Great Rift, which produced three aligned lava fields. Their dark rock and volcanic features make the area feel unusual, even before you step onto a trail. These are volcanic features, not marks from space.

The Craters of the Moon lava field covers about 620 square miles and holds more than 7 cubic miles of lava. The larger protected area, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, encompasses 753,000 acres.

The Great Rift and the Three Lava Fields

Eruptions began about 15,000 years ago along the Great Rift System. The Craters of the Moon, Wapi, and Kings Bowl lava fields sit in a line along it.

The most recent eruption in the protected area occurred 2,100 years before the present. The moonlike name describes the strange terrain, not impact craters.

The name does not mean these are impact craters. Volcanic eruptions made the cones, ridges, and dark rock.

Basalt, a dark rock formed from cooled lava, gives the ground much of its color. For a wider look at how volcanism shapes land, compare it with Hawaii’s volcanic landscape.

How Lava Made Cones, Tubes, and Tree Molds

Some eruptions built cinder cones from loose bits of lava that cooled in the air. Spatter cones formed when blobs of still-molten lava landed and piled up near an opening.

Fissures are long cracks where lava rose to the surface. Some flows formed a hard outer crust while molten lava kept moving inside.

A lava tube is the tunnel left behind when that crust solidifies and molten lava drains away. Tree molds formed when lava cooled around trees, leaving hollow shapes after the wood burned or decayed.

These features can help you read how lava moved across the ground. The striking dark surface is the result of basaltic lava, while the cones and fissures reveal where eruptions reached the surface.

When Should You Visit, and How Do You Get Around?

The paved highway leads to the main visitor area, which is 18 miles southwest of Arco and 24 miles northeast of Carey. It is also 84 miles from Idaho Falls and 90 miles from Twin Falls. The main route is simple to follow once you reach the developed area.

The seven-mile Loop Road lets you explore the main developed area on your own. The park is open every day, but the visitor center closes in December and reopens in January.

Getting There and Finding Your Way

The main visitor-use area sits along a paved highway. Unpaved roads reach the BLM Monument and NPS Preserve, but they are recommended only for four-wheel-drive, high-clearance vehicles.

A Craters of the Moon map can help you mark the main stops before driving. Use this four-item checklist to keep the day’s route clear:

Mark the visitor center.

Mark the Loop Road.

Mark your chosen trailheads.

Mark any intended overnight area.

Craters of the Moon Idaho tours may include ranger programs, but availability can change. Check current National Park Service road, visitor-center, and ranger-program information before you leave. Plan around a guided experience only when a program is listed.

Seasonal Weather and Road Access

Late spring through early fall brings peak visitation. Spring snowpack may last into early May, and the Loop Road usually opens to vehicles in mid-April.

Summer daytime temperatures usually exceed 80°F. Dark lava can reach 170°F, so exposed ground feels much hotter than the air.

Wildflowers usually peak from mid- to late June. Ranger programs and road access can also change with the season.

Check current alerts before traveling, as you would for other parks with changing access, such as Crater Lake during its closures. Check road and visitor-center status shortly before leaving, since winter and spring conditions can change access.

Which Trails and Caves Fit Your Day?

A moderate 1.8-mile loop with a 60-90-minute listed time is a manageable choice for many first-time hikers. Tree Molds offers that option, while longer routes call for more time and stamina. Pick a route that suits your day and comfort on rough ground.

Only Indian Tunnel and Dewdrop Cave are open as of October 7, 2026, and both require a free permit. You must get the permit in person at the visitor center during business hours.

Short Walks and Longer Hikes

The North Crater Trail is strenuous and drops into the mouth of North Crater. The other routes range from a moderate loop to long out-and-back hikes.

Trail or activity Distance Effort or route type Listed time North Crater Trail 3.5 miles Strenuous 90-120 minutes Tree Molds Trail 1.8-mile loop Moderate 60-90 minutes Craters of the Moon Wilderness Trail 10.4-mile out-and-back, 495 feet of gain Out-and-back 3.5-4 hours Craters of the Moon Scenic Loop trail 9.9 miles Route 3.5-4 hours

The Caves Area lava-tube activity takes 60-90 minutes. Two trails are fully accessible, though trail names are not specified here. Pets are not permitted on trails or inside the visitor center.

Caves and Entry Rules

Indian Tunnel and Dewdrop Cave are the only caves open as of October 7, 2026. Other caves are closed as of that date.

Buffalo Caves, Boy Scout Cave, and Beauty Cave are permanently closed to protect bats and sensitive environmental conditions. Do not assume a cave is open because you can reach its entrance.

What to Bring for a Safe Visit

Dark rock, uneven ground, and cave interiors call for a few basic items. Prepare with this short list:

Bring a flashlight.

Wear closed-toe shoes.

Use sunscreen with a brimmed hat.

A flashlight helps you see inside open caves, while closed-toe shoes protect your feet on rough rock. Do not enter a cave unless it is open and you have obtained the required permit.

Where Can You Camp, and What Should You Know?

Lava Flow Campground is the convenient choice for visitors who want a campsite beside the young lava flow and close to popular trails. It sits near the visitor center, so you can reach the developed area without a long drive. Its setting puts campsites right beside volcanic ground.

As of October 7, 2026, a site costs $8 per night, or $4 for Senior or Access pass holders. Sites allow up to eight people, two tents, and two vehicles unless posted otherwise.

Staying at Lava Flow Campground

Each site has a charcoal grill and picnic table. Wood fires are not permitted, so plan meals around the grill or a camp stove.

Water and flush toilets are seasonal. Vault toilets near the entrance station stay open year-round.

The campground generally closes to vehicles when the Loop Road closes in November. It reopens when the road opens in April or May, though weather can shift those dates.

Campground services have a season of their own. Check seasonal water and toilet access before choosing a date that depends on them.

Snow Camping and Backcountry Permits

Walk-in snow camping is allowed seasonally at Lava Flow Campground, Devils Orchard parking area, and Tree Molds parking area. You need a free permit from the visitor center.

Snow camping and backcountry camping both require a free permit from the visitor center. Get the permit before setting up camp.

Backcountry camping is allowed in the Craters of the Moon Wilderness, NPS Preserve, and BLM Monument. It also requires a free permit from the visitor center.

Snow camping is a seasonal walk-in option, while backcountry camping takes you beyond the developed campground. Keep your plan tied to the area where you intend to sleep.

Confirm campground access and seasonal water availability before relying on the site for an overnight stay.

Conclusion

A short visit along the developed area can reveal the park’s volcanic character without requiring a backcountry trip. The paved visitor area gives first-time visitors a manageable introduction to the national monument.

Longer hikes and overnight trips need more planning, especially when weather affects access or services. Set aside a period that fits your route, then keep the day’s plan realistic.

Before setting out, check current conditions and choose one route or activity that fits your available time.

FAQ

What caused the Craters of the Moon in Idaho?

Eruptions along the Great Rift formed the basaltic lava fields and volcanic features. Lava spread across the ground, then cooled into dark rock, cones, and other shapes. The most recent eruption in the protected area occurred 2,100 years before the present. The name refers to the unusual volcanic terrain, not impact craters from the moon.

Is it worth going to Craters of the Moon?

Yes, Craters of the Moon suits visitors interested in volcanic geology, scenic drives, caves, and hikes. The paved Loop Road gives access to the main visitor area, so you do not need a long hike to see the terrain. You can build a short visit around scenic stops, or spend more time on trails and cave activities.

How long does it take to walk the Craters of the Moon?

The listed Craters of the Moon Scenic Loop trail takes an estimated 3.5-4 hours to complete. Shorter trail options take 60-120 minutes, depending on the route. The Caves Area lava-tube activity takes 60-90 minutes. Choose based on the listed time and the route’s effort, then leave room for stops along the way.

Can you enter caves at Craters of the Moon?

Yes, Indian Tunnel and Dewdrop Cave are open as of October 7, 2026, with a free permit obtained in person at the visitor center during business hours. Other caves are closed as of that date. Buffalo Caves, Boy Scout Cave, and Beauty Cave are permanently closed to protect bats and sensitive environmental conditions.

Can you visit Craters of the Moon without hiking?

Yes, you can visit the main developed area without taking a long hike. The seven-mile Loop Road connects the area’s scenic stops, and you can choose short activities instead of a full trail. The visitor center is a useful starting point for current information. Check road status before you go, since seasonal conditions can affect access.