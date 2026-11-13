At 3 a.m. on a Tuesday in January, the lights are on at 95 Main Street in Freeport, Maine, and the doors are open. The L.L.Bean flagship store Freeport campus is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and in fall 2026 it reopened after a multiyear rebuild that changed what you will find inside.

L.L.Bean’s own corporate announcement confirms the scale. The company says its Freeport retail campus covers 220,000 square feet, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. The company was founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, starting as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. It is still family owned.

Around-the-clock hours are one of the most famous quirks in American retail. Here is what to know before you go, especially now that the store has been rebuilt.

8 Things to Know Before You Visit the Rebuilt Store

These cover the store’s hours, what is new, and how to plan the visit.

1. It Really Never Closes

The flagship’s around-the-clock schedule is not a marketing line. The store is open every hour of every day, including holidays. The store has kept 24-hour hours since 1951, a habit rooted in serving hunters and fishermen who drove through Freeport before dawn on their way north. Today, people stop on overnight drives, after late flights into Portland, and for the novelty of buying boots at 2 a.m. Staff are on duty all night, and the checkout lines are almost empty in the small hours.

2. The Flagship Was Rebuilt and Reopened in Fall 2026

L.L.Bean ran a multiyear project it calls the Flagship Re-Boot, unveiling the reimagined Flagship Campus in fall 2026. The store held a grand opening celebration from September 18 to October 25, 2026, with new events each week. The company says the new wood-framed building is designed to honor New England’s traditional architecture, take inspiration from the Maine outdoors, and highlight natural materials and Maine imagery. It sits on Main Street at the same location where L.L. Bean opened his first store more than a century ago.

3. The Trout Pond Is Bigger

The flagship has long had an indoor trout pond, a favorite stop for kids. The new store has a bigger, multi-tier trout pond that can be viewed from all sides, according to L.L.Bean. The company also says the store’s stream tank is twice its previous size and includes a fish-bubble experience for children and adults, a spot where you can look at the fish from inside the tank area.

4. There Is a New Footwear Destination

Boots are what built L.L.Bean, and the new store gives them more space. L.L.Bean describes a footwear destination inspired by Maine’s mountains and trails. This is where you will find the Bean Boot, the modern descendant of the original Maine Hunting Shoe, along with hiking boots and winter footwear. Fall and early winter are the busiest season for boots, so expect a crowd here on weekend afternoons.

5. There Is an Expanded Café

The rebuilt store includes an expanded in-store café overlooking Main Street, serving coffee and food. That matters for a store that is open overnight: you can grab a coffee and a snack while you shop at odd hours. Check the café’s hours, since food service may not run around the clock even though the store does.

6. Personalization and a Kids’ Area

The new campus adds a product-personalization and customization floor, where you can add monograms and other custom touches to items. L.L.Bean’s tote bags, famous for monogramming, are a common choice. The company also describes a children’s area inspired by Maine’s youth summer camps and discovering the outdoors, which makes the store easier to visit with young kids.

7. Discovery Park Is Bigger

Next to the store, L.L.Bean’s Discovery Park is an outdoor space for community events, concerts, and seasonal activities. The company says the reimagined campus includes expanded community-engagement opportunities in an enlarged Discovery Park. In the holiday season, it has historically hosted lights and events. Check the calendar for what is planned during your visit.

8. Freeport Is Built Around It

L.L.Bean is the reason Freeport is a shopping town. Dozens of outlet stores and national brands line Main Street and the side streets within a few blocks of the flagship. Visitors often spend a full day walking from store to store. The town has also kept its New England character, with white clapboard buildings and brick sidewalks. Note that while L.L.Bean never closes, the other stores in town keep normal retail hours.

How the L.L.Bean Flagship Store Freeport Campus Is Laid Out

The Freeport campus has traditionally included several buildings, not just one store. Over the years, L.L.Bean has operated separate stores for hunting and fishing, bikes, boats and skis, and home goods near the main store, plus an outlet a short walk away. The reimagined layout may combine or relocate some of these. When you arrive, pick up a map or ask staff where each department is.

When to Go

Weekday mornings: Usually the calmest daytime hours.

Weekend afternoons: The busiest time, especially in fall and during the holidays.

Late night: The most memorable time. You will often have the store almost to yourself.

Black Friday weekend: Very busy, with sales and events. Parking fills early.

December: Holiday shopping and decorations draw crowds, especially on weekends.

Parking and Getting There

Freeport is about 20 miles north of Portland on I-295.

From Portland: About 25 minutes by car.

From Boston: About 125 miles, roughly 2 to 2.5 hours via I-95 and I-295.

By train: Amtrak’s Downeaster serves Freeport, with a station within walking distance of Main Street. This is one of the easiest ways to visit without a car.

Parking: L.L.Bean has parking lots near the store, and the town has public lots. Weekend parking can be tight in the fall.

What Things Cost

L.L.Bean prices vary widely. A few reference points:

Bean Boots: Typically about $100 to $200 or more, depending on height and lining.

Boat and Tote bags: Usually about $30 to $70, plus monogramming.

Flannel shirts: Often $40 to $80.

Outlet store: Discounts on discontinued and seconds merchandise.

L.L.Bean’s return policy changed in 2018, when it ended its famous lifetime return guarantee. It now generally accepts returns within one year of purchase with proof of purchase, and after a year the company says it will handle items that are defective in materials or craftsmanship case by case. Check the current policy before you buy.

Where to Eat in Freeport

Freeport has plenty of places to eat within walking distance of the store. Look for lobster rolls, chowder, and local seafood at casual restaurants downtown. A short drive away, South Freeport’s harbor has a lobster shack that is popular in the warmer months. In winter, many visitors eat in town before or after shopping.

Other Things to Do Nearby

Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park: A short drive from downtown, with easy trails along Casco Bay.

Winslow Memorial Park: A town park on the water with walking trails.

The Desert of Maine: An unusual area of exposed glacial sand dunes just west of town, open seasonally.

Portland: Maine’s largest city is 20 minutes south, with restaurants, breweries, and the Old Port.

Is a Midnight Visit Worth It?

For many people, yes. Shopping at L.L.Bean in the middle of the night is a quirky Maine experience, and the store feels very different without the daytime crowds. It is also practical if you are driving through on the way to Acadia or northern Maine, or landing late in Portland. Bring a coffee, wander the departments, and say hello to the fish in the trout pond.

Tips for a Better Visit

Use the trout pond as a meeting spot: It is easy to find and kids love it.

Ask about personalization timing: Monogramming may take time on busy days.

Bring layers: You will move between heated stores and cold sidewalks.

Check the event calendar: Discovery Park and the store host seasonal events, especially in December.

Shop late for calm: The aisles are nearly empty after 10 p.m.

Who the Visit Suits Best

The flagship suits outdoor-gear shoppers, families with young kids who will enjoy the trout pond and stream tank, and road-trippers who want a memorable middle-of-the-night stop. If you are not a shopper, pair the store with Wolfe’s Neck Woods or a lobster lunch to round out the day.

Holiday Season at the Flagship

December is one of the busiest months in Freeport. The store and downtown are decorated, and the town holds holiday events in early December. If you want calm aisles in December, go on a weekday or late at night.

The Bottom Line

L.L.Bean’s Freeport flagship is a 220,000-square-foot campus that never closes, and in fall 2026 it reopened with a rebuilt store, a bigger trout pond, a new footwear area, an expanded café, and more space for kids and community events. Go late at night for the novelty, go in the morning for calm, and plan to spend the rest of the day exploring Freeport’s outlets and nearby parks.