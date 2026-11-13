The Painted Hills are a colorful geological landscape in central Oregon, especially suited to travelers who enjoy scenic stops and short hikes. Their bands of red, gold, black, and tan make a striking backdrop for a relaxed trip. Stratigraphy is the study of rock layers to understand their sequence and geological history.

You can take in the views on foot, pause for photos, or simply enjoy the changing colors from a viewpoint. The hills also offer a glimpse into a much older Oregon, when volcanic ash and changing climates shaped the region. A little advance planning makes it easier to enjoy the landscape without rushing.

Key Takeaways

The Painted Hills are one unit of John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.

Mitchell is the closest town, about 9 miles away.

Five trails offer walks from 0.25 to 1.6 miles.

Late afternoon is a strong choice for photos, while spring may bring wildflowers.

Outdoor areas are open year-round, and no entrance fee is required.

Download an offline map before driving into this rural area.

Where to Find Painted Hills Oregon

The Painted Hills sit 9 miles northwest of Mitchell in north-central Oregon. Mitchell is the closest town, 9 miles southeast of the Painted Hills unit, which covers 3,132 acres.

The hills are one of three units of John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. A Bend to the Painted Hills map route covers about 85 miles by car, and limited connectivity makes it hard to rely on online directions along the way.

Save an offline map before leaving reliable internet access.

Mitchell gives you a clear point of reference when planning to visit Painted Hills. The national monument’s units sit across a wide part of central Oregon, so a map can help you see how the Painted Hills area fits into a broader trip.

Why Do the Painted Hills Have Colorful Layers?

The Painted Hills’ stripes are the result of volcanic deposits and climate changes preserved in layers of earth. Different conditions left colors and textures that help explain the area’s past.

The hills began forming about 35 million years ago, when volcanic ash and pumice traveled roughly 100 miles east from the Cascade Mountains. Those deposits mixed with sediments and weathered into claystone layers.

Volcanic ash and the making of the hills

Over time, ash, pumice, and other sediment settled in the area. Later, weathering shaped the deposits into the slopes and ridges visible today. The layers preserve a long record of change rather than one single event.

The region’s John Day Fossil Beds also hold clues about ancient environments. Fossils and rock layers help show how plants, animals, and local conditions changed across millions of years.

What the changing bands of color reveal

Color bands reflect alternating climate conditions between 34 and 28 million years ago. Red soils formed during warmer, wetter periods, while yellow layers point to cooler, drier conditions.

Red: iron-rich soils.

Yellow: cooler and drier conditions.

Black: ancient vegetative matter.

Gray: mudstone, siltstone, or shale.

Tan, orange, and gold tones add further variation across the slopes. The mix of materials and past climate conditions created a record that changes from one layer to the next. The visible shades can shift as light and moisture change the way the layers appear.

Which Trails Should You Walk at the Painted Hills?

For the longest walk, choose Carroll Rim; for a short boardwalk or viewpoint, choose Painted Cove or the Overlook. Carroll Rim offers the longest trail and elevated views across the hills.

The Painted Hills unit has five trails, each with its own parking area. The separate trailheads let you drive between walks instead of hiking from one to another.

Trail Distance Best fit Practical note Carroll Rim Trail 1.6 miles round trip Longer walk and elevated views Longest trail Painted Hills Overlook Trail 0.5 mile round trip Quick viewpoint Separate parking area Painted Cove Trail 0.25 mile Boardwalk and close-up colors Short walk Leaf Hill Trail 0.25 mile Interpretive stop Quieter fossil-history focus Red Scar Knoll Trail 0.25 mile Short look at the colored knoll Road signs say Red Hill

Carroll Rim suits visitors who want a longer outing and broad views. The five marked trail areas each have a parking spot, so you can pick one walk without committing to a longer route.

For a quick stop, the Overlook Trail leads to a viewpoint. Painted Cove puts you close to the colors from a boardwalk, while Leaf Hill offers a quieter pause focused on fossil history. Red Scar Knoll, called Red Hill on road signs, is another brief walk.

Photography and simply viewing the landscape are good ways to enjoy the unit without adding more miles. If you want ideas for framing its ridges and colors, browse these Oregon photography locations.

Each trail has a different feel, even when the walk is short. Pick the trails that match your available time rather than trying to fit every stop into a rushed visit.

When Do the Painted Hills Look Their Best?

For the most vivid photography, plan for late afternoon, while spring is a good choice for wildflowers. Late afternoon light brings out the hills’ ridges and bands.

Choose spring for flowers, late afternoon for photography, and winter for a snow-covered view. Each season offers a different look, so the best time depends on what you hope to see.

Spring color and wildflowers

Spring often brings yellow wildflowers across the area, adding a bright contrast to the earth tones. Damp conditions may also make the colors appear more saturated.

Rain can deepen the reds and ocher tones, while moisture may darken some layers. The hills can look different after a wet spell than they do during a dry stretch.

Light, moisture, and winter conditions

Late afternoon is a strong choice for photography because the low light gives the slopes depth. Morning light creates a different look, with its own softer colors and shadows.

Winter snow may cover the colors until it melts. That can make a visit feel more like a snow-covered landscape than a close look at the bright layers.

There is no single best moment for every visitor. For more ideas on photographing the area, see this guide to Oregon’s scenic photo stops.

Check the forecast and recent conditions, because moisture and snow can change the appearance of the hills.

What Should You Know Before You Visit?

Treat the visit as a rural drive with limited connectivity, even though the outdoor areas are open year-round. Plan ahead for long stretches without phone service.

No entrance fee or pass is required, and outdoor areas are open at all times. Roads in the John Day Fossil Beds region average no more than 45 miles per hour.

Download offline maps before setting out.

Carry water and food for the day.

Allow extra driving time for roads averaging no more than 45 miles per hour.

Fill the tank before late rural travel: gas stations often close overnight after 7:00 p.m. in summer and 6:00 p.m. in winter.

Cell service and internet access are unavailable within the national monument, except for public Wi-Fi at the Thomas Condon Visitor Center and Painted Hills Picnic Area. Large vehicles should not continue past the Painted Hills Overlook.

Rural roads, limited services, and long gaps in phone coverage can shape how much you fit into a day. If you are driving an RV or another large vehicle, stop at the Painted Hills Overlook rather than continuing beyond it.

What Else Can You See at John Day Fossil Beds?

The other two units, Sheep Rock and Clarno, add fossil displays and geological features beyond the Painted Hills. Sheep Rock is home to the visitor center and Cant Ranch Museum.

The John Day Fossil Beds preserve a fossil record spanning over 40 million years. The monument protects fossil evidence of more than 2,200 plants and animals.

Fossil stories at the visitor center

The Bridge Creek Flora leaf fossils date to 39-30 million years ago. Animal fossils in an outcrop date to 30-27 million years ago, adding another part of the region’s long history.

The Thomas Condon Visitor Center sits about 9 miles northwest of Dayville and 2 miles north of the Highway 26 and Highway 19 junction. Its working paleontology lab and collections room hold over 60,000 specimens.

In 2026, the visitor center is open Sunday and Monday, then Thursday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It closes Tuesday and Wednesday, plus Thanksgiving Day, November 26, and Christmas Day, December 25.

How Sheep Rock and Clarno differ

Sheep Rock pairs fossil displays with the Cant Ranch Museum’s monument history. Clarno has the oldest exposed layers and the monument’s only fossils along a trail.

Unit Notable stop or feature What makes it distinct Painted Hills Colorful layers and five trails Scenic geological walks Sheep Rock Thomas Condon Visitor Center and Cant Ranch Museum Fossil displays and monument history Clarno Oldest exposed layers and fossils along a trail A different geological setting

Highway 218 to Clarno is particularly curvy, so expect to drive about 35 miles per hour along it. The unit offers a different setting from the other stops, with rock layers exposed along the road and trail.

Check the visitor center’s 2026 schedule before planning around its exhibits.

How Can You Protect the Hills and Their Fossils?

The simplest way to protect the Painted Hills is to stay on marked trails and leave every natural feature in place. Small choices help keep fragile slopes and fossil sites intact.

Public fossil collecting or digging is never allowed in John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. Fossils and other natural items must stay where they are.

Stay on marked trails to avoid damaging the fragile hills.

Never collect fossils or dig for them.

Take all garbage with you because services are limited.

Leave fossils and other natural items where you find them.

Even a small object can be part of the area’s natural record. Pack out everything you bring, since garbage services in the area are limited.

Conclusion

The Painted Hills are a rewarding stop for travelers who want vivid landscapes, short walks, and a glimpse of Oregon’s geological past. Their changing colors make the visit feel distinct, whether you come to take photos or simply pause and look.

Choose a visit that fits your interests and the time you have. If geology fascinates you, you can also read about other rare geological wonders.

Download an offline map before you set out and check the Thomas Condon Visitor Center’s hours if you plan to visit.

FAQ

Where are the Painted Hills?

The Painted Hills are in north-central Oregon, 9 miles northwest of Mitchell, within John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. The unit covers 3,132 acres and is one of three parts of the monument. Mitchell is the nearest town, making it a useful place to orient your route before heading out to the hills.

How far are Painted Hills from Bend, Oregon?

The Painted Hills are about 85 miles by car from Bend. Allow extra time because roads in the John Day Fossil Beds region average no more than 45 miles per hour. Download directions before leaving reliable internet access, since cell service and internet access are limited within the monument.

What is Painted Hills, Oregon like in winter?

Winter can cover the Painted Hills’ colorful layers with snow, changing the view until the snow melts. A visit may show more white than red, gold, or black during snowy conditions. Check the forecast before setting out, since recent moisture and snow can affect both the look of the hills and your plans.

What is the closest town to Painted Hills, Oregon?

Mitchell is the closest town to the Painted Hills, 9 miles southeast of the unit. It is a useful landmark when planning your drive through this rural part of Oregon. The area has limited phone and internet service, so save your map before leaving a place with reliable connectivity.

Is Painted Hills in Oregon worth it?

Yes, the Painted Hills are worth a visit if you enjoy colorful geology, photography, and short trails. The five walks offer a range of views without requiring a long hike. Set aside time for a rural drive, though, and plan for limited connectivity and fewer nearby services than you might find in a city.

What is the best time to visit Painted Hills, Oregon?

Late afternoon is a strong choice for photography, and spring may bring yellow wildflowers. Damp conditions can make the colors appear more saturated. Winter snow may cover the layers until it melts, so choose spring for flowers, late afternoon for light, or winter for a snow-covered view.

What are some fun things to do in the Painted Hills in Oregon?

You can walk the five trails, take photos, stop at viewpoints, and explore the unit’s fossil interpretation. Carroll Rim offers the longest walk, while Painted Cove has a short boardwalk near the colored layers. The trailheads have separate parking areas, so you can choose a few stops instead of walking between them.