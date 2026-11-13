Two towns, two states, one bridge you can walk in about five minutes. New Hope and Lambertville sit across the Delaware River from each other, and the best way to see them in late fall is to park once, walk both, and use the free bridge between them as your hallway.

That bridge has been doing the job since 1904. The New Hope–Lambertville Bridge is a six-span steel truss bridge about 1,053 feet long, built in 1904 for $63,818.81, according to its history on Wikipedia. It replaced an 1814 wooden covered bridge, which itself replaced a ferry service, and it is owned and maintained as a toll-free bridge by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. Pedestrians share it with cars on a sidewalk, and the view up and down the river from the middle is one of the best in either town.

New Hope, on the Pennsylvania side, is the busier, louder, more touristy town, with bars, galleries, and a long history as an artists’ colony. Lambertville, on the New Jersey side, is quieter, with antique shops, restaurants, and Victorian row houses. In late fall, after the leaf crowds, both are pleasant to explore on foot.

How to Spend a Late-Fall Day in New Hope and Lambertville

Here is a full day that covers the highlights without moving the car.

9:30 a.m.: Park in Lambertville. Street parking and municipal lots are usually easier than in New Hope, especially on weekends.

10 a.m.: Coffee in Lambertville, then a walk on the Delaware and Raritan Canal towpath.

11 a.m.: Browse Lambertville’s antique shops and galleries along Bridge Street and Union Street.

12:30 p.m.: Walk across the bridge to New Hope for lunch.

2 p.m.: Explore New Hope’s Main Street and walk a stretch of the Delaware Canal towpath.

4 p.m.: Head back across the bridge around sunset, which is around 4:40 p.m. in late November, for the river view.

5:30 p.m.: Dinner in Lambertville, then drive home.

Lambertville in the Morning

Lambertville is a compact town of about 4,000 people built along the river and the canal. It was once a manufacturing and canal town, and its downtown is full of 1800s brick and frame buildings that now hold shops and restaurants.

Bridge Street: The main commercial street runs from the bridge east into town, lined with cafés, galleries, and boutiques.

Antiques: Lambertville is known regionally for antique shops. Several are clustered on and near Bridge and Union streets. Some are multi-dealer shops where you can browse for an hour.

The Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market: Just south of town on Route 29, this long-running market is open on weekends and has indoor and outdoor dealers. Hours and seasons vary, so check before you go.

Side streets: Walk the residential blocks between Bridge and Coryell streets to see Victorian row houses and small gardens.

The Delaware and Raritan Canal Towpath

The D&R Canal runs along the New Jersey side of the river. Its towpath is part of the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park, a long, narrow park that follows the canal for many miles through central New Jersey. In Lambertville, the towpath runs right through town, between the canal and the river.

Surface: Mostly flat crushed stone or dirt. Good for walking, running, and biking.

Best stretch: Walk north from Lambertville toward Stockton for river and canal views, or south toward Washington Crossing.

Late-fall views: With the leaves down, you can see the river through the trees for long stretches.

The towpath is free and open year-round. Watch for bikes and give way on narrow sections.

Crossing the Bridge

The walk across the bridge takes about five minutes. Stop in the middle. Looking upstream, you see the river curving north between wooded hills. Looking downstream, you see the river widening toward Washington Crossing.

Walkway: There is a sidewalk on the bridge. It is narrow, so walk single file when it is busy.

Traffic: Cars cross slowly. Weekend traffic backs up on both ends.

Photos: Late afternoon light is the best for photos.

New Hope in the Afternoon

New Hope is a borough of about 2,600 residents with a long history as an artists’ colony and a regional nightlife and tourism hub. Its Main Street runs parallel to the river, with shops, restaurants, and bars.

Main Street and Bridge Street: The heart of town, with galleries, gift shops, and eclectic stores.

Bucks County Playhouse: A historic theater housed in a former gristmill by the river. It has hosted performances since 1939. Check the schedule for holiday shows.

The New Hope Railroad: A heritage railroad that runs excursions from a Victorian-era station in town, with holiday-themed trains in November and December. Reserve tickets for the holiday rides early.

The Parry Mansion: A historic house museum on Main Street that shows how a prominent local family lived over several generations.

Ferry Street and side streets: Older homes and small shops run up the hill away from the river.

The Delaware Canal Towpath

On the Pennsylvania side, the Delaware Canal runs right through New Hope. It is part of Delaware Canal State Park, and its towpath runs along the canal for about 60 miles from Easton to Bristol.

In town: You can walk the towpath directly behind Main Street.

Mule barge history: New Hope was known for mule-drawn canal barge rides. Operations have changed over the years, so check whether any are running.

Loop walk: Some walkers do a loop: north on one side of the river, across a bridge, and back on the other side. A popular longer loop uses the Lumberville pedestrian bridge to the north, a long walk for experienced walkers.

Where to Eat

Both towns have a dense restaurant scene for their size.

Lambertville: A mix of BYOB restaurants, cafés, and casual spots. Many New Jersey restaurants are BYOB, which keeps costs down. Bring a bottle from a shop.

New Hope: More bars and taverns, with restaurants on Main Street and along the river. Some have river views and fireplaces in the cold months.

Price range: Lunch typically runs $15 to $30 per person. Dinner at a sit-down restaurant is often $40 to $80 per person before drinks.

Make dinner reservations on Friday and Saturday nights, especially in December.

Late-Fall and Holiday Events

New Hope and Lambertville both decorate for the holidays, and the season brings a few highlights.

Holiday lights: Both towns light their main streets, and the bridge looks especially good at dusk.

Holiday trains: The New Hope Railroad runs holiday excursions on select dates.

Shopping: Small shops stay open later on some December evenings.

Washington Crossing: A few miles south, Washington Crossing Historic Park in Pennsylvania holds an annual reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware on Christmas Day. It is a short drive from both towns.

Parking and Getting There

New Hope and Lambertville are about 40 miles north of Philadelphia and about 70 miles southwest of New York City.

From Philadelphia: About an hour via I-95 or Route 611 and Route 32.

From New York: About 1.5 hours via I-78 and Route 202, or the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 1.

Parking in New Hope: Metered and paid lots, which fill on weekends. Use the parking app or kiosks.

Parking in Lambertville: Street parking and municipal lots, often easier.

Public transit: No train serves either town directly. Buses are limited. Most visitors drive.

Where to Stay

Both towns have inns and B&Bs, many in historic buildings.

Riverfront and historic inns: Often $175 to $350 a night in late fall, more on December weekends.

Chain hotels: A short drive away in nearby towns, often $120 to $200.

A Sample Late-Fall Day Plan

9 a.m.: Coffee and breakfast in Lambertville.

10 a.m.: Walk the D and R Canal towpath north or south for an hour.

11:30 a.m.: Browse Lambertville’s antique shops and galleries.

1 p.m.: Walk across the bridge to New Hope for lunch.

2:30 p.m.: Shops on Main Street and a stretch of the Delaware Canal towpath.

4:30 p.m.: Sunset over the river from the bridge, which comes early in November.

5:30 p.m.: Dinner on either side of the river.

What to Bring

Comfortable walking shoes for the bridge and towpaths

Layers, since the river valley is cooler and breezier than nearby towns

A small bag for antiques and gifts

Coins or a parking app, depending on where you park

Late-Fall Safety on the Towpaths

The towpaths are flat and easy, but late fall brings wet leaves, early darkness, and occasional flooding along the river. Stay on the path, watch for cyclists, and plan to be off the towpaths before dusk. After heavy rain, check for closures, since sections of both canals can flood or wash out.

The Bottom Line

A free bridge built in 1904 turns two small river towns into one easy day trip. Walk Lambertville’s antique shops and the D&R Canal in the morning, cross to New Hope for lunch, the playhouse, and the Delaware Canal in the afternoon, and walk back across at sunset. You will see two states, two canals, and one of the prettiest stretches of the Delaware River without moving your car.