For two decades, a lot of Central Pennsylvania families ended the holiday season in a slow line of cars, windows fogged, crawling past animated light displays at Hershey Sweet Lights. That tradition is over. Hersheypark says Sweet Lights will not return in 2026, and the park is putting its holiday energy into Hersheypark Christmas Candylane, which opens on select dates from November 13 and runs through January 3.

The park’s own FAQ is direct: “After 20 seasons of holiday magic, Hershey Sweet Lights will not return in 2026 as we focus on growing Hersheypark Christmas Candylane.” Sweet Lights was a separately ticketed drive-through, located on Sandbeach Road outside the park, with more than 500 illuminated and animated displays along two miles of fields and wooded trails. Its last season ended on January 4, 2026.

So what replaces it? Instead of a drive-through, you get a walk-through holiday park with rides, a new fire-and-light show, a larger Christmas tree area, live entertainment, and Santa. Here is the full picture.

What Hersheypark Christmas Candylane Offers Instead

Christmas Candylane turns part of Hersheypark into a winter holiday event. According to the park’s Christmas Candylane page and coverage of the 2026 season, here is what is on the list this year:

A new Fire and Ice Experience: The park describes a show in which icy lights and blazing flames illuminate the night, synchronized to an atmospheric score. It is the headline addition for 2026.

A bigger Treeville: The park says its Treeville area, a display of decorated Christmas trees, is “bigger, brighter, and sweeter than ever.”

Holiday rides: Hersheypark says it is “decking the halls” of two iconic rides with holiday versions this year.

A holiday version of a haunted attraction: Coverage of the season notes a holiday spin on the park’s Estate of Evil haunted house.

Lights across the park: Millions of lights cover the walkways, trees, and rides.

Santa: Visits with Santa happen inside the park, and Breakfast with Santa is offered at The Chocolatier restaurant on select dates between November 27 and December 24.

Rides: A selection of rides operates, weather permitting, including family rides and some coasters.

The trade-off is clear. Sweet Lights let you stay warm in your car. Candylane gets you out walking in the cold, but with much more to do.

Dates and Hours for 2026

Hersheypark lists Christmas Candylane as open on select dates from November 13, 2026, through January 3, 2027. It is not open every day, especially in November, so check the park’s operating calendar before you buy tickets or book a hotel.

Early season (mid-to-late November): Mostly weekends. Smaller crowds, and the best time to go if you want short ride lines.

Thanksgiving weekend: Busy, especially Friday and Saturday.

December weekends: The most crowded dates of the season.

Week between Christmas and New Year’s: Open more days, and very busy, since schools are out.

Hours vary by date. Most evenings run into the night, since the lights are the point. Plan to arrive in the late afternoon so you can ride in daylight and see the park lit after dark.

What Tickets Cost

Christmas Candylane is ticketed by date. Prices change depending on demand, and tickets are usually cheaper when you buy online in advance. Peak December weekends and the week after Christmas cost the most, while early-season November dates are usually the cheapest. Check the park’s ticket page for current prices on your date, and compare the online price to the gate price before you go.

A few cost tips:

Season passes: The park has said in past seasons that its season passes include Christmas Candylane. If you plan to visit Hersheypark next summer, a pass may cover your holiday visit.

Parking: Hersheypark charges for parking. Factor that in.

Food: In-park food is pricey. A family of four can easily spend $60 to $100 on dinner and treats.

Go early in the season: Mid-November dates are often cheaper than December weekends.

The New Fire and Ice Experience

The biggest change for 2026 is the Fire and Ice Experience. The park describes it as icy lights and blazing flames illuminating the night, perfectly synchronized to an atmospheric score. Think of it as a night show that combines lighting design with open flame effects.

Check the show times when you arrive. Night shows at theme parks draw crowds, and the best viewing spots fill early. If you want a good view, find your spot 15 to 20 minutes before showtime.

Rides That Run in Winter

Hersheypark is known for its roller coasters, and some run during Christmas Candylane. Ride availability depends heavily on temperature, wind, and rain. On very cold nights, especially below freezing, some coasters may not operate.

Expect: Family rides, a carousel, kiddie rides, and a selection of coasters.

Do not expect: Water rides, which are closed for the season.

Check the app: The Hersheypark app shows which rides are open and current wait times.

Is Candylane Worth It Without Sweet Lights?

That depends on who you are traveling with.

Families with young kids: Yes, probably more than Sweet Lights. Kids get rides, Santa, and lights, instead of sitting in a car.

Couples and adults: The new Fire and Ice show, the lights, and the holiday atmosphere make a fun evening. Pair it with dinner in Hershey or a night at a local hotel.

Grandparents and people with limited mobility: This is where the loss of Sweet Lights hurts most. Candylane involves a lot of walking in the cold. Plan rest breaks, and consider renting a wheelchair or scooter at the park.

People who loved the drive-through tradition: There is no direct replacement at Hershey. Other drive-through light displays operate around Pennsylvania, so look locally if that is the experience you want.

Other Holiday Things to Do in Hershey

A Candylane trip pairs well with other Hershey holiday attractions.

Hershey’s Chocolate World: The free chocolate tour ride and shop are next to the park and open year-round. Expect crowds on December weekends.

The Hotel Hershey and Hershey Lodge: Both decorate heavily for the holidays and host seasonal events. Even if you are not staying, the Hotel Hershey’s lobby and grounds are worth a look.

Downtown Hershey: The streetlights shaped like Hershey’s Kisses along Chocolate Avenue are a classic photo.

The Hershey Story Museum: Covers Milton Hershey’s life and the town’s history, with a chocolate lab where you can make your own treats.

Where to Stay and What It Costs

Hershey has a range of lodging, and holiday weekends book up.

Hershey resort hotels: The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge, and the Hersheypark Camping Resort often sell packages with park tickets. Rates at the Hotel Hershey in December are often $350 to $600 a night or more. Hershey Lodge is usually less.

Chain hotels in Hershey and Harrisburg: Often $120 to $220 a night, about 10 to 25 minutes from the park.

Packages: Some packages include park tickets, which can save money compared to buying separately.

Tips for a Better Visit

Dress warmer than you think: You will be outside for hours. Wear layers, waterproof boots, gloves, and hats.

Go on a weeknight in December if possible: Crowds are lighter than on weekends.

Ride early, then see the lights: Ride lines are usually shortest in the first hour after opening.

Use the app: Check ride status, show times, and maps.

Plan bathroom and warm-up breaks: Indoor areas fill on cold nights.

Bring hand warmers: Especially for kids.

Getting There

Hershey is in south-central Pennsylvania, about 15 miles east of Harrisburg.

From Philadelphia: About 95 miles, usually 1 hour 45 minutes to 2 hours via the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

From Baltimore: About 85 miles, usually 1.5 to 2 hours via I-83.

From Washington, D.C.: About 130 miles, roughly 2.5 hours.

From New York City: About 180 miles, typically 3 to 3.5 hours via I-78.

Harrisburg International Airport is about 15 minutes from Hershey and is the closest airport.

What to Wear for a Winter Night at the Park

Candylane is mostly outdoors, and central Pennsylvania evenings in December often drop below freezing. Dress for standing in line and walking for several hours.

Layers: A warm base layer, a sweater or fleece, and a windproof outer jacket.

Warm boots: Paths can be wet or icy, and you will walk a lot.

Hat and gloves: Touchscreen gloves help if you use the app to check ride times.

Hand warmers: Cheap and useful for kids on rides.

A small backpack: For layers you shed in heated indoor areas and shops.

Who Candylane Suits Best

Families with young children usually get the most out of a Candylane night, since many of the rides that run in winter are kiddie and family rides, and the light displays and characters appeal most to that age group. Teens and adults looking for big coasters should check the posted list of operating rides before buying, because cold, wind, and ice can close larger rides on any given night.

The Bottom Line

Hershey Sweet Lights is gone after 20 seasons, but Hersheypark has put its money into Christmas Candylane instead. You lose the warm car and the slow drive through the woods. You gain a new Fire and Ice show, a bigger Treeville, holiday rides, Santa, and a park covered in lights from November 13 through January 3. Bundle up, check the operating calendar, and go early in the season if you want the shortest lines.