Two-Thirds of This Caribbean Island Is a US National Park

Two-thirds of St. John is protected as Virgin Islands National Park. That makes the island a fit for visitors seeking beaches, hikes, reefs, and history in one trip. Families can plan a relaxed beach day, while independent travelers can set their own pace across the coast and hills.

Land, sea, and cultural history all shape a visit here. With some planning, you can choose activities that suit your group and leave room for a slower day. A visit works best when you leave room for both the coast and the island’s inland history.

Key Takeaways

St. John has beaches, hiking routes, reefs, and historic sites.

Cruz Bay is the main gateway for ferries and park information.

Passenger ferries and car barges serve different travel needs.

Choose beaches and trails by the time and effort you have.

Book lodging and guided activities ahead when needed.

Check current park and travel updates before departure.

What Makes Virgin Islands National Park St John Distinctive?

The park protects two-thirds of St. John, spanning mountainous interior, shoreline, coves, and underwater habitats. Its land-and-sea setting makes snorkeling, hiking, beach time, and historic-site visits natural parts of one trip.

The park covers 14,737 acres of land and ocean, and 40% of that area is underwater. In 2025, it recorded 471,074 visitors. The protected area includes varied marine habitats as well as forested hills and coast. Its mix helps explain why the islands national park experience can shift from a trail to a reef in one day.

Plan for the water as carefully as you plan for the land; the park’s marine areas are part of its protected space.

The park’s 14,737 acres include both land and water. Cruz Bay serves as the gateway port and the location of the visitor center, making it a useful starting point for park information.

Things to do at Virgin Islands National Park St John include snorkeling, hiking, swimming, and learning about the island’s past. A map of Virgin Islands National Park St John helps you see how the north and south shores relate to Cruz Bay and the inland trail network.

Use this quick map orientation before choosing places for the day:

Cruz Bay and the visitor center

The north-shore beaches

The south-shore coast around Salt Pond Bay and Ram Head

Inland trails and historic sites

Start with the official park map and identify Cruz Bay before choosing beaches or trailheads.

How Do You Get to St. John From St. Thomas?

Because St. John has no airport, most visitors fly into Cyril E. King Airport on St. Thomas and continue by ferry or car barge. A passenger ferry takes you to Cruz Bay, the island’s main port.

The Red Hook passenger ferry takes about 20 minutes and runs hourly. Adult one-way fares are $6.00 for residents and $8.15 for non-residents. Each bag costs $4.00 on that route.

Charlotte Amalie offers another passenger ferry option, with a longer crossing and fewer daily departures. The route operates from November through May. Compare the routes against your flight arrival and the rest of your plans.

Route and passenger type One-way fare Approximate crossing time Service schedule Red Hook adult $6.00 20 minutes Hourly Red Hook adult non-resident $8.15 20 minutes Hourly Charlotte Amalie adult $12.00 45 minutes 3 daily, November through May Charlotte Amalie adult non-resident $13.00 45 minutes 3 daily, November through May

Current passenger ferry fares can help you compare the listed routes with your travel plans. Check current schedules before leaving, since service details can change.

Passenger ferries carry people to Cruz Bay. Car barges carry vehicles, so choose based on whether you need a car on St. John. A passenger ticket does not reserve space for a vehicle.

For John St. Thomas travel information, the key detail is the transfer: fly to St. Thomas, then reach a ferry dock before boarding for St. John. St. Thomas also works as a separate island stop; this guide to U.S. island getaways without a passport includes it among its examples.

Allow extra connection time when your flight arrival and ferry departure are on the same day.

Which Beaches Are Best for Swimming and Snorkeling?

Trunk Bay is a strong first pick for visitors who want a beach day with an interpretive snorkeling route, while Maho Bay is the choice for calm, shallow water and turtle watching. For a first snorkel, Trunk Bay offers signs along its underwater snorkeling trail.

An underwater snorkeling trail is a marked route through a reef with interpretive signs. It gives you points to notice as you swim, rather than asking you to explore without context. Beach time, swimming, and snorkeling can fit in one visit, but each calls for a different pace.

Trunk Bay and Cinnamon Bay for an Easy Beach Day

Trunk Bay suits a first beach visit if you want sand, swimming, and a reef route in one place. The signs make the underwater snorkeling trail easier to follow, though you still need to watch your footing and surroundings.

Cinnamon Bay is St. John’s longest beach, giving your family more room to settle in for a long stretch by the sea. Its campground also makes it a practical stop for people staying nearby. You can keep the plan simple: enjoy the shore, swim, and leave time to dry off before heading on.

Maho Bay for Shallow Water and Sea Turtles

Maho Bay has calm, shallow water and a seagrass floor, a setting that can make a gentle swim feel less demanding. Sea turtles may be seen in the area, but an encounter is never guaranteed.

Snorkeling lets you look below the surface, while swimming may keep you closer to shore. Turtle watching calls for patience rather than chasing an animal for a closer view. Keep your fins and hands away from seagrass and reef life.

Honeymoon Beach and Salt Pond Bay for a Quieter Shoreline

Honeymoon Beach and Salt Pond Bay suit visitors seeking a less built-up beach outing. Honeymoon Beach connects to Cruz Bay by the 1-mile Lind Point Trail, so you can reach it on foot instead of treating every shore stop as a drive.

Salt Pond Bay lies on the south-shore coast near Ram Head, offering a different setting from the north-shore beaches. Choose the shoreline that fits your pace and the day’s plan, rather than trying to visit every beach in one outing.

Keep a respectful distance from sea turtles and avoid contact with coral, even when the water looks shallow.

Which St. John Trails Fit Your Hiking Plans?

For a short nature walk, choose Cinnamon Bay; for a strenuous history-and-forest hike, choose Reef Bay. Hiking in the park ranges from a short nature loop to demanding routes that take much of a day.

Distance and effort matter more than choosing a trail solely for its view. A shorter route can still feel hard in heat or on uneven ground, while a longer trail needs time for both the outward and return walk.

Trail Distance Effort or terrain Defining feature Cinnamon Bay Nature Trail 0.5-mile loop Easy boardwalk and paved paths Sugar-factory ruins Lind Point Trail 2-mile loop Forest and outlooks Cruz Bay and beach access Ram Head Trail 2.6 miles Exposed and rocky Peninsula and ocean views Caneel Hill Trail 4.3-mile round trip Steep climb Panoramic summit platform Reef Bay Trail Over 6 miles round trip from Centerline Road Strenuous Forest, petroglyphs, and sugar-mill remains

The Cinnamon Bay Nature Trail is one of the best choices for a brief walk, with boardwalk and paved sections. The Lind Point Trail combines forest and outlooks with access to Cruz Bay and a beach.

Ram Head has exposed, rocky ground and wide ocean views, so bring enough time for the return. Caneel Hill climbs steeply to a summit platform. Both routes ask more of your legs than a short, level stroll.

Reef Bay offers forest, petroglyphs, and sugar-mill remains, but its length and strenuous terrain call for a realistic plan. The trail’s history and setting reward a slower pace, not a rushed hike.

Check the trail map and your return distance before setting out, especially on the steep Reef Bay route.

Where Can You Explore St. John’s Plantation and Indigenous History?

Annaberg is one of the most accessible places to see how sugar production shaped St. John and depended on the forced labor of enslaved people. Its stone remains connect plantation history to the people who lived and worked there.

Plantation ruins are records of colonialism and slavery, not just scenic stonework. Indigenous history on St. John predates Danish colonial rule. Taíno carvings and later sugar works speak to different periods and communities.

Annaberg’s Sugar Factory and Windmill

Annaberg includes a windmill and sugar factory, making the site a clear place to consider how sugar production altered the island. The ruins also point to a system built on the forced labor of enslaved people.

Look beyond the most visible walls as you explore. The site’s structures can help you picture work and production, but they cannot tell the whole story without attention to the people subjected to that system.

Cinnamon Bay and Catherineberg Plantation Ruins

Cinnamon Bay contains a smaller plantation site. Its remains add another place to consider how plantation activity spread across St. John, rather than existing at only one large estate.

Catherineberg is harder to reach. A short hike or rocky drive leads to a windmill tower and horse mill, so access takes more effort than a roadside stop. Those structures offer a look at another part of the island’s sugar history.

Reef Bay Petroglyphs and Sugar Mill

Reef Bay brings Indigenous history into view through Taíno petroglyphs, alongside the remains of a sugar mill and plantation. The carvings predate Danish colonial rule, while the mill belongs to a later period.

Seeing both in one area helps you recognize that St. John’s history did not begin with sugar production. Take time to consider whose marks remain visible and whose lives are described through the plantation remains.

Read interpretive signs at the ruins to connect the visible stonework with the people whose lives and labor shaped the island.

What Are the Camping Options at Cinnamon Bay?

Cinnamon Bay Campground offers three levels of overnight comfort, from a bare site to an eco-tent or cottage. Reservations are required, so secure a place before planning a camping stay.

All three options differ in how much gear and comfort they provide. Bare sites suit campers bringing their own equipment, while eco-tents and cottages include more furnishings.

Choose among these overnight options:

Bare sites have a platform and rain cover; tent and supply rentals are available.

Eco-tents include a queen-size bed, lights, a cooking kit, bath towels, and a picnic table.

Cottages include a ceiling fan, queen bed, mini refrigerator, and outdoor grill.

The campground’s general store can help with basic needs during your stay. A cafe and food truck offer food and drinks, so you have options beyond cooking at your site.

Equipment rentals include gear for snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding. That makes it easier to add time on the water without bringing every piece of equipment from home.

First-time campers can compare this setup with other beginner-friendly U.S. campsites before deciding what kind of overnight stay suits them. At Cinnamon Bay, the key choice is how much gear you want to bring and how much comfort you want ready on arrival.

Reserve a stay before building the rest of the trip around camping at Cinnamon Bay.

How Can You Explore the Park by Boat or Fish?

A boat or kayak opens up sheltered mangroves and reef settings that are harder to experience from shore. Choose your way onto the water based on whether you want to paddle, snorkel, sightsee, or fish.

The Virgin Islands Coral Reef National Monument protects 12,708 acres of submerged marine habitats. Hurricane Hole’s mangrove roots shelter marine life, creating a different setting from open reef areas.

Activity Location What visitors can experience Snorkel among coral Salomon/Honeymoon Bay Reef scenery below the surface Kayak through mangroves Hurricane Hole Sheltered water and mangrove roots Charter a sailboat or motorboat Cruz Bay Shoreline sightseeing from the water Fish in park waters Park waters Popular catches include Caribbean spiny lobster and silk snapper

Sailboat and motorboat charters are available in Cruz Bay. A charter can give you a view of the coast from offshore without requiring you to steer your own boat.

Anglers interested in fishing in Virgin Islands National Park St John should check current rules and permitted activities before setting out. Caribbean spiny lobster and silk snapper are popular catches, though a popular catch does not mean every method or place is open to fishing.

Boaters should secure their vessels to a mooring ball rather than drop an anchor on coral. Overnight mooring in the park costs $26 per night. A mooring ball is a fixed buoy used to secure a boat.

Protect coral by using designated moorings and checking current park rules before heading onto the water.

Where Should You Stay Near the Park?

For the easiest access to the park’s gateway, base yourself near Cruz Bay on St. John. Staying nearby cuts out the ferry crossing needed for each visit from St. Thomas.

Hotels near Virgin Islands National Park St John include hotels, inns, and resorts on St. John. Rentals near Virgin Islands National Park St John include vacation villas, with more private space for travelers who want a flexible home base.

Hotels and Inns Near Cruz Bay

Cruz Bay is the ferry gateway and visitor center location, making nearby hotels and inns useful if you want services and a simple start to park days. Resorts on St. John offer another type of stay, while the town’s location keeps you near the port.

A hotel or inn can suit a short visit, a family that prefers booked rooms, or travelers who do not need a full kitchen. Your choice of lodging can shape how much time you spend walking around town before setting out.

Vacation Rentals on St. John

Vacation rentals and villas suit travelers who prioritize private space and flexibility. A rental can work well when your group wants room to spread out or plans to set its own meal schedule.

St. John has rentals in different parts of the island, so consider how your chosen place fits the activities you plan. The island’s shape and road network matter when you want to reach more than one area in a day.

Staying on St. Thomas for a St. John Visit

Lodging on St. Thomas makes sense when you want a trip that includes both islands. It may suit travelers who want to spend time near the airport or explore St. Thomas as well as St. John.

Every park visit from St. Thomas requires a ferry or car barge, so add the crossing to your day’s plan. The extra transfer can work for a visit, but it changes how much time remains for the park.

Travel notes sometimes use the wording “st. john st.” or “john st.” as shorthand, but the practical choice is your island base. Compare the time you want in town, at your lodging, and on St. John itself.

Choose an overnight base by how much time you want to spend crossing between St. Thomas and St. John.

What Should You Know About Safety and Park Etiquette?

St. John is a destination to approach with ordinary travel precautions, especially around valuables, driving, and water activities. Personal safety depends on sensible choices, not on assuming travel is risk-free.

Check current official travel advice before departure. U.S. Virgin Islands travel advice identifies petty crime, including pickpocketing and bag snatching, as well as violent crime risks.

Park access does not require timed-entry reservations, but some guided activities need advance booking.

Use this checklist to protect yourself and the places you visit:

Keep valuables secure and watch for bag snatching.

Take extra care driving on the left in vehicles with right-side steering.

Stay on marked trails and pack out trash.

Avoid touching or standing on coral, and keep distance from wildlife.

Most cars in the U.S. Virgin Islands have right-side steering, even though drivers travel on the left. That difference can take focus, especially when you are not used to the road layout.

Some guided activities, especially snorkeling charters, need advance booking. Check activity details as well as current safety notices when you make your plans.

For more park care reminders, see these tips on actions to avoid in national parks.

Check current travel advice and activity requirements shortly before departure.

Conclusion

Virgin Islands National Park is easiest to appreciate when your plans leave time for both the coast and the island’s history. A memorable trip does not need to fit every activity into one day.

Choose a base that matches your schedule, then check current park information before setting your plans. Build each day around realistic travel time and one main activity, with room to pause if the day runs slowly.

Check the current park map and ferry schedule, then choose one beach and one inland experience to anchor your itinerary.

FAQ

What part of the Virgin Islands is a national park?

Virgin Islands National Park covers two-thirds of St. John, including land and nearby marine areas. The protected area reaches from the mountainous interior to shorelines and underwater habitats. Cruz Bay is the main gateway for visitors arriving by ferry. The park’s land and sea areas let you plan both shore-based activities and time on the water during one stay.

Has St. John, Virgin Islands recovered from a hurricane?

The park reopened in December 2017, when roads, trails, and beaches were declared accessible. That update describes conditions at that time, not necessarily current conditions. Weather and repair work can affect access to a specific area. Check current park updates before choosing a trail or beach, especially if a recent storm has affected the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Is it safe to go to the Virgin Islands right now?

The Virgin Islands can be visited with care, but no destination is risk-free. Petty crime, including pickpocketing and bag snatching, and violent crime are identified as safety risks. Secure your belongings and stay aware of your surroundings. Check current official travel advice before departure because conditions and guidance can change.

Which is nicer, St. Thomas or St. John?

St. John is a strong choice if your trip centers on the national park’s beaches, trails, and reefs. St. Thomas is the airport gateway and can suit a trip that also includes town visits or other island activities. The islands offer different kinds of days, so choose based on how much time you want outdoors and how often you want to cross between them.

Which is the prettiest virgin island?

That choice is subjective, but St. John is a strong pick for a park-focused trip. Its coves, beaches, hills, and reef scenery create a varied view across the island. A traveler who prefers towns or a different kind of coast may choose another island. Consider which places you most want to see rather than looking for one universal winner.

How long is a ferry ride from St. Thomas to St. John?

The Red Hook passenger ferry takes approximately 20 minutes to reach St. John. The Charlotte Amalie ferry takes approximately 45 minutes and runs seasonally from November through May. Both routes reach Cruz Bay, but their schedules differ. Check current departure times and allow extra connection time if you are traveling from the airport on the same day.