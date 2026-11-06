7 Things to Check in the First Five Minutes After Entering a Hotel Room

The first few minutes after you enter a hotel room are the best time to spot problems. Before you unpack, a quick hotel room check can reveal issues that are easy to fix now and much harder to fix later. If something is wrong, the front desk can usually move you to a different room, but that is easier before your bags are spread across the floor.

The seven checks below take about five minutes in total. They cover safety, cleanliness, and comfort, from the door locks and bed to the heating, smoke detector, and nearest exit.

Why a Hotel Room Check Matters

Hotels clean and inspect rooms between guests, but problems can slip through. A broken lock, a heater that does not work, or signs of bed bugs can ruin a stay. Reporting problems early gives the hotel a chance to fix them or move you, and it creates a record if you need to ask for a refund or credit later.

7 Things to Check in the First Five Minutes

1. The Door Locks

Start at the door. Make sure it closes and locks fully, including the deadbolt and any security latch or chain. Check that your key card works from outside. If the room has a connecting door to another room, make sure it is locked from your side.

If any lock does not work, ask for a different room. Security is not something to compromise on.

2. The Bed for Signs of Bed Bugs

Bed bugs are a common concern for travelers. Before putting your luggage on the bed, pull back the sheets and check the mattress seams, especially at the corners and along the edges. Look for small reddish-brown bugs, tiny dark spots, or shed skins. Check the headboard if you can.

Keep your luggage on a luggage rack or in the bathroom until you have checked. If you see signs of bed bugs, ask for a different room, preferably on another floor, and report it to the front desk.

3. The Heating and Air Conditioning

Test the thermostat. Turn the heat or air conditioning on and make sure it works. Listen for unusual noises. If the room feels stuffy or smells musty, it may be a sign of a problem.

It is much better to find a broken heater at 4 p.m. than at midnight.

4. The Smoke Detector

Look for the smoke detector, usually on the ceiling. Check that it is in place and not covered. Some detectors have a light that shows they are working. If you are concerned, ask the front desk.

5. The Bathroom and Linens

Check the bathroom for cleanliness. Look at the shower, toilet, and sink. Check towels and linens for stains or hair. Make sure the water runs hot and drains properly.

If anything is dirty, ask housekeeping to clean it or request a different room.

6. The Outlets and Wi-Fi

Make sure there are working outlets near the bed and desk. Test the Wi-Fi to make sure you can connect. If you need a strong connection for work, check the speed.

7. The Emergency Exit Route

Find the nearest emergency exit. Hotels post evacuation maps on the back of room doors. Count the doors between your room and the exit, in case you need to find it in the dark or in smoke.

What to Do If You Find a Problem

Call or visit the front desk right away.

Be polite but clear about the problem.

Ask for a different room or a fix.

Take photos if needed, especially for cleanliness or damage.

Ask for a note on your account if the problem affects your stay.

Other Things to Check

The safe, if you plan to use it.

The TV and remote.

The minibar, so you are not charged for items you did not use.

Noise levels, such as an ice machine or elevator nearby.

A Five-Minute Order of Operations

Doing the checks in a set order makes them faster. Here is a simple routine.

Minute one: Stand at the door. Test the lock, deadbolt, and latch, and check any connecting door. Set your luggage on the rack or in the bathroom, not on the bed or carpet.

Minute two: Pull back the bedding at one corner, then another, and look along the mattress seams and the headboard.

Minute three: Turn on the heat or air conditioning, and switch on the lights and TV while you wait to feel the air.

Minute four: Check the bathroom, run the hot water, and look at towels and linens. Glance up at the smoke detector on your way back.

Minute five: Plug in your phone, connect to Wi-Fi, and read the evacuation map on the door. Then step into the hall and locate the nearest exit.

If everything checks out, unpack. If anything fails, call the front desk before you settle in.

Signs of Bed Bugs to Know

Bed bugs are small, flat insects, about the size of an apple seed when fully grown. They hide in seams and crevices during the day. Signs to look for include:

Small, dark spots on sheets or mattress seams, which can be droppings.

Tiny rust-colored stains on bedding.

Pale, empty shells that the bugs shed as they grow.

Live bugs, which are reddish-brown and move slowly.

Use your phone’s flashlight to look into seams and corners. Bed bugs can travel in luggage, so keeping bags off the bed and carpet until you check helps prevent bringing them home.

Safety Checks for Solo and Family Travelers

Solo travelers and families may want to add a few safety steps. Check that windows and balcony doors lock properly, especially on lower floors. If you have small children, look for hazards such as loose cords, open balcony doors, and accessible outlets. Some travelers carry a portable door wedge or a door alarm for extra peace of mind. Ask the front desk not to announce your room number aloud at check-in.

Comfort Checks That Prevent a Bad Night

A few comfort checks help you sleep better. Close the curtains to see if they block outside light. Listen for noise from elevators, ice machines, stairwells, or the street. Check the pillows and ask for extra or different pillows if needed. If the room is near a busy area, ask for a quieter room on a higher floor or away from the elevator.

How to Ask for a Different Room

Most hotels will try to fix a problem or move you, especially if you report it right away. Call or go to the front desk, explain clearly what is wrong, and ask what they can do. Polite, specific requests work best, such as asking for a room away from the elevator or on another floor. If the hotel is full, ask whether maintenance can fix the issue, or whether they can offer a credit or a better room the next night.

Keep notes of who you spoke with and when. If a serious problem, such as bed bugs or a broken lock, is not resolved, contact the hotel’s management or the booking company.

What to Do With Valuables

Before you leave the room for the first time, decide how to handle valuables. If the room has a safe, test it with the door open before locking anything inside, and make sure you can reset the code. Some travelers prefer to leave valuables at the front desk safe or keep them on their person. Avoid leaving passports, laptops, or cash in plain view, and close curtains when you leave so the room’s contents are not visible from outside.

Checking the Bill Early

A final check worth making on your first day is your account. Ask the front desk to confirm your nightly rate, taxes, and any fees, such as parking or amenity fees, so there are no surprises at checkout. Review your folio partway through a longer stay, and report any incorrect charges, such as minibar items you did not use, right away while they are easy to fix.

Why Checking Early Works Better

Timing matters when reporting problems. At check-in, the hotel still has a list of open rooms, and staff can move you quickly. Later in the evening, the hotel may be full, maintenance staff may have gone home, and your options shrink. Reporting a problem right away also makes it clear that the issue existed before you used the room, which helps if you need to dispute a charge or ask for a credit. And once your clothes, toiletries, and electronics are spread around a room, moving becomes a chore, which makes many guests decide to put up with a problem they would have avoided with a quick check.

A short routine at the start of each stay quickly becomes a habit. After a few trips, you will run through the checks almost without thinking.

Why Five Minutes Is Worth It

A five-minute check can prevent hours of frustration. By catching problems early, you can enjoy your stay with peace of mind.