This US Virgin Islands Trail Is Underwater and You Follow It With a Snorkel

The Buck Island underwater trail is a shallow, marked snorkeling route through the lagoon behind the island’s barrier reef. Off St. Croix in the Caribbean Sea, it offers an approachable way to see a protected reef without needing to plan an open-water swim on your own.

The route suits visitors who want a clear focus for their time in the water. You can follow the signs, take in the reef setting, and look for marine life, including sea turtles, without expecting any particular animal to appear.

Key Takeaways

Follow an underwater route through a lagoon behind Buck Island’s barrier reef.

Interpretive markers are underwater signs that identify reef features or marine life along a snorkeling route.

The reef is part of a protected national monument.

Buck Island sits about 1.5 miles off St. Croix and is reached by boat.

Tour options can combine snorkeling with time at Turtle Beach.

For many visitors, signs underwater offer a welcome sense of direction. It is a way to explore a protected reef by following an underwater route rather than simply swimming out on your own.

What Is the Buck Island Underwater Trail Like?

Following the underwater signs takes snorkelers through a shallow lagoon and past coral features. An interpretive marker is an underwater sign that identifies reef features or marine life along a snorkeling route.

The lagoon seldom exceeds 12 feet deep, so the route feels different from a deep-water snorkel. Novice and experienced snorkelers can enjoy it, but choose conditions and support that match your comfort in the water.

How the Underwater Markers Guide the Route

The underwater signs identify reef features as you move across the lagoon behind Buck Island’s barrier reef. They give you points of interest to notice, so the snorkeling has a simple purpose beyond swimming from one spot to another.

Look for coral formations and a coral-lined cave along the route. The coral grottoes, like the lagoon, reach a maximum depth of 12 feet. Take your time near the formations and leave room for other snorkelers.

The marked path offers a small-scale look at how a reef can shape the water around it. For more ideas about reef habitats and snorkeling, explore coral reefs around the world.

The Lagoon, Grottoes, and Boat-Free Trail Waters

The underwater trail sits at Buck Island’s east end. Boats may not anchor or maneuver in the marked trail waters, keeping the snorkeling route separate from boat traffic.

Route element Setting What snorkelers encounter Boat access Lagoon Behind the barrier reef Shallow water and reef features Marked route waters exclude boats Coral grottoes Along the underwater route Coral formations, up to 12 feet deep Inside trail waters Marked trail waters East end of Buck Island Coral formations and a coral-lined cave No anchoring or maneuvering

Choose water conditions and support that suit your comfort, even on a shallow route.

Snorkeling pace matters here: pauses let you take in the route without rushing past its details. Use the markers to pause and notice the reef rather than treating the route as a race.

What Marine Life Lives Around the Reef?

Branching elkhorn coral frames the reef around Buck Island, where fish, rays, sharks, and sea turtles share the protected waters. The coral’s branching shape creates habitat for many kinds of marine life.

Buck Island Reef National Monument covers 19,015 acres, including a 176-acre island and 18,839 acres of submerged lands. That means the protected area includes far more underwater land than dry ground.

The elkhorn coral barrier reef surrounds about two-thirds of the island. Its branches provide places for fish to feed and shelter, helping support more than 250 fish species.

You may spot Atlantic blue tangs, parrotfish, trumpetfish, butterfly fish, or barracuda. Spotted eagle rays and reef sharks also live in the area, though any sighting depends on what is nearby during your visit.

Green and hawksbill sea turtles are among the animals that use these waters. Learn more about wildlife on U.S. islands, including Buck Island’s protected coral gardens.

The island gained protection in 1948, became a national monument in 1961, and the monument expanded in 2001. Its marine life now has a large protected home in the Caribbean Sea, including the submerged lands that surround the island.

The island reef supports a wide range of life, but wildlife sightings are never guaranteed. Treat the named species as possibilities to watch for, not a checklist every snorkeler will see.

How Do You Reach Buck Island and Turtle Beach?

You can reach Buck Island only by boat, and Turtle Beach sits on its west side. The island lies about 1.5 miles off St. Croix, beyond the northeast coast of St. Croix.

Boat access shapes every visit, whether you book a trip or arrange a private vessel. Tours depart from Green Cay Marina or the St. Croix Yacht Club.

Boat Access From St. Croix

Visitors can travel with an approved boat-tour concessionaire or reach the island on a private vessel with a special permit. A water taxi to Buck Island still needs to meet the park’s boat-access requirements.

Ask about authorization before booking a water taxi or other ride. The operator’s approval matters as much as the type of boat you take.

Turtle Beach on the West Side

Turtle Beach is the beach on Buck Island’s west side, about 1.5 miles off St. Croix’s northeast coast. It is separate from the snorkeling route at the island’s east end, so a visit to the beach and a trail snorkel involve different parts of the island.

Some outings include both stops, while access points and trip plans differ by operator. Confirm that the boat will take you to the spot you want, especially if your main goal is a beach visit rather than snorkeling.

Green Cay Marina and the St. Croix Yacht Club are departure points for tours. Confirm that the boat operator is authorized before finalizing transportation.

Which Buck Island Tour Fits Your Day?

For an adult seeking a guided trail snorkel, Caribbean Sea Adventures’ 3.5-hour Half Day Snorkel Cruise costs $95. It includes snorkel gear, a lesson, a guided trail snorkel, and Turtle Beach time.

Trip length and included activities help you choose a format that suits your day. These prices describe Caribbean Sea Adventures, not every Buck Island tour operator.

Scheduled Snorkel and Sail Trips

The Half Day Snorkel Cruise runs daily at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Full Day Sail runs daily at 9:30 a.m. and combines a guided underwater-trail snorkel with Turtle Beach time.

Trip Duration Price Included experience Half Day Snorkel Cruise 3.5 hours Adults 18+: $95; ages 3-17: $75; ages 0-2: free Gear, lesson, guided trail snorkel, Turtle Beach Full Day Sail 6 hours Adults: $125; ages 0-17: $105 Guided underwater-trail snorkel, Turtle Beach Snorkelers in Paradise 5 hours Adults: $125; ages 3-17: $105 Two guided reef-snorkeling stops, Turtle Beach

Snorkelers in Paradise runs on Fridays and includes two guided reef-snorkeling stops. The Full Day Sail changes its departure marina on November 1, 2026: it leaves from Green Cay Marina beginning that day, rather than Christiansted.

Private Charters for Flexible Plans

Private charters start at $900 per boat and last 3-6 hours. Depending on the boat, a charter can hold 12-40 guests, which gives groups more control over their outing.

When reading Buck Island underwater trail reviews, focus on comments about guide communication, time in the water, and the beach stop. Generic praise may not tell you whether the trip fits your group.

Check the age-based price for each guest.

Confirm the departure time.

Check which marina the boat uses.

Review the activities included in the trip.

Compare the full schedule with your group’s plans, not just the time spent snorkeling. Double-check the departure marina on the confirmation so you head to the right dock.

What Rules and Land Routes Should You Know?

Buck Island is open for day use roughly from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park closes from sunset to sunrise to protect nesting sea turtles, so visitors cannot stay overnight.

The day-use window gives you time for a snorkel, a beach stop, or a walk on land. Two picnic areas have bathrooms for visitors.

Buck Island closes from sunset to sunrise to protect nesting sea turtles.

Day-Use Hours and Marine Protections

In January 2025, the National Park Service suspended the anchoring-permit requirement while it finalized updated procedures. Vessels may anchor only in the designated area off the island’s west end, and overnight anchoring is not allowed.

Check current anchoring requirements before planning to anchor a private vessel. Fishing and collecting coral, shells, or sea life are prohibited in the monument.

More than 40,000 people visited the monument in 2025. Give wildlife room, do not touch coral, and snorkel with a buddy while watching for changing weather and currents.

Hiking, Manchineel, and Beach Restrictions

The Buck Island Trail crosses the island for about 1.8 miles and takes roughly 45 minutes to hike. A side path leads to an overlook platform above the barrier reef.

Poisonous manchineel trees grow on the island. Do not touch them or shelter beneath them in the rain.

No overnight camping, pets, or vehicles, except wheelchairs.

No artificial light, glass containers, generators, or loud music.

Use fires only in National Park Service grills.

Do not camp or place tent poles, beach umbrellas, or stakes on beaches.

Do not touch coral or wildlife, fish, or collect shells and sea life.

These rules protect the reef and the beach from damage. Check the current anchoring requirements before making plans to moor a private vessel.

Conclusion

The trail pairs an easy-to-follow underwater route with a rare look at a protected Caribbean reef. Underwater markers can help you understand the reef as you snorkel, while the marked waters remain part of a protected place.

A guided outing may suit you if you want help following the route. Before booking, confirm that your chosen outing includes the trail and verify its departure point.

FAQ

Is the Buck Island underwater trail suitable for beginners?

Yes, the shallow lagoon can suit beginners who feel comfortable snorkeling. It seldom exceeds 12 feet, but water comfort and changing conditions still matter. Caribbean Sea Adventures’ Half Day Snorkel Cruise includes a lesson and a guided trail snorkel. Choose support that fits your experience, and do not assume calm conditions will last throughout your visit.

How long is the Buck Island hike?

The Buck Island Trail is about 1.8 miles long and takes roughly 45 minutes to hike. A side path leads to an overlook platform above the barrier reef. The walk gives you a land-based view of the reef and a change from time spent snorkeling. Allow time for the side path if you want to visit the overlook.

Can boats anchor near the underwater trail?

No, boats cannot anchor or maneuver in the marked trail waters. Vessels may anchor only in the designated area off Buck Island’s west end. The National Park Service suspended the anchoring-permit requirement in January 2025 while it finalized updated procedures. Private boaters should check current requirements before planning an anchoring stop.

Is Buck Island open at night?

No, Buck Island closes from sunset to sunrise to protect nesting sea turtles. Day use runs roughly from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and overnight stays are not allowed. Plan your boat trip so you leave the island during its day-use period. Overnight anchoring is also prohibited.

Can I visit Buck Island without booking a tour?

Yes, you can visit without a tour if you travel by private vessel and follow the applicable permit and anchoring requirements. Private vessels need a special permit to reach the island. A water taxi also needs to comply with park boat-access rules, so confirm authorization before you book transportation.

Are children charged the same as adults on Buck Island tours?

No, Caribbean Sea Adventures uses different age bands for children on its trips. The Half Day Snorkel Cruise costs $95 for adults 18 and older, $75 for ages 3-17, and nothing for ages 0-2. The Full Day Sail costs $125 for adults and $105 for guests ages 0-17.