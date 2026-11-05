Arkansas Traces Cheese Dip to a Restaurant That Opened in 1935. Here’s Where to Try It in Little Rock Now

In Arkansas, cheese dip is not just a snack. It is a point of state pride. Many Arkansans credit Mexico Chiquito, a restaurant founded in 1935 by Blackie Donnelly, a restaurateur from Texas, with introducing the dish. Today, Arkansas cheese dip shows up on menus across the state, from Tex-Mex restaurants to burger joints, and Little Rock hosts an annual championship devoted to it.

Here is where to try it now: Mexico Chiquito still serves its cheese dip at several locations, including a drive-through on West Markham Street. Other Little Rock favorites include Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, Heights Taco and Tamale, Cheers in the Heights, Big Orange, and Buffalo Grill. Many appear on the Arkansas Cheese Dip Trail, a guide published by the state’s tourism office.

The History of Arkansas Cheese Dip

Accounts differ slightly on where the story starts. Mexico Chiquito’s own history page says Donnelly introduced cheese dip in 1935 at a dirt-floor restaurant in the Prothro Junction area of North Little Rock, while the Encyclopedia of Arkansas and several food writers say he also ran Mexico Chiquito locations in Hot Springs and Little Rock. Either way, the year is 1935, and central Arkansas is the setting. The Encyclopedia of Arkansas explains that Donnelly swapped processed yellow American cheese for the fresh white cheese used in Mexican melted-cheese dishes, which gave a thinner dip that stayed melted longer. Over time, other restaurants created their own versions.

Arkansas’s claim to cheese dip is not uncontested. Texas has a strong chili con queso tradition, and some food historians point to earlier recipes. But the documentary In Queso Fever, by Arkansas filmmaker Nick Rogers, made the case that Arkansas was the birthplace of cheese dip as it is known today. The film helped spark the World Cheese Dip Championship, held in Little Rock since 2010.

Arkansas and Texas have had a friendly rivalry over the dish. In 2016, the two states’ U.S. senators held a cheese dip face-off in Washington, D.C., and Arkansas’s entry, from Heights Taco and Tamale, won.

Where to Try Cheese Dip in Little Rock Now

Mexico Chiquito

Mexico Chiquito, which bills itself as the home of the original cheese dip, is the place to start. It has several locations in central Arkansas, including a drive-through at 11406 West Markham Street in Little Rock. The cheese dip is thin and smooth, with a mild spice. You can buy it in jars to take home.

Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro

Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, at 200 River Market Avenue, is a downtown restaurant with a creative menu. It has served cheese dip since its days as La Petite Roche, a restaurant that won the first World Cheese Dip Championship in 2010.

Heights Taco and Tamale

Heights Taco and Tamale, in the Heights neighborhood, is known for a cheese dip inspired by five classic Arkansas recipes. It won the 2016 Senate face-off against Texas.

Cheers in the Heights

Cheers in the Heights, open since 1979, is a neighborhood restaurant and bar with a loyal following. Its cheese dip is a local favorite.

Big Orange

Big Orange is a burger restaurant with locations in Little Rock. It serves a white cheese dip that pairs well with burgers and fries.

Buffalo Grill

Buffalo Grill, open since 1981, is a casual restaurant known for its burgers and cheese dip. It has a loyal local following.

The Arkansas Cheese Dip Trail

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism publishes the Arkansas Cheese Dip Trail, a guide to restaurants across the state that serve notable cheese dip. The trail includes restaurants in Little Rock, Hot Springs, Fayetteville, and other cities. It is a fun way to explore the state through food.

The World Cheese Dip Championship

The World Cheese Dip Championship has been held in Little Rock since 2010, usually as a one-day event in the fall. Restaurants and home cooks compete in categories such as professional, amateur, and creative. Attendees sample dips and vote for their favorites. Check the event’s website for dates, as the schedule can vary.

What Makes Arkansas Cheese Dip Different

Arkansas cheese dip is typically smooth and pourable, often made with processed cheese, milk, and peppers. Some versions include ground beef, tomatoes, or spices. White cheese dip, made with white American or Monterey Jack cheese, is also common.

Unlike some Texas queso, Arkansas cheese dip tends to be thinner and less chunky. It is usually served with tortilla chips, but locals also put it on burgers, fries, and other dishes.

Getting to Little Rock

Little Rock is in central Arkansas, about two and a half hours west of Memphis, Tennessee. Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport serves the city.

Where to Stay

Little Rock has many hotels, including properties downtown near the River Market district. The Capital Hotel is a historic option.

A Cheese Dip Crawl in Little Rock

Little Rock is compact enough to try several cheese dips in an afternoon or evening. A simple route starts downtown in the River Market district at Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, then heads west to the Heights neighborhood for Heights Taco and Tamale and Cheers in the Heights, which sit close to one another in that neighborhood. Finish farther west with a stop at Mexico Chiquito’s West Markham Street location, where the drive-through makes it easy to grab one more bowl.

Share orders among your group so you can taste more without overdoing it. Small or cup sizes, where available, help keep a crawl manageable. Bring a notebook or use your phone to rate each dip on texture, heat, and flavor. Locals love to argue about their favorites, and you will have your own opinion by the end.

Yellow, White, and Loaded

Arkansas cheese dip comes in several styles, and you will see all of them in Little Rock.

Yellow cheese dip. This is the classic style associated with Mexico Chiquito, made with processed yellow cheese for a smooth, pourable texture.

White cheese dip. Made with white cheeses, it is often thicker and creamier, and many restaurants offer it alongside or instead of yellow dip.

Loaded dips. Some restaurants add ground beef, chorizo, guacamole, pico de gallo, or beans to create a heartier dish that can stand in for a meal.

Creative dips. Competitions have encouraged cooks to experiment with ingredients such as smoked meats, crawfish, or unusual cheeses.

If you only have time for one style, try the classic yellow dip first, then compare it with a white dip somewhere else.

Taking Cheese Dip Home

Mexico Chiquito sells its cheese dip in jars, and some grocery stores in Arkansas stock bottled versions from local restaurants. These make good souvenirs or gifts. If you are flying, keep in mind that jars of dip count as liquids or gels for carry-on bags, so pack them in checked luggage, sealed and padded. If you are driving, a small cooler helps for any refrigerated versions.

Other Little Rock Stops Between Bowls

Cheese dip pairs well with sightseeing. The River Market district has the Arkansas River Trail, which runs along both sides of the river and crosses pedestrian bridges, including the Big Dam Bridge farther upstream. The William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum is near downtown. Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site tells the story of the 1957 desegregation crisis and offers ranger-led programs. These stops give you time to walk between meals.

How Restaurants Serve It

In Little Rock, cheese dip is usually ordered as an appetizer and arrives in a bowl or small skillet with a basket of warm tortilla chips. Sizes vary, from a small cup for one person to large bowls meant for a table. Many restaurants let you add toppings, such as ground beef or guacamole, for an extra charge. Refills of chips are often free, but dip refills are not.

Beyond chips, locals pour cheese dip over burgers, fries, tamales, and even breakfast dishes. Some burger joints offer a cheeseburger topped with dip instead of a cheese slice. If you see a cheese dip option on a menu where you would not expect it, it is often worth trying. Prices for a bowl tend to be modest, making it an easy add-on to any meal. Check menus for current prices, since they change.

When to Go

Little Rock is pleasant for a food trip in late fall, when temperatures are mild for walking between restaurants. Many cheese dip spots are busiest at lunch on weekdays and at dinner on weekends, especially on game days for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arriving a little before or after peak meal times shortens waits. If you want to attend the World Cheese Dip Championship, check its website for the year’s date and ticket details, since it usually sells tickets in advance.

Why Cheese Dip Is Worth the Trip

Cheese dip is a small part of Arkansas culture, but it says something about the state’s sense of humor and pride. Trying it at Mexico Chiquito, where it started, and at the restaurants that have built on the tradition, is a delicious way to experience Little Rock.