This US National Park Is Spread Across Three Tropical Islands in the South Pacific

The National Park of American Samoa spans Tutuila, Ofu, and Ta‘ū, pairing volcanic rainforest and coral reefs with a living Samoan cultural landscape. The Manu‘a Islands are the island group that includes Ofu and Ta‘ū. This remote park suits travelers who can plan around separate island visits and want more than a beach day. Each unit brings nature and local life together in a different way.

The National Park Service has only one site south of the equator: this park. Its islands sit in the South Pacific, about 2,600 miles southwest of Hawai‘i. Travel takes planning, and weather can shape what you do each day. Approach the visit as a nature-and-culture experience, not a beach-only stop.

Key Takeaways

The park has separate units on Tutuila, Ofu, and Ta‘ū.

The Manu‘a Islands are Ofu and Ta‘ū.

Plan travel time for island connections and limited lodging.

June through September brings slightly cooler, drier weather.

Respect village customs, wildlife, and park rules.

How Are the National Park of American Samoa Islands Divided?

The park has three separate units, one on Tutuila and two in the Manu‘a Islands, Ofu and Ta‘ū. Each unit covers part of an island, not the whole island, so your plans depend on where you want to spend time.

A map of the National Park of American Samoa islands should show three separate units, not one continuous park area. The national park american Samoa map is useful for seeing how far apart the park lands sit. The park occupies sections of the islands rather than each island in its entirety.

Island Park landscape Distinctive draw Tutuila Ridgeline and steep northern slopes Coastal views near Pago Pago Ofu Southeast coast and To‘aga site Quiet beach setting Ta‘ū Rainforest across nearly two-thirds of the island Lata Mountain

Tutuila Has the Park’s Most Accessible Unit

The Tutuila unit follows a ridgeline and steep slopes along the island’s north side. It is the easiest unit to reach from Pago Pago, the territory’s main travel hub. The park american samoa unit here pairs forest with coastal scenery, making it a practical choice when your schedule is short.

Ofu Pairs a Quiet Beach With a Small Park Unit

Ofu’s park land includes the To‘aga site on the southeast coast. The Ofu unit is small, though its beach setting gives you a striking place to spend time by the sea. Ofu Island is part of the Manu‘a group, not a separate park region.

Ta‘ū Offers the Largest and Wildest Park Unit

Ta‘ū holds the largest unit, covering nearly two-thirds of the island. Rainforest and Lata Mountain give this area a more remote feel than Tutuila. The american samoa national park lands here are still only part of the island, even though the park covers a large share.

A map should show three separate park units, because the park is not one connected land area.

Choose the island units around the landscape you most want to experience, since the park is not one connected land area.

How Do You Reach the Islands and Meet Entry Requirements?

Most trips begin at Pago Pago on Tutuila, while Ofu and Ta‘ū require a separate inter-island travel plan. Start with the entry rules for your traveler category, then arrange the flights and local transportation that match your route.

All travelers must complete a health declaration online before arrival or on arrival. Flights from Honolulu to Pago Pago take about 5.5 hours and operate only a few days per week. Smaller flights connect Tutuila with Ofu and Ta‘ū.

Traveler category Requirements Timing or fee U.S. citizens who do not reside in American Samoa Valid U.S. passport, travel document, or certified birth certificate; return travel or onward proof; employment or assignment proof Before travel Eligible foreign travelers applying for permits Valid passport and round-trip ticket Apply at least 72 hours ahead, excluding weekends and holidays; listed 30-day fee is $40 for eligible U.S.-visa or visa-waiver travelers All travelers Online health declaration Before arrival or on arrival

The visitor-entry page lists a $50 permit fee as coming soon. The visitor center and park headquarters in Pago Pago are open 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and close on federal holidays. The park itself is open year-round.

Use this route checklist to plan the main connections:

Fly into Pago Pago on Tutuila. Arrange an inter-island flight for Ofu or Ta‘ū. Plan ground transport, since taxis and public transportation are limited; a rental car is useful.

Pago Pago lies about 2,600 miles southwest of Hawai‘i, so the U.S. national park takes extra travel planning. Check your entry category and arrange the island connections before confirming dates.

When Is the Best Time to Visit American Samoa?

For outdoor activities, June through September is the park’s slightly cooler, drier season. Those months are the best general choice for visitors seeking fewer rain disruptions, though showers remain frequent throughout the year.

Temperatures stay in the high 70s to low 90s Fahrenheit year-round. The long wet season runs from October through May, while tropical storms are more common from November through May. The park remains open in every season.

Rainfall changes sharply with the land. Drier areas average 125 inches each year, while the highest mountains can receive as much as 300 inches. A sunny morning can still bring a quick shower, especially near forested slopes.

Pack rain protection and quick-drying clothing for hikes, beach time, and other outdoor plans. A light rain jacket fits easily in a day pack, and quick-drying clothes feel better after a shower than heavy cotton. Check forecasts as your travel dates approach, since local conditions can shift across the islands.

Keep rain protection in your day pack even during the drier months.

Which Trails Suit Your Time and Hiking Experience?

A flat 0.1-mile walk suits a short outing, while the Mt. ‘Alava Adventure Trail is a much more demanding climb. Hiking in the National Park of American Samoa islands ranges from a brief coastal walk to longer outings, so choose by time and fitness.

The Mt. ‘Alava Adventure Trail has 56 ladders and 783 steps. That climb is a strenuous challenge, not a casual stroll. Fagatele Bay Trail is a moderate one-mile hike, and you need homeowner permission before continuing down the trail.

Choose a Short Coastal Walk for an Easier Outing

Pola Island Trail offers a flat 0.1-mile walk, a simple choice when your day has little spare time. You can take in the coast without committing to a long hike. Sturdy shoes still help on uneven ground, even on short trails.

Park hikes range from 0.1 to 7 miles. Fagatele Bay is a moderate option, while longer hikes take more time and energy. Old Vatia Trail and Tuafanua Trail close on Sundays, which can change your plans if you have only one day.

Save the Ridge Routes for a Longer, More Demanding Hike

The Mt. ‘Alava route includes many ladders and steps, so it suits hikers ready for a hard climb. Check the trail conditions before choosing it, and do not treat the number of miles as the only measure of effort.

Use this trail check list before setting out:

Confirm Sunday closures for Old Vatia and Tuafanua.

Keep hiking groups at 40 people or fewer.

Stay on established trails and check for temporary closures.

Do not use Mt. Alava Road as a public vehicle, ATV, or bicycle route.

Trail closures can follow extreme weather or other safety concerns. The park may also close a route temporarily, so a hike listed on a map may not be open that day. Responsible trail and wildlife habits help protect these places and the people who visit them.

Check trail status and Sunday closures before setting out.

What Can You See on the Reefs and in the Rainforest?

More than 800 native fish species and 200 coral species live in the park’s reefs. These reefs support snorkeling near Fagatele Bay and around Ofu’s To‘aga Lagoon and Ofu Beach.

The animals of the National Park of American Samoa islands include fruit bats, reef fish, sea turtles, and whales. Visitors must stay at least 100 feet from whales. Humpback whale watching is best from August through November.

Explore the Reef With Wildlife at a Respectful Distance

Snorkeling gives you a close look at sea life without taking anything from the reef. Sea turtles may not be captured or harassed, and visitors must keep their distance from whales. Spearfishing while scuba diving is prohibited in park waters.

Boats also face limits in park waters. Anchoring and setting permanent moorings are prohibited; only live boating is allowed. That rule helps protect the reef from damage caused by anchors and fixed lines.

Look for Fruit Bats and Rainforest Plant Diversity

Flying foxes, also called fruit bats, help pollinate the rainforest. Ferns and flowering plants add to the plant life, with 343 flowering plant species and 135 fern species recorded across the islands.

Rainforest and reef life are part of the same island home, from plants that feed pollinators to coral that shelters fish. For a broader look at Pacific island reefs and scenery, compare the park’s natural setting with other island destinations.

View marine wildlife from a distance and use live boating rather than anchoring.

How Can You Respect Samoan Culture and Park Rules?

Respect for Fa‘asamoa matters because the park is woven into living villages and community land. Fa‘asamoa means the Samoan Way, a cultural foundation that shapes daily life. Visitors are guests in communities with their own customs and rhythms.

The park was established in 1988, and the National Park Service entered a 50-year lease with village councils in 1993. Archaeological sites show more than 3,000 years of human habitation. Park lands are part of a living cultural landscape, not empty wilderness.

Ask permission before photographing people or homes, and before entering a beach. Dress modestly in villages and remove your shoes before entering a fale, a traditional Samoan house. These small acts show care for local customs.

At dusk, pause quietly during Sā, the evening prayer time in villages. Drones and other unmanned aircraft may not be launched, landed, or operated on park lands or waters unless the superintendent approves in writing.

Ask before photographing people or entering a beach, even when the setting seems public.

Where Should You Stay and How Should You Plan Each Day?

Stay planning works best when you choose a base around the island where you will spend the most time. Tutuila is practical for main visitor services, while Ofu or Ta‘ū may call for island-specific lodging.

There is no entrance fee to visit the park. Lodging is limited, so confirm reservations well in advance. A Ta‘ū homestay needs advance coordination.

Use Tutuila as a Base for the Main Visitor Services

Named options on Tutuila include Tradewinds Hotel and Tisa’s Barefoot Bar and Eco Lodge. Vaoto Lodge is an option on Ofu, and homestays are also available. These are examples, not a promise of open rooms for your dates.

Compare the main cost drivers before you set a budget:

Flights to American Samoa.

Inter-island travel.

Lodging and ground transport.

A vacation in American Samoa can be costly because remote flights, island connections, and limited lodging shape the budget. The visitor center is fully accessible, but rugged terrain and limited infrastructure restrict access to trails and overlooks.

Arrange Island-Specific Lodging on Ofu or Ta‘ū

Choose lodging that fits the island where you plan to spend the night. Staying on Tutuila does not solve the transport or overnight needs of a visit to Ofu or Ta‘ū.

The visitor center is fully accessible, while rugged terrain limits access to many trails and overlooks.

Daily plans work best when you leave room for travel between services, lodging, and activities. Early lodging reservations and flexible park plans can help with trip logistics, even when crowd levels are not the main concern.

Confirm each lodging reservation and its transport arrangements before committing to an island itinerary.

Conclusion

A rewarding visit starts with a realistic plan for how much of the three-island park you can reach. Choose your priorities by matching the islands and activities to the time you have, rather than trying to fit every unit into one trip.

Keep the plan flexible enough for local travel and changing conditions. The park offers an unusual chance to experience American Samoa through both its natural places and community life. Check current transport and entry arrangements for your dates before making reservations.

FAQ

Which is nicer, Samoa or American Samoa?

American Samoa is the relevant destination for this U.S. national park, while Samoa is a separate country. The better choice depends on your trip plans. American Samoa fits travelers interested in the park’s reefs, rainforest, and Samoan village life. Samoa offers a different country and travel setting, so compare entry rules and routes before choosing.

What are some common plants in Samoa?

Common plant life in the park includes ferns and flowering plants. The islands have 343 flowering plant species and 135 fern species. These plants grow in rainforests that also support flying foxes, or fruit bats, which pollinate trees. You can see how plant life and wildlife connect across the islands, even on a short nature outing.

Is it expensive to vacation in American Samoa?

Yes, a vacation in American Samoa can be costly because remote flights, inter-island travel, and limited lodging shape the budget. Your route affects how many flights you need, while island connections add transport costs. Lodging choices are limited, so compare those costs early. There is no entrance fee to visit the park, but travel and overnight stays remain key expenses.

How long is a flight from America to Samoa?

A flight from Honolulu to Pago Pago takes about 5.5 hours. Mainland travel time depends on your departure city and flight connections, so it can take longer than the Honolulu route. Flights from Honolulu operate only a few days per week. Check the route and schedule before choosing travel dates, especially if you plan to connect to Ofu or Ta‘ū.

Is Samoa friendly to tourists?

Visitors can expect a warm welcome when they respect Fa‘asamoa and local customs. Ask permission before photographing people or entering beaches, dress modestly in villages, and remove your shoes when entering a fale. A quiet pause during Sā at dusk also shows respect. These choices help you take part in village life as a considerate guest.