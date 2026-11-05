West Virginia’s Pepperoni Roll Was First Sold in Fairmont in 1927. Here’s Where to Find the Classic Version

The pepperoni roll is a simple food: soft white bread baked around sticks or slices of pepperoni. In West Virginia, it is much more than a snack. It is a part of the state’s identity, tied to its Italian immigrant history and its coal-mining past. The West Virginia pepperoni roll was first sold commercially in 1927, at a bakery in Fairmont.

Here is where to find the classic version: Country Club Bakery in Fairmont, where Giuseppe Argiro started selling pepperoni rolls in 1927, is still in business. Clarksburg, about 25 miles away, has its own longtime bakeries, including Tomaro’s Bakery and Home Industry Bakery. Colasessano’s in Fairmont is another local favorite. Each makes its rolls a little differently, which is part of the fun.

Where to Find the Classic Version

Country Club Bakery, Fairmont

Country Club Bakery, at 1211 Country Club Road in Fairmont, is where it all started. Giuseppe Argiro, an Italian immigrant and former coal miner, began selling pepperoni rolls there in 1927. The bakery still uses a simple recipe, with sticks of pepperoni baked into soft bread.

The bakery makes hundreds of dozens of rolls a day. It is closed on Wednesdays, and Saturday hours are shorter, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Check current hours before you go. Rolls can sell out, so arriving early is a good idea.

Tomaro’s Bakery, Clarksburg

Tomaro’s Bakery in Clarksburg opened in 1914 and is one of the oldest Italian bakeries in the state. It is known for its bread and pepperoni rolls. The bakery was sold to new owners in 2022, who have kept its traditions.

Stop in early in the day for the best selection, and pick up a loaf of Italian bread while you are there.

Home Industry Bakery, Clarksburg

Home Industry Bakery is another Clarksburg favorite, with a long history in the community. Its pepperoni rolls are popular with locals and visitors alike. Check hours before visiting.

Colasessano’s, Fairmont

Colasessano’s is a pizza and sandwich shop in Fairmont known for its pepperoni rolls. Ask about versions with added cheese or peppers if you want something beyond the plain original.

How the Pepperoni Roll Was Born

In the early 1900s, many Italian immigrants came to north-central West Virginia to work in the coal mines. Miners needed food that could survive a long day underground without refrigeration. Pepperoni, a cured meat, kept well, and bread wrapped around it made a convenient, filling lunch.

Many families made their own versions at home. Giuseppe Argiro, who had worked in the mines, saw a commercial opportunity and began selling pepperoni rolls at his bakery in Fairmont in 1927. The idea caught on, and other bakeries followed.

What Makes a Classic West Virginia Pepperoni Roll

A classic pepperoni roll has a few key elements:

Soft, slightly sweet white bread.

Sticks or slices of pepperoni baked inside.

As the roll bakes, oil from the pepperoni soaks into the bread, giving it flavor and a reddish tint.

Variations include cheese, peppers, or sauce, but purists often prefer the simple original.

Is It the State Food?

The pepperoni roll is often called West Virginia’s state food, but its official status is complicated. A 2013 resolution in the state legislature to name it the official state food was tabled, and a 2021 effort stalled in the Senate. However, the state’s tourism office promotes the pepperoni roll as the state food, and many West Virginians consider it so.

Other Places to Try Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni rolls are sold all over West Virginia, from gas stations to grocery stores. Many convenience stores carry them, often made by local bakeries. While these can be good, the bakeries in Fairmont and Clarksburg offer the most traditional versions.

Getting There

Fairmont is in north-central West Virginia, about 20 miles south of Morgantown and about 25 miles north of Clarksburg. Interstate 79 connects the three cities. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is about 90 miles to the north.

Where to Stay

Fairmont and Clarksburg have a range of hotels, including chain properties near Interstate 79. Morgantown, home to West Virginia University, has more options.

Sticks, Slices, and Shredded

One of the biggest debates among pepperoni roll fans is how the pepperoni goes in. Bakeries tend to use one of three methods:

Sticks. Long, thin sticks of pepperoni are laid into the dough before it is rolled and baked. This is the traditional method associated with Country Club Bakery.

Slices. Thin slices are layered inside the dough, which spreads the pepperoni more evenly through the roll.

Ground or shredded. Some bakeries use ground pepperoni, which mixes into the bread and gives a softer texture.

Each method produces a slightly different roll. Sticks give you bites of solid pepperoni, while slices and shredded versions spread the flavor more evenly. Trying rolls from several bakeries is the best way to decide which you prefer.

Why the Roll Worked for Coal Miners

The pepperoni roll solved a practical problem. Coal mining in north-central West Virginia meant long shifts underground, often without a chance to come up for lunch. Miners needed food that would stay safe without refrigeration and that could be eaten with one hand.

Cured pepperoni met that need. It held up for hours at room temperature, and wrapping it in bread kept it clean and easy to carry. Many Italian immigrant families in towns such as Fairmont and Clarksburg made versions at home before bakeries began selling them. When Giuseppe Argiro began offering them commercially in 1927, he turned a home lunch into a regional product.

The roll stayed popular after mining declined. Today, it is a common snack at school lunches, sports events, and gas stations, and it remains a source of pride in the region.

How to Eat a Pepperoni Roll

Most people eat pepperoni rolls at room temperature, just as miners did. Some prefer them warmed, which softens the bread and brings out the oil from the pepperoni. Popular variations include:

Cheese, often pepper jack or provolone, baked in with the pepperoni.

Peppers, either hot or sweet, added inside or on the side.

Sauce, served on the side for dipping.

Purists argue that the original, with just bread and pepperoni, is best. Visitors should try that version first.

Buying Rolls to Take Home

Pepperoni rolls travel well, which makes them good souvenirs. Many bakeries sell them by the dozen. They keep for a few days at room temperature and can be frozen for longer storage. Wrap them tightly in plastic or foil before freezing, and warm them in an oven to refresh the bread.

If you are driving home, bring a cooler for longer trips. If you are flying, rolls can usually go in carry-on bags, since they are solid food.

A Pepperoni Roll Day Trip

Fairmont and Clarksburg are only about 25 miles apart along Interstate 79, so a single day can cover several bakeries. Start early at Country Club Bakery in Fairmont, before rolls sell out, then stop at Colasessano’s. Drive south to Clarksburg for Tomaro’s and Home Industry Bakery. Compare styles as you go. Bring cash, since some small bakeries may prefer it, and check hours for each stop, since many close early in the afternoon or on certain days.

Other Foods Tied to the Same Communities

The Italian communities that gave West Virginia the pepperoni roll left other traces in local food. Bakeries in Fairmont and Clarksburg sell Italian breads, and some offer cookies and pastries tied to holidays. Clarksburg hosts the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival each Labor Day weekend, a large celebration of food, music, and culture. Visiting outside the festival, you can still find Italian restaurants and delis in both cities that reflect that heritage.

Planning Around Bakery Hours

Small bakeries keep hours that suit their bakers, not tourists. Many open early in the morning and close by mid-afternoon, and some close one or more days a week. Country Club Bakery, for example, is closed on Wednesdays. Popular items can sell out before closing time, especially on Saturdays. Call ahead or check each bakery’s social media pages for current hours, holiday closures, and any special orders. If you need a large order, such as several dozen rolls for a party or a long drive home, ask a day or two in advance.

How Far the Pepperoni Roll Has Spread

The pepperoni roll is most closely tied to north-central West Virginia, but it has spread well beyond Fairmont and Clarksburg. Grocery stores across the state carry packaged versions, and some bakeries ship rolls to former West Virginians living elsewhere. Visitors will also find them in convenience stores and at sports concessions. Many locals say the best rolls still come from the small family bakeries in the towns where the tradition began.

A Note on Freshness

Pepperoni rolls are at their best the day they are baked, when the bread is still soft. If you buy extras, eat the plain ones first and save filled versions for later, since cheese and peppers hold up better when reheated.

Why the Pepperoni Roll Matters

The pepperoni roll is a reminder of the immigrants who helped build West Virginia’s coal industry and the communities they created. Eating one in Fairmont or Clarksburg is a delicious way to connect with that history.