This Houston House Is Covered in Flattened Beer Cans

The Beer Can House Houston is a folk-art landmark where John Milkovisch turned a home into art. It stands in the Rice Military neighborhood, where its handmade details give an ordinary city block an unexpected focal point.

Vernacular art is art shaped by everyday materials, local culture, and a maker’s vision, rather than formal training. This Houston landmark is a striking example, with details that reward a closer look than a quick glance from the street.

Key Takeaways

John Milkovisch used everyday materials to shape a home and its grounds.

Flattened aluminum, tabs, rings, and can ends offer different craft options.

The house’s details include can siding, hanging garlands, and garden art.

Visitors can take a tour and explore the house’s interior and grounds.

Check current visitor details before you plan a trip.

Its striking exterior is only one part of a property shaped by years of creative work.

What Is Beer Can House Houston?

More than 50,000 beer cans cover the Beer Can House, turning a Houston bungalow into an unmistakable folk-art gallery. The beer house is both a gallery and a workshop, with aluminum worked into parts of the home and yard.

Milkovisch’s design makes the can-covered surface feel less like siding and more like a handmade skin. Repeated can shapes create a broad, textured surface, while small ornaments draw your eye across it. Houston’s brewing scene is changing too: 501 U.S. breweries closed and 434 opened in 2024. Houston had a 7.5% closure rate, part of the local beer picture.

Sort cans by the parts you want first: tabs, rings, domed ends, and flat sheets serve different roles.

A bungalow wrapped in beer-can details

The cans do more than cover the bungalow. Their cut and flattened shapes form lines across the walls, while hanging garlands add movement and shine.

Look closely and you’ll find a mix of surfaces and forms rather than a single repeated pattern. The work turns a familiar package into an unusual building material, then carries that visual idea into the grounds.

What can crafters make from discarded cans?

Discarded beer cans can become mosaic wall panels, sculptural installations, and tile art. For a mosaic panel, flatten cans and arrange them on a wood panel or acrylic sheet. A sculpture uses flattened cans shaped over a support.

Tile art starts with removing the top and bottom, then flattening the aluminum and attaching it to a board, card, or piece of wood. The material choice changes the look: whole sheets make broad shapes, while smaller pieces can form detailed patterns.

Beer cans can be separated into useful parts before a project begins. A maker can keep the tabs, rings, domed bottoms, and flat aluminum sheets apart.

Project Preparation Support Mosaic wall panel Flatten and arrange cans Wood panel or acrylic sheet Sculptural installation Flatten and shape cans Wood panel or acrylic sheet Tile art Remove top and bottom, flatten aluminum Board, card, or wood

Flattened aluminum is only one of the four useful craft materials, alongside tabs, rings, and domed bottoms.

How Did John Milkovisch Turn a Yard Into Folk Art?

John Milkovisch began transforming his home and yard in 1968, after working as an upholsterer for the Southern Pacific Railroad. He started with landscaping, then turned to the house as a place for aluminum and other found materials.

He spent 18 years decorating the house and grounds, using cans, glass, marbles, pull-tabs, wire, and objects he found. His work as an upholsterer shaped his eye for materials, but the yard grew through personal choices, not a formal art plan.

From yard decorations to aluminum siding

The yard came first, with landscaping and handmade decorations setting the project in motion. Later, cans became siding, extending the work from garden paths and ornaments onto the home itself.

That shift joined practical building surfaces with folk art. The beer house grew through small changes over many years, rather than one large construction project.

Milkovisch worked with the parts of cans that everyday use made available. Pull-tabs and flattened metal could sit beside marbles, wire, glass, and other found objects.

How beer-can design changed over time

Beer cans first went on sale in the United States on January 24, 1935. Krueger’s Finest Beer and Krueger’s Cream Ale went on sale in Richmond, Virginia.

Opening designs changed over the years. Pittsburgh Brewing Company introduced self-opening Iron City Beer cans in March 1963, and about 75% of cans produced had an easy-open device by 1965.

By the 1970s, beer had long been sold in cans. Falls City Brewing Company introduced stay tabs in 1975, keeping the tab attached to the can.

The difference mattered for makers: loose pull-tabs and attached tabs offered separate shapes to collect and use. Stay tabs remained attached to cans, unlike pull tabs, making them a distinctive material for later craft work.

What Can Visitors See and How Do Tours Work?

Visitors can see the Beer Can House at 222 Malone from Wednesday through Sunday, with free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours cover the site’s history, Rice Military, Milkovisch’s methods, and Texas folk art.

The site opened to visitors in 2008, and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art now preserves it. You can see the house and its grounds; tours also include the interior. Current hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free.

Beer Can House photos show flattened-can siding, hanging garlands, and garden details. Beer Can House reviews can help you judge whether a folk-art landmark and its tour style fit your interests.

Use reviews to judge whether the tour’s focus on folk art suits you, not as a promise of a particular experience.

Before you go, use this short checklist:

Check current hours.

Confirm access if weather may affect your visit.

Contact the Orange Show for special group-tour details.

Leave time to notice the garden details, not just the can-covered facade.

Conclusion

The Beer Can House shows how one person’s sustained curiosity can reshape an ordinary home into a neighborhood landmark. Milkovisch made a familiar material part of a lasting expression of personal creativity, tied to Houston’s local culture and history.

The house offers a close look at folk art made from materials most people would throw away. If that kind of handmade work interests you, plan time to see the grounds as well as the building.

Check the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art’s current visitor information before heading to Malone Street.

FAQ

What can I make out of beer cans?

You can make mosaic panels, sculptures, or tile art from beer cans. Flattened aluminum can form a pattern on a wood panel or acrylic sheet, while shaped pieces can become part of a sculpture. For tile art, remove the top and bottom, flatten the metal, then attach it to a board, card, or piece of wood.

Did beer come in cans in the 1970s?

Yes, beer was sold in cans in the 1970s, decades after U.S. sales began in 1935. Stay tabs arrived in 1975 and stayed attached to the can. Earlier cans used other opening designs, including easy-open devices, so the metal parts available for art changed over time.

How many beer cans are on the Beer Can House?

More than 50,000 beer cans cover the house. Milkovisch used them as part of a larger folk-art project across the building and grounds. He also worked with glass, marbles, pull-tabs, wire, and found objects, giving the site details beyond its can-covered walls.

Can visitors go inside the Beer Can House?

Yes, visitors can go inside during tours, which include the house’s interior. The tour also covers the site’s history, Milkovisch’s artistic techniques, Rice Military, and Texas folk art. Visitors can explore the grounds too, where garden features and handmade details extend the work beyond the house.

Is admission to the Beer Can House free?

Yes, admission is free during the stated visiting hours. The site is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours give visitors access to the house and grounds, and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art handles the property’s preservation and visitor details.