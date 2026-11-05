Cumberland Falls Produces a Moonbow Around Most Full Moons. Here’s When to See It in November and December 2026

Cumberland Falls, in southeastern Kentucky, is one of the few places in the world where a moonbow appears on a regular schedule. A moonbow is a rainbow formed by moonlight instead of sunlight, and at Cumberland Falls the mist from the wide waterfall catches the light of a bright moon on clear nights. The Cumberland Falls moonbow can appear around most full moons, not just in summer.

Here is when to see it in late 2026: Cumberland Falls State Resort Park lists moonbow viewing windows of November 22 to 26 and December 21 to 25. In November, approximate viewing times start around 6 p.m. on November 22 and move later each night, reaching about 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on November 26. In December, viewing begins around 5 p.m. on December 21 and ends around 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on December 25. Clear skies are essential.

When to See the Moonbow in November and December 2026

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park publishes approximate viewing times each year, based on moonrise and the moon’s position. The times below are in Eastern time and come from the park’s 2026 schedule, as reported by NewsChannel 5.

November 2026 windows:

November 22: about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

November 23: about 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

November 24: about 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

November 25: about 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

November 26: about 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

December 2026 windows:

December 21: about 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

December 22: about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

December 23: about 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 24: about 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

December 25: about 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The full moon falls on November 24 and December 23, 2026. Some sources note that the December full moon is a supermoon, which can add brightness. Times are approximate, and the park notes that the moonbow depends on conditions on the night.

What Makes the Cumberland Falls Moonbow Visible

A moonbow needs several conditions to come together:

A bright moon, close to full.

Clear skies, without clouds blocking the moonlight.

Enough mist from the falls, which depends on water flow.

The moon at the right angle, low enough in the sky behind the viewer.

When those line up, a pale arc appears in the mist below the falls. To the naked eye, it often looks white or silvery, because human eyes do not see color well in low light. Cameras with long exposures can reveal the full rainbow colors.

Late fall and winter can offer good conditions. Cooler, drier air often brings clear skies, and seasonal rain can boost water flow over the falls.

About Cumberland Falls

Cumberland Falls is often called the Niagara of the South. The Cumberland River drops about 68 feet over a sandstone ledge, and the falls stretch about 125 feet across. The constant mist that rises from the base makes the moonbow possible.

The falls sit inside Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, near Corbin, in the Daniel Boone National Forest. The park has the DuPont Lodge, cabins, campgrounds, hiking trails, and overlooks. The main viewing areas are a short walk from parking.

Where to Watch

The most popular viewing spots are the overlooks near the falls, reached by paved paths from the main parking area. Arrive early to claim a spot along the railing, since crowds can build on clear nights, especially on weekends.

Tips for viewing:

Bring a flashlight or headlamp with a red light setting for walking.

Turn off lights at the overlook so others can see.

Dress warmly. Late fall and winter nights in the gorge are cold and damp.

Be patient. The moonbow may fade in and out as clouds pass or mist shifts.

The park’s moonbow schedule gives a window of about two hours each night. Plan to arrive at the start of the window and stay as long as the conditions hold.

Photographing the Moonbow

Photographers come from around the country to capture the moonbow. A few tips:

Use a tripod. Long exposures are essential in low light.

Set exposures of several seconds or longer.

Use a wide-angle lens to capture the falls and the arc.

Turn off image stabilization when using a tripod.

Protect your camera from mist with a lens cloth or cover.

Phone cameras with night modes can sometimes capture the moonbow, especially if you steady the phone on a railing or small tripod.

Planning Your Visit

Cumberland Falls is about 20 miles southwest of Corbin, Kentucky, and roughly two hours south of Lexington. Knoxville, Tennessee, is about an hour and a half away.

A few planning tips:

Check the weather forecast for clear skies.

Arrive before the viewing window opens.

Consider staying overnight at the DuPont Lodge or in nearby Corbin, since viewing times can run late.

Visit the falls in daylight too, when you can see the full scale of the waterfall and hike nearby trails.

The park is open year-round. Check the park’s website or call for any closures or updates before your visit.

Daytime Things to Do

The park offers plenty to see before the moon rises:

Hike the trails around the falls, including routes along the Cumberland River.

Visit Eagle Falls, a smaller waterfall reached by a short but steep trail.

Stop at the park’s overlooks for views of the gorge.

Explore the Daniel Boone National Forest, which surrounds the park.

In late fall, the bare trees open views of the river and gorge. The cooler weather makes hiking comfortable.

Where to Stay

The DuPont Lodge sits on a hill above the river, with views of the gorge. The park also has cottages and a campground. Corbin, about 20 miles away, has many hotels and restaurants. Corbin is also known as the home of the original Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant, where Harland Sanders developed his recipe, now preserved as the Harland Sanders Cafe and Museum.

Why Cumberland Falls Is So Unusual

Moonbows can form at any waterfall or in any spray when moonlight is bright enough, but few places produce them on a predictable schedule. Kentucky State Parks often describes Cumberland Falls as the only place in the Western Hemisphere where a moonbow appears regularly. Victoria Falls, on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe in Africa, is the other famous location.

What makes Cumberland Falls work is a combination of factors. The falls are wide, so they throw up a broad curtain of mist. The gorge opens toward the sky, so moonlight reaches the spray without being blocked by tall cliffs. And the viewing areas sit at the right angle to the falls, so visitors can stand with the moon behind them and look into the mist, which is the geometry a moonbow needs.

If the Night Turns Cloudy

Weather is the biggest variable. A thick layer of clouds can hide the moon and erase the moonbow entirely, even on a scheduled night. A few strategies help:

Build in more than one night. Since each window runs five nights, plan to stay two or three nights to improve your odds.

Watch hourly forecasts. Cloud cover can change quickly, and a clear break of an hour may be enough.

Stay flexible within the window. If the early part of a night is cloudy, staying later may pay off.

Visit the falls anyway. Even without a moonbow, the falls are impressive at night under moonlight.

Late fall and early winter weather in southeastern Kentucky swings between clear, cold nights and gray, rainy spells. Checking the forecast a few days ahead and booking a refundable room gives you room to adjust.

Safety at Night

The overlooks near the falls are paved and well used, but walking in the dark still calls for care.

Stay on marked paths and behind railings. Rocks near the river are slippery, especially with mist and frost.

Use a flashlight for walking, but point it down and switch it off at the overlook.

Keep children close. The river is powerful, and the falls are dangerous.

Wear shoes with good grip. Wet stone and leaves can be slick in late fall.

Dress in layers, with a hat and gloves. Temperatures near the river can feel much colder than in town.

A Sample Moonbow Evening

A simple plan for a viewing night might look like this. Arrive at the park in mid-afternoon and hike to Eagle Falls or along the river while there is still daylight. Eat an early dinner at the DuPont Lodge or in Corbin. Head to the main falls overlook about 20 to 30 minutes before the start of the night’s viewing window to pick a spot. Then wait as the moon climbs, watching the mist below the falls for the first pale arc.

For the December 21 window, which starts around 5 p.m., that means arriving at the overlook close to sunset. For later nights, such as November 26 or December 25, when viewing runs from about 9:30 to 11:30 p.m., you will have time for a relaxed dinner first. Christmas night is a special option for families staying near the park during the holidays.

Why the Moonbow Is Worth the Trip

Seeing a moonbow is rare. Most people never see one. At Cumberland Falls, the combination of a wide waterfall, constant mist, and an open view of the sky makes it possible on a regular schedule.

Standing at the overlook on a clear night, with the roar of the falls and a pale arc glowing in the mist, is an experience that stays with you. With the November and December 2026 dates in hand, you can plan a trip to see it for yourself.