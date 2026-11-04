Florida Has a Town of Spiritualists and It Is Called Cassadaga

Cassadaga is a distinctive destination for visitors interested in Spiritualist traditions, historic character, and an unusual day trip. Spiritualism is a religion, philosophy, and science based on the continuity of life, including the belief that personality survives death.

You can explore respectfully without sharing those beliefs or booking a reading. The place also has quiet gardens, historic homes, and a small-town feel that suits travelers who want a change from Florida’s busier attractions.

A visit can be simple or planned around a specific service. A few hours can suit a walk and a park stop, while a reading or evening activity calls for more planning.

Key Takeaways

You can visit the Camp without booking a reading.

The Camp is a religious community, not a public campground.

Historic homes and outdoor spaces suit a short walk.

Practitioner services and hotel stays need separate planning.

Respect private homes, cemetery grounds, and posted signs.

Where Is Cassadaga Florida?

Cassadaga is an unincorporated community in Volusia County, near Lake Helen in central Florida. It sits inland from Daytona Beach, in a quiet area where local roads connect small communities and wooded land.

A Cassadaga Florida map should distinguish the unincorporated community from nearby Lake Helen. The Camp occupies only part of the broader community, so a map pin for Cassadaga may not lead to the place you intend to visit.

Cassadaga’s setting in Volusia County

The community’s approximate coordinates are 28°57′59″N 81°14′09″W. Use them as a broad map anchor when you are checking the area or comparing routes.

Driving time depends on your starting point and traffic. The quiet setting can feel far removed from larger Florida destinations, though the community remains close to Lake Helen.

Finding the Camp on Stevens Street

The Camp’s listed address is 1112 Stevens Street, Lake Helen, FL 32744. Search that full address rather than relying on a general Cassadaga pin.

Confirm the specific destination before you set out, especially for an appointment outside the Camp’s main address. A practitioner’s home or another local business may use a different address.

Use the Camp’s exact address rather than a general Cassadaga map pin. A separate appointment may take you somewhere else.

Map apps may label nearby roads or Lake Helen more prominently than the community itself. Use 1112 Stevens Street as the starting map point for the Camp, then check the address of any separate appointment.

How Did Cassadaga Become a Spiritualist Community?

George Colby arrived in Florida in 1875 and said his spirit guide, Seneca, led him to the area that became Cassadaga. His account helped shape the community’s Spiritualist identity and its story of origin.

Colby’s belief was that Seneca guided him, but that spiritual account is not independently verified history. The Camp later grew as a place for Spiritualists to meet, worship, and share their beliefs.

George Colby’s arrival and the Seneca story

The story names Seneca as Colby’s spirit guide. For Spiritualists, it connects the founding of the community with the belief that spirits can communicate with the living.

The word “camp” can mislead visitors who picture tents or a vacation campground. Here, it means a religious meeting community built around shared practice and gatherings.

The Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp Meeting Association formed in 1894. In 1895, Colby deeded more than 35 acres to the Camp’s founders, giving the new group land for its community.

The Camp’s founding and historic designation

The group’s formal name is the Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp Meeting Association. People often shorten it to the Camp, while Southern Cassadaga can refer to the wider historic community.

The district’s buildings and cultural history also drew public recognition. In 1991, the Historic District was designated and placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

That designation makes the area notable among Florida historic places, with a record tied to its architecture and community life. The 1991 historic designation recognizes the district’s built and cultural history, not a test of its supernatural claims.

What Is the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp?

The Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp is a religious community and historic district, not simply a collection of psychic businesses. Spiritualism is a religion, philosophy, and science based on continuity of life, including the belief that personality survives death.

Belief and practice shape the community, while psychic services in the surrounding area may follow other approaches. The Camp covers approximately 57 acres and includes 55 homes.

Spiritualism and the Camp community

Spiritualists believe that life continues after physical death and that communication with spirits is possible. A medium is a practitioner who communicates with spirits, often through a reading or message service.

The Camp’s religious life and its historic buildings sit within a residential community. Its homes are part of a lived-in neighborhood, not visitor exhibits.

The Camp is sometimes described as a spiritualist camp, but its purpose differs from a seasonal campground. Visitors may encounter worship, learning, healing practices, and public events alongside ordinary home life.

The Camp’s public buildings and facilities

The Colby Memorial Temple is a historic gathering place. Other listed buildings include spaces for public meetings, education, healing, and community use.

Facility Type Known role Colby Memorial Temple Temple Historic gathering place Central auditorium Assembly space Camp facility Andrew Jackson Davis Educational building Educational building Camp facility Caesar Forman Healing Center Healing center Camp facility Community library Library Camp facility

A bookstore and welcome center give visitors a place to find local information and materials about the community. The Camp also has the Cassadaga Hotel, which serves visitors who plan an overnight stay.

Its size can make it feel more like a small neighborhood than a single attraction. Treat the Camp’s 55 homes as private residences, not as public attractions.

How Do Readings and Healing Services Work?

Camp mediums and healers offer services from homes or apartments, alongside church services, message services, classes, and workshops. A reading is optional, and you can visit without arranging any spiritual service.

Some Camp residents work as mediums or healers. Camp mediums and healers complete a certification process that takes at least four years.

Mediums, healers, and Camp services

Mediumship refers to communication with spirits through a medium. Healing services are another offering, and the Camp also lists church services, message services, classes, and workshops during the week.

Searches for Cassadaga psychics or a Cassadaga Florida psychic medium center can lead to offerings around the community. The Camp’s certified practitioner list applies to its own process, not every psychic service nearby.

There is no objective ranking that names the best psychic in Cassadaga. You can compare practitioners by service type, Camp certification, and availability instead of relying on a broad label.

Choosing and arranging a session

The bookstore and welcome center display a current list of certified practitioners and availability. Services may take place in private homes or apartments, so the listed location matters.

Use this short checklist before setting an appointment:

Decide what kind of session you want.

Check the certified list and availability.

Confirm the location and appointment details directly.

Some visitors prefer a message service, while others seek a reading or a class. Ask what the session includes before you choose, so the service matches your purpose.

Confirm that a practitioner and appointment are part of the Camp’s certified program if that distinction matters to you.

What Can You See on a Walk Through Cassadaga?

A short historical walk is a good first activity if you want to understand Cassadaga before choosing a reading or service. The historical walking tour takes less than half an hour, depending on how often you stop.

Local history is easier to follow when you connect buildings and landmarks with the community’s story. A guide or tour can add context that a quick walk past a house cannot provide.

For things to do in Cassadaga, FL, keep the route simple and leave time to pause. These stops offer a mix of architecture, local history, and a scenic break:

Take a historical walking tour to hear the local story.

Look for historic residences such as Harmony Hall.

See Brigham House from the public street.

Include Lake Colby as a scenic stop.

The tour can take less than 30 minutes, but its length depends on the number of stops. That makes it a useful choice when your trip allows time for a walk without filling a whole day.

Historic homes remain private residences, even when their architecture draws attention. A view from the street is different from permission to enter a yard or building.

Visitors looking for things to do in Cassadaga, Florida, can pair the walk with a quiet outdoor stop. The route also helps you notice how the historic area fits into a residential community.

Admire residential buildings from public areas and respect signs, yards, and residents’ privacy.

Which Parks and Gardens Are Worth Visiting?

Cassadaga’s parks and meditation gardens offer a quieter way to spend time between historic stops. The Camp lists seven outdoor spaces, open daily from dawn to dusk.

A quiet pause may suit you better than a full schedule of tours and appointments. Check access before traveling, since local conditions can affect your plans.

Meditation gardens across the Camp

The meditation gardens sit in different parts of the community, offering places for quiet reflection. They are outdoor spaces, not formal exhibits with a set route or program.

Place Setting Visitor focus Meditation gardens Scattered throughout Cassadaga Quiet reflection Seneca Park Near the waterfall and Spirit Pond Wind Phone Horseshoe Park Park setting Fairy Trail Colby Temple area Behind the temple at Spirit Pond Wind Phone location

Seneca Park and the Wind Phone

Seneca Park offers a green setting with a waterfall and pond. The Wind Phone is a quiet feature that visitors may use for personal reflection.

People may approach the Wind Phone with different beliefs or feelings. You do not need to share the Camp’s Spiritualist views to spend a quiet moment there.

Horseshoe Park and the Fairy Trail

Horseshoe Park has a Fairy Trail, a small outdoor feature that gives the park a playful feel. It can add variety to a visit, especially if you want a gentle walk rather than a formal tour.

Fairy-themed details invite a slower pace, so look around without treating the space as a staged attraction. Keep to public paths and leave small objects where they belong.

The Camp’s stated daily opening window for its parks and gardens is dawn to dusk. Check access before your trip if a particular garden or park is your main reason for coming.

At Seneca Park, look near the waterfall behind Colby Temple at Spirit Pond, close to Stevens and Marion Streets, for the Wind Phone.

Where Is the Devil’s Chair, and What Is the Legend?

The Devil’s Chair is a graveside bench in the cemetery bordering Cassadaga and Lake Helen. It stands in the Lake Helen-Cassadaga Cemetery, outside the Camp’s residential grounds.

The bench itself is a cemetery feature; the stories around it are local folklore. Visitors may find the place interesting, but it remains a space for remembrance.

Finding the cemetery bench

The cemetery’s location separates the Devil’s Chair from the Camp’s homes and public buildings. Do not mistake the bench for a Camp attraction or assume that the Camp maintains the cemetery.

Keep your visit quiet and respectful because people may be there to remember loved ones. Follow cemetery rules and avoid touching graves or leaving objects behind.

The unopened beer story

One local legend says an unopened can of beer left on the bench will be empty by morning. The story is told as a tale about spirits, not as a verified paranormal event.

Stories like this can make an ordinary bench feel eerie, especially after dark. The tale does not prove that anything supernatural happens there.

A cemetery is not a place to test a legend or treat graves as props. Treat the unopened-beer tale as a local legend, not a reason to disturb the cemetery or leave litter.

Is the Cassadaga Hotel a Good Place to Stay?

The Cassadaga Hotel is a historic lodging option, but its 21-and-older rule makes it unsuitable for families traveling with younger guests. Built in 1922, it offers a place to stay within the community.

Age rules and timing matter as much as the hotel’s historic character when you plan an overnight trip. Listed amenities include free self-parking and free in-room Wi-Fi.

What the hotel offers

The hotel offers free parking and free Wi-Fi, according to its listed amenities. Booking.com gives it a 7.5 facilities score and a 7.3 value-for-money score, both out of 10.

Recent guest reviews can help you judge cleanliness, upkeep, and check-in details at any lodging. For broader advice, see this guide to spotting vacation-rental host mistakes before you book a stay.

Guests must be at least 21 years old, and check-in runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Check-out is before 11 a.m., so late arrivals may not fit the listed check-in window.

Ratings, age rules, and check-in

Ratings offer a snapshot of guest views, not a promise about your own stay. Expedia rates the hotel 6.6 out of 10.

Rating measure Score Platform Overall 6.6/10 Expedia Location 8.8/10 Booking.com Staff 8.5/10 Booking.com Cleanliness 8.3/10 Booking.com Comfort 8.0/10 Booking.com

Booking.com also lists free parking and free Wi-Fi. The guest scores make it easier to compare location, staff, cleanliness, and comfort, though each rating reflects a different measure.

Confirm the current check-in window and age requirement before making a reservation.

How Should You Plan a Visit to Cassadaga?

A day visit can combine a historical walk, a quiet outdoor stop, and a prearranged service without trying to fit every activity into one trip. Choose one main activity first, then leave room for travel time and breaks.

The visitor center is listed as open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It closes December 25 and January 1, and its information phone number is 386-228-2880.

Check current event and practitioner availability before traveling. A service, class, or evening activity may need its own plan beyond a daytime walk.

Confirm opening hours and appointment details.

Choose public sites that fit your available time.

Arrange lodging separately if staying overnight.

For a slower Florida route, consider other quiet small towns in Florida as part of a wider trip.

Build your day around one main activity, then check the hours and arrangements tied to that plan.

Call 386-228-2880 to confirm local information before setting out.

Conclusion

Cassadaga suits visitors who are curious about a living Spiritualist community as much as those who want a memorable Florida stop. You can explore respectfully whether you are a believer, a skeptic, or simply curious about its history and daily life.

A little planning helps you make the most of the visit without treating the community like a theme park. Choose one main reason for going, such as local history, quiet outdoor time, or a Camp service.

Check the hours, location, and appointment details that fit your plan before leaving home. Choose a walk, a garden, or a Camp service, then confirm the details that matter for that plan.

FAQ

What is special about Cassadaga, Florida?

Cassadaga is an unincorporated community known for its Spiritualist Camp, historic district, mediums, and healing services. The Camp is a religious community with homes, public buildings, and spaces for worship and learning. Visitors can explore its public areas without accepting Spiritualist beliefs or booking a reading. Its small scale and distinct history set it apart from a typical Florida day stop.

Where is the Devil’s Chair in Cassadaga, Florida?

The Devil’s Chair is a graveside bench in the cemetery bordering Cassadaga and Lake Helen, not inside the Camp. It stands in the Lake Helen-Cassadaga Cemetery, a place of remembrance rather than a Camp attraction. A local legend tells a story about an unopened beer can left on the bench, but it is folklore, not proof of a paranormal event.

How many people live in Cassadaga?

A reliable population count cannot be inferred from the Camp’s 55 homes on approximately 57 acres. The Camp is part of the larger unincorporated community, so its home count does not equal the population of Cassadaga. Household size can differ from one home to another, and the broader community extends beyond the Camp’s residential grounds.

Can you live in Cassadaga?

Yes, Cassadaga is a residential community, and the Camp includes 55 homes on approximately 57 acres. Those homes are private residences, not visitor lodging or public attractions. The Camp also has public buildings and outdoor spaces, so visitors may see parts of the community while residents go about their daily lives.

Is there a hotel in Casadaga, Florida?

Yes, the Cassadaga Hotel is in the community, and guests must be at least 21 years old. It was built in 1922 and lists free parking and free in-room Wi-Fi. Check-in is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., while check-out is before 11 a.m. Its age rule means it is not an option for families with younger children.