As a football-obsessed 18-year-old, Rasean Jones is no stranger to sitting on the couch with a controller in his hands, making crazy plays and putting up unfathomable numbers on the latest football video game.

It’s quickly becoming clear that he no longer needs a controller or game console to feel that kind of joy.

After his performance on Saturday evening in Boise State’s 46-41 win over Oregon State, Jones said it feels like he’s in the game.

Boise State’s freshman phenom at wide receiver recorded a career-high 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s win at Albertsons Stadium. He’s just the third player across FBS this season to record at least 200 yards and three touchdowns, and the first to do it for Boise State since Rodney Smith put up 200 yards and four touchdowns against New Mexico State in 1998.

His 230 receiving yards are the fifth-most in a game in Boise State history.

“It still hasn’t really set in,” Jones said after the game.

Jones has now recorded three straight games with at least 100 receiving yards, bumping his season totals to 900 yards and eight touchdowns.

His latest highlight-reel plays include a catch while falling backward for a 32-yard gain, several gasp-worthy catches through contact to keep the chains moving in a high-octane game, and a touchdown that left head coach Spencer Danielson and fifth-year quarterback Maddux Madsen in disbelief.

With Boise State holding a narrow 39-34 lead and facing a fourth-and-2 late in the game, Madsen found Jones on the boundary for what should have been a simple catch for a 5-yard gain and first down.

Instead, Jones spun his first defender around and broke the tackle, hurdled over a diving second defender, and dragged a third Beaver into the end zone for an improbable 26-yard touchdown and a 46-34 lead.

“What did I just see?” Danielson said he recalls Madsen saying after the play with his hands on his head. Madsen also had a career night himself, throwing for a career-high 371 yards and matching a career-best with four touchdowns. Jones’ play ultimately became the game-winner, as Oregon State scored soon after for the final 46-41 scoreline. “That’s one of the best performances I’ve seen from a receiver in the 10 years I’ve been here,” said Danielson, who has seen the likes of Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Khalil Shakir since he arrived in 2017. Both went on to play in the NFL. Heading into Saturday’s matchup — and after coverage from ESPN’s “College GameDay” earlier in the morning — much of the nation entered the game expecting Oregon State’s Jesse Legree to be the standout freshman. Legree entered the weekend leading the nation in receiving yards (1,209), and he certainly didn’t disappoint, ending the night with 140 yards and a touchdown. But plenty of college football fans will have a new freshman wide receiver’s name on their lips after Saturday night. “Seeing what he did tonight, he’s got this uncanny way about him where huge play, huge moment, and he’s just always the same,” Danielson said. “He’s continued to show that he’s not just one of the best receivers on our team; he’s one of the best receivers in the entire country.” Boise State wide receiver Rasean Jones scores a touchdown with Oregon State linebacker Jabari Odoemenem defending in the fourth quarter Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State wide receiver Rasean Jones celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter Saturday against Oregon State at Albertsons Stadium.