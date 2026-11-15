Boise State wide receiver Rasean Jones runs toward the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of their game against Oregon State at Albertsons Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Final score: No. 24 Boise State 46, Oregon State 41

Records: Boise State 9-1, 6-0 Pac-12; Oregon State 5-5, 3-3 Pac-12

How the Broncos won: Boise State stayed just out of touching distance. Oregon State took a 7-0 lead on the first drive before Boise State struck back with a touchdown drive, then a pick-six from junior defensive back Travis Anderson, plus a two-point conversion, to take a 15-7 lead.

Oregon State hit back with a touchdown of its own but couldn’t convert a game-tying two-point attempt. That gave the Broncos room to maintain at least a two-possession gap. Boise State built a 29-13 lead late in the first half, and from then on, whenever Oregon State scored, the Broncos responded. Oregon State got within five points of Boise State three times in the second half, but the Broncos pulled back ahead each time.

“Our offense is is doing some really good things,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “They’re finding ways to score more points than teams we play, and that’s what we’ve got to do weekly.”

Fifth-year quarterback Maddux Madsen announced his return from injury with a solid game, racking up 371 passing yards and four touchdowns on 23-for-32 passing. As a team, Boise State generated 520 yards of offense compared to Oregon State’s 506.

Main takeaway: Boise State secured Pac-12 Championship Game hosting rights with Saturday night’s win. The Broncos are two games ahead of the next-closest team, with just one conference game remaining next week. The final game of the regular season, on Nov. 28, is a road flex game against one of four conference foes and doesn’t count toward the conference standings.

Texas State is one team still in the mix to travel to Idaho on championship weekend potentially. San Diego State and Utah State are also among that group, with the winner of their game this weekend taking a big step forward.

Player of the game: Saturday’s game pitted two of the nation’s most exciting freshman receivers against one another, and Boise State’s Rasean Jones came out on top.

Jones recorded 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 11 catches. The 6-foot-2 receiver made several big catches, including a 49-yard grab on Madsen’s first big play since returning from injury and a 32-yard catch while falling backward that set up a touchdown for junior running back Sire Gaines three plays later. He capped his performance in the fourth quarter by breaking a tackle, hurdling a player and then powering through tackles for a 26-yard touchdown and a 46-34 lead.

“That’s one of the best performances I’ve seen from a receiver in the 10 years I’ve been here,” Danielson said. “Freshman Rasean Jones continues to show up and do huge things for our program.”

Jones’ counterpart for Oregon State, Jesse Legree, had a successful night too despite the loss. He made 12 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Play of the game: Boise State may have had a tenuous lead for most of the game, but it may not have been a lead at all if not for junior defensive back Travis Anderson. The first-year starter picked off a deep throw by Oregon State QB Maalik Murphy into triple coverage, caught it in stride, and returned it all the way to the house for a 58-yard pick-six.

Anderson has a team-high four interceptions this season; no other player has more than one.

What’s next: Boise State will remain in the Treasure Valley next weekend as it hosts San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium — the first time since non-conference play, including the bye week, that Boise State will remain in Idaho for two straight weekends.

Although the Broncos have already clinched championship game hosting rights, they still need to keep winning to remain in the driver’s seat for the College Football Playoff rankings.