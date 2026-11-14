From left, hosts Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit broadcast the ESPN College GameDay show live at Boise State University ahead of the Broncos' football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Before the sun had even risen over Boise early Saturday, dozens of flags rippled in the cool breeze outside Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium, fans decked out in orange and blue waved signs at cameras that swung overhead, and Pat McAfee rode through the crowd on horseback.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” officially touched down in Boise.

Over 18,000 fans packed into Boise State’s DeChevrieux Field on Saturday as “College GameDay” broadcast its first pregame show in Boise since September 2010. Fans began lining up as early as Friday morning to claim front-row seats, braving a night of wet weather to be the first through the entry gates at 4:30 a.m. for the three-hour show that began at 7 a.m.

“It’s been amazing. I’ve been a Boise State fan my whole life,” Jackson Waite, a freshman at Boise State with a face full of blue paint, told the Idaho Statesman. “I’m from here, so it’s just really awesome to get to have GameDay here and just be a part of it all.”

Fans hold up signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” broadcast at Boise State University ahead of the Broncos' football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

All the typical antics that surround “College GameDay” were in full swing in Boise.

A large swath of turf leading up to a set of uprights was left open in the middle of the crowd to make room for McAfee’s “Kicking is Easy” contest. Former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch opened the contest by sending a 33-yard field goal through the uprights to secure a $1 million donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Moments later, Boise State student Easton Hanson nailed a field goal to win $1 million for himself.

As the sun rose, a pair of F-15E Strike Eagles from Mountain Home Air Force Base roared overhead, and the crowd roared back with a “USA” chant almost as loud.

Up on the studio desk, which gave the TV cameras a view of Albertsons Stadium and the Boise Foothills, Boise State cult hero Ian Johnson proved he has a knack for television as he joined the ESPN crew as a guest and hyped up the crowd.

The three-hour spectacle ended with McAfee, one of “College GameDay’s” lead analysts, taking a sledgehammer to an Oregon State helmet that had originally sat in front of the studio desk.

But amid all the chaos, one moment stands out in Boise State’s “College GameDay.” Before the television crew went live, Boise State alumni Javier and Joan Vargas drew loud cheers after Javier slammed a hammer down on a golf ball, producing a large puff of blue smoke on impact.

It’s a boy!

“It’s just been all surreal,” Javier told the Statesman. “We can’t wait, and maybe in about 20 years we’ve got a Boise State player.”

Boise State alumni Joan and Javier Vargas held their baby’s gender reveal at the start of “College GameDay” on Saturday morning at Boise State. Shaun Goodwin

The couple graduated from Boise State in the mid-2010s and still live in the Treasure Valley. They were poking around the “College GameDay” set on Friday and eventually talked with a producer about potentially doing their gender reveal during the event.

The pair initially planned to use a golf club until they found one of the many free sledgehammers — a tribute to the football program’s Dan Paul Hammer — available on a sidewalk and decided it was a much more fitting choice.

“‘College GameDay’ is such a fun show that we just thought if any show were going to be willing to do a gender reveal, it would be ‘College GameDay,’” Joan said.

Deeper in the crowd, a familiar sight to Boise State fans drew plenty of attention — a trio of Elvis Presleys.

Steven Hein, Jason Coles and Bill Belau have worn white Elvis jumpsuits paired with bright blue pompadour wigs for Boise State games since 2009. They initially dressed as Elvises for a whiteout theme, but the costumes were such a hit that they’ve worn them ever since.

Steven Hein, Jason Coles and Bill Belau dress in Elvis outfits at the ESPN “College GameDay” broadcast at Boise State University ahead of the Broncos' football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

They attended the last time “College GameDay” came to Boise in 2010 and remember it being an “awesome” experience, with the stage set up inside the stadium on The Blue. Belau told the Statesman he was initially skeptical about having the stage set up outside the stadium, but once things got started, he changed his mind.

“I love the backdrop of Boise and the stadium where they set it up,” Belau said. “I’m very impressed with how the city looks. It’s like a three-hour advertisement for the city of Boise; it’s pretty awesome, such a beautiful place.”

No. 24 Boise State vs. Oregon State

Where: Albertsons Stadium (34,423, Turf)

TV: USA (Nate Gatter, Ryan Leaf, Lauren Green)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM and KBOI 93.1 FM/Sirius XM Ch. 84 (Bob Behler, Michael Callahan)

Records: Boise State 8-1, 5-0 Pac-12; Oregon State 5-4, 3-2

Series: Oregon State leads the series 6-5

Vegas line: Boise State by 14.5 points

Weather: High of 54, low of 43, humidity 59%, partly sunny, 20% chance of rain