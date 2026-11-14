The Idaho Capitol in Boise, as seen at dusk. The Statehouse houses the statewide elected offices of the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Kevin Fixler/kfixler@idahostatesman.com

Governor Brad Little appointed a new state representative to fill a recent vacancy in the Idaho Legislature.

Little announced Friday that he had chosen Kimberly Royer of Cambridge to fill a seat in the Idaho House of Representatives for Legislative District 9A. Cambridge is located in Washington County, about two hours north of Boise.

The seat opened after John Shirts left his elected position to serve as U.S. Attorney for Idaho after U.S. Attorney Bart Davis retired. He was sworn in on Oct. 18.

Royer comes from a strongly agricultural background. She recently retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, where she spent 25 years “serving as a county executive director in Idaho from 2007 to 2021 before moving into a national leadership role as a business process analyst and software product owner at the FSA National Office,” the governor’s office said in a Friday news release.

“In those positions, she worked to improve agricultural program delivery, modernize federal farm systems, and ensure farmers and ranchers could access critical services,” the governor’s office said.

Royer’s experience cited by the governor’s office also included:

Chair of the Idaho Sheep and Goat Health Board

Chair of the Idaho Animal Damage Control Board, where she worked on livestock predator and pest damage control issues

Co-owner of Dixie Creek Ranch, which centers around beef cattle, goats, alfalfa and dryland crops

Volunteer work with the Cambridge Rodeo Association and Cambridge Western Heritage Foundation

President’s Volunteer Service Award, which honored people for donating large amounts of time through volunteering

Royer said in a statement that she was “honored by the opportunity.”

“My years working alongside Idaho farmers and ranchers, serving on state boards, and being part of a rural community have given me a deep appreciation for the challenges and opportunities facing our state,” Royer said. “I look forward to listening to the people I represent, working with my fellow legislators, and making decisions that keep Idaho strong for future generations.”