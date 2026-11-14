Fans hold up signs at the ESPN College GameDay broadcast at Boise State University ahead of the Broncos' football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

ESPN’s “College GameDay” broadcast its pregame show from Boise State’s campus for the first time since 2010 on Saturday morning ahead of the Broncos’ Pac-12 matchup with Oregon State.

As is tradition at “College GameDay” events, fans are encouraged to show up with homemade signs that either support their team or poke fun at the opposition — Bronco fans arrived with no shortage of either.

Here are some of the best signs from Saturday morning’s show, held outside Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium.

Fans hold up signs at the ESPN College GameDay broadcast at Boise State University ahead of the Broncos' football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Fans hold up signs at the ESPN College GameDay broadcast at Boise State University ahead of the Broncos' football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Fans hold up signs at the ESPN College GameDay broadcast at Boise State University ahead of the Broncos' football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Fans hold up signs at the ESPN College GameDay broadcast at Boise State University ahead of the Broncos' football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Fans hold up signs at the ESPN College GameDay broadcast at Boise State University ahead of the Broncos' football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Fans hold up signs at the ESPN College GameDay broadcast at Boise State University ahead of the Broncos' football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com