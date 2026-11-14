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Boise
6 openings, closings and changes in the Boise and Meridian food-and-drink scene
By Michael Deeds,13 days ago
Boise and Meridian’s restaurant scene is shifting fast, with new concepts arriving and familiar spots changing shape. From a matcha café to a brewery taproom, here’s what’s coming and going.
- A matcha and tea brand, Urban Matcha, plans to open a franchise in the former Caffé D’arte space at 860 W. Broad St. in downtown Boise’s BoDo district in March, operated by Panda Garden owner Peter Qiu.
- Rustica will close at the end of the year at 211 N. 8th St., and Meridian’s Loose Screw Beer Co. will open a taproom in the space in early 2027, serving pizza, salads and shareable appetizers from its first in-house kitchen.
- Mediterranean fast-casual chain Spitz is coming to Meridian’s Century Farm development in 2027, bringing döner wraps, gyros and bowls.
- After 15 years in Meridian, Lucky Fins temporarily closed Sunday for a remodel at 1441 N. Eagle Road and is scheduled to reopen in late November.
- Dumpling Time, a San Francisco brand with five Bay Area locations, opened Friday at The Warehouse Food Hall in downtown Boise — its first location outside California — with fast-casual counter service.
- The Curb Bar & Grill in Meridian reopened Nov. 3 after an August electrical fire, though its kitchen remains under construction and the bar is BYOF — bring your own food — until at least early December.
The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.