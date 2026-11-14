Boise State football fans form a line outside of Albertsons Stadium on Friday, a day ahead of the live broadcast of ESPN's “College GameDay.” Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

No. 24 Boise State football has a chance to clinch hosting rights for the Pac-12 Championship Game on Saturday as it faces Oregon State at Albertsons Stadium.

A win for Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) would secure the top spot in the conference standings with a week to go, while Oregon State (5-4, 3-2 Pac-12) is playing to simply remain in championship game discussions.

There’s also an added layer of excitement to Saturday’s game with ESPN’s “College GameDay” broadcasting live from Boise State’s campus for the first time since 2010.

“We targeted this game a few weeks ago because we thought it might be an elimination game one way or the other in terms of being the highest-ranked Group of Six team,” Rece Davis, host of “College GameDay,” told reporters on Friday.

“College GameDay” will broadcast its pregame show live from Boise State’s DeChevrieux Field from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday. But the game itself doesn’t kick off until 4 p.m. Mountain time and will not air on ESPN.

Here’s how to watch or listen to Boise State vs. Oregon State this weekend:

Kickoff time: 4 p.m. Mountain time, Saturday

TV: USA - Available on cable and satellite, as well as most streaming services, including DirecTV, YouTubeTV and Hulu + Live TV

Radio: KBOI 670 AM and KBOI 93.1 FM, or SiriusXM Channel 84