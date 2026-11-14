The field goal contest area is prepared at Boise State University for the live broadcast of ESPN's “College GameDay” show Saturday. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

ESPN’s “College GameDay” returns to Boise State for the first time since 2010 on Saturday, setting the stage for the No. 24 Broncos’ Pac-12 showdown with Oregon State. Here’s a rundown of the pregame spectacle, the matchup and the storylines heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. kickoff.

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