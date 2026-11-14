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‘College GameDay' returns to Boise State vs. Oregon State. Here's what to know
By Shaun Goodwin,11 days ago
ESPN’s “College GameDay” returns to Boise State for the first time since 2010 on Saturday, setting the stage for the No. 24 Broncos’ Pac-12 showdown with Oregon State. Here’s a rundown of the pregame spectacle, the matchup and the storylines heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. kickoff.
- Fans can attend “College GameDay” for free on DeChevrieux Field with gates opening around 4:30 a.m. The three-hour show airs from 7 to 10 a.m., with parking available at nearby garages starting at 2 a.m. for $20.
- Three Broncos who grew up watching the show as fans — Rasean Jones, Tyler Ethridge and Harry Stewart III — will take the field for a team featured on “College GameDay” for the first time. Freshman receiver Jones faces off against Oregon State’s Jesse Legree, who leads the nation in receiving yards and touchdowns.
- Former Boise State running back Ian Johnson, famous for his game-winning Statue of Liberty play in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, will serve as the guest picker. Johnson rushed for 240 yards and five touchdowns in Boise State’s 42-14 win over the Beavers in 2006.
- Both teams are dealing with quarterback injury concerns heading into Saturday. Oregon State sophomore Braden Atkinson, the nation’s passing yards leader, is not expected to play due to a hand injury, while Boise State’s Maddux Madsen is questionable with a left knee injury.
- Head coach Spencer Danielson is defending defensive coordinator Erik Chinander as the Broncos’ defense struggles despite winning four straight Pac-12 games. Boise State ranks 72nd nationally in points allowed and dead last in fumble recoveries.
- If healthy, Madsen will start over backup Max Cutforth, with Danielson saying there won’t be a quarterback competition. Cutforth has thrown for 448 yards and seven touchdowns in relief duty, but Danielson said Madsen gives the Broncos the best chance to win.
The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.