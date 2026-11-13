People go through TSA screening at the Boise Airport in 2025. There’s a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

UPDATE (6:46 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2026): The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday evening that it had lifted the ground stop that snarled air travel. The Oregon State football team has arrived in Boise, The Oregonian reported.

“Passengers should still expect delays and cancellations as airlines work to restore their schedules,” Boise Airport spokesperson Shawna Samuelson said.

Original story:

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The stop applies to all U.S. airports, Duffy said on X, and prevents flights from taking off. It is the second ground stop since Sept. 11, 2001, according to The New York Times. The other took place in January 2023 due to a system outage, the Times reported.

The aviation agency issued Friday’s stop “following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” according to Duffy’s post.

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them,” Duffy wrote.

Boise Airport spokesperson Shawna Samuelson told the Idaho Statesman that flights already on the way to Boise would be allowed to land.

“Travelers should check directly with their airlines for the latest information about delays or cancellations,” Samuelson wrote.

In a follow-up, Samuelson said that the majority of airlines chose to deplane their passengers during the stop.

Some departing flights on the Boise Airport’s website showed as delayed, as of 2:30 p.m. No flight had taken off since around 1:30 p.m., according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. Planes were still landing at the airport.

What about the Oregon State football team?

The outage could impact the Boise State football team’s marquee game Saturday against Oregon State. The Beavers’ flight from Oregon did not depart before the ground stop, beat reporter James Crepea of The Oregonian/OregonLive said on X. Messages to Oregon State University were not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

The Pac-12 office said it wasn’t concerned about the availability of game officials. “That’s in good shape — as planned,” said Josh Ishoo, the Pac-12 communications director.

Reporter Shaun Goodwin contributed.

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