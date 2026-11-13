Question Authority: From left, Jeremy Trull, Mike Trull, J.K. Weaver, Chris Trull and Rob Shelton show off tattoos of their band’s logo. Brad Talbutt/Idaho Statesman file photo

Need better luck, Boise? Local businesses might offer a way to improve it.

Friday the 13th is known the least lucky date on the calendar, and the holiday’s numerical namesake is known for inviting that bad luck.

This year happens to carry a bit more bad luck than most.

Friday, Nov. 13, is the third and final Friday the 13th of 2026, according to online world clock Time and Date. The holiday happens at least once every year, but can occur up to three times.

Tattoos featuring the number 13 have long been a common practice among sailors, who believed the unlucky numerals would prevent them from getting bad luck.

However, the popularity of getting tattoos on Friday the 13th spiked in 1995, Vice previously reported.

That’s when Oliver Peck established the trend at his Dallas tattoo shop, Elm St. Tattoo.

If you’re needing your luck to turn around, here are five Boise tattoo shops offering special ink deals on Friday:

Lupita Garcia, owner of Stay True Tattoo Collective, tattoos client Paul Guzzetta at the shop in Meridian in this photo from 2024. The third Friday the 13th of 2026 is this Friday, Nov. 13. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

What should I know before I get a tattoo?

Artists typically only tattoo people who are 18 or older and provide government-issued photo identification to enter a shop.

On Friday the 13th, shops typically limit the number of tattoos each customer gets to make sure artists have time to ink up all their clients.

Tattoo placements are normally limited to arms and legs to further streamline a usually busy day.

Although some shops prefer cash payment, others allow credit and debit cards.

Which Boise tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th deals?

Ink Spa Tattoo is a woman-owned shop at 404 South 8th St. Suite L110 in downtown Boise.

Walk-in service starts at noon Friday and lasts until 8 p.m.

You can choose a $75 tattoo from flash sheets from four different artists.

Tattoo placement is limited to arms and legs only, with artworks ranging from 1 to 4 inches in size.

“Black Friday’s got nothing on Friday the 13th,” Ink Spa Tattoo said on its website. “From bold to delicate to everything in between, there’s plenty of good ink to go around.”

Tattoos will be limited to one per person at this shop, and you must hold your place in line.

“We cannot call or notify you when it’s your turn,” the shop said on its website. “If you miss your spot, you’ll be moved to the end of the list.”

To get inked, you need to be 18 or older and bring a government-issued photo ID with you.

Digital payments are required at Ink Spa Tattoo. No cash is allowed.

Jason Hinkle laughs as tattoo artist Jason Corona (with Resurrected Tattoo in Boise) fills in a Polynesian pattern on his head during the 208 Tattoo Festival held at the Idaho Expo Center in this photo from 2015. Resurrected Tattoo Friday the 13th flash designs are inspired by Tim Burton films. Kyle Green/kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Don’t miss out on Pyramid Tattoo Co.’s Friday the 13th Block Party.

The award-winning tattoo shop at 1713 South Broadway Ave. in Southeast Boise is partnering with neighboring businesses to celebrate the unlucky day.

The party starts at 6 p.m. Friday and lasts until 10 p.m.

Organizers promise “a fun night of tattoos, pottery, arts and crafts, flowers, coffee, drinks and Korean chicken.”

Design prices run between $60 to $130 per piece.

Tattooing begins at noon and lasts “‘til the shops empty,” Pyramid Tattoo Co. said in a post on Instagram.

Shop policy and event restrictions weren’t detailed on Pyramid Tattoo Co.’s website, Instagram or Facebook profile, but you can call the Boise Tattoo shop if you have questions.

If you go, remember these rules:

You must be 18 and older to get a tattoo.

Expect for one tattoo, hope for two.

Tattoo placements are limited to arms and legs.

Payments are cash only.

208 Tattoo Fest, the City of Trees Tattoo Festival, at Expo Idaho is shown in this photo from 2013. Flash placements and sizes are usually limited during Friday the 13th events. For The Statesman

If you’re a lover of Tim Burton films, you may want to swing by Resurrected Tattoo in the Boise Bench.

From noon to midnight Friday, you can pop in line for a tattoo at 610 North Orchard St.

Each artist is providing $60 linework featuring exclusive Tim Burton-inspired flash. No color or shading is included in this event.

However, you can schedule a follow-up appointment if you’d like to touch it up with some more ink.

You’ll be able to receive more than one design if you can’t pick just one. Placements on hands, necks and stomachs will not be available.

Tattoos are available to those 18 and older, and only cash payments are required.

Lucky’s Grill Food Truck will be there to satisfy any Friday the 13th food cravings. It’ll be serving a range of sandwiches, mini corn dogs, and other fried delights.

Toys for Tots tattoo discount flyer for Resurrected Tattoo. Resurrected Tattoo

Discounted tattoo prices continue past Friday at Resurrection Tattoo.

The shop is an official location for the Toy for Tots drive. If you bring a new toy to donate, you’ll be eligible for a half-priced tattoo.

The fundraiser began on Oct. 21 and will continue through Dec. 5.

Tattoo Bob opened for business at 11 a.m. on Friday.

You can stop by the shop at 8917 West Overland Road, leave your name on its list, get a wristband and leave.

“We will call you to come back when you’re almost up,” the South Cole shop said in a post on Instagram.

More than 300 designs are available at $30 a piece for outlines. Black and grey shading can be added for $10 more.

“This special is only for the designs we have available with no alterations to design, size or otherwise,” Tattoo Bobs said. “All designs are 50-cent piece size or smaller.”

Only two tattoos are allowed per person, and you can’t sign friends up. You have to show up to put your own name on the list.

You must be 18 or older to participate in the Friday the 13th fun.

Tattooing ends at 10 p.m.

Artist focused on tattooing their work is shown in this photo from 2017. Friday the 13th means there’s discounted flash available all over Boise. Chris Beaudoin

If you wander over to West Downtown Boise without stopping into Good Tattoo on Friday, “you’re lame,” the shop said on Instagram.

“Come or else our shop ghost will haunt you forever,” they said.

Good Tattoo artists at 1519 West Main St. Suite 201 started inking clients at 10 a.m. Friday and will go until 8 p.m.

Prices on flash designs are between $60 and $250, and sales are cash only.

Prices vary based on arm and leg placements. Talk with your tattoo artist if you have a different spot in mind, but expect the price to change.

Only customes 18 and up can get inked.

“Come get stabbed for a good deal,” Good Tattoo said.