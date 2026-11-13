Bronco fans lined up long before sunrise to get a good spot for ESPN’s “College GameDay” the last time the show was in town, in 2010. Joe Jaszewski/Joe Jaszewski / Idaho Statesman

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast just its second show from Boise State’s campus on Saturday, and the first since 2010.

Some of the network’s biggest personalities will be in town to broadcast college football’s flagship pregame show ahead of Boise State’s Pac-12 matchup with Oregon State, including Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit.

Although the game kicks off at 4 p.m., “College GameDay” will broadcast live from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

As is traditional when “College GameDay” visits, thousands of fans are expected to pack the area outside of Albertsons Stadium and around the show’s television desk for the three-hour show.

Planning to join Saturday’s early-morning festivities? Here’s what to know before you set the alarm clock extra early.

Where will ‘College GameDay’ be set up?

The main desk for “College GameDay” will be set up on DeChevrieux Field, which is the practice field at the southwest corner of Albertsons Stadium along Bronco Lane. The television cameras will face Albertsons Stadium and the Boise Foothills, and fans will pack onto the field behind the television desk, in view of the cameras.

While the show doesn’t start until 7 a.m., live TV hits will begin around 5:40 a.m.

Fans will be able to enter DeChevrieux Field from the north, west and east gates.

Do I need a ticket?

“College GameDay” is free to attend and no tickets are required.

When do gates open and what’s allowed inside?

The gates to DeChevrieux Field will open at approximately 4:30 a.m. Standard stadium screening for prohibited items will take place at all three entrances.

Expect a line to get inside, especially for those arriving before opening. While waiting in line, each person must be present; holding a spot for someone who isn’t there is not allowed.

Additionally, everyone in line must be awake; sleeping or lying down is not permitted. In the same vein, camping is not allowed on Boise State property, including tents, sleeping bags and other camping equipment. A small blanket is permitted.

Boise State recommends dressing in warm layers and school colors; umbrellas and ponchos are allowed. Although rain is not forecast for Saturday morning, low temperatures in the mid-40s are expected.

Where can I park?

Parking around campus will be limited due to the football game and a Boise State volleyball game at noon at Bronco Gym, located between DeChevrieux Field and ExtraMile Arena.

Select parking locations will open at 2 a.m. for $20 per vehicle and be first-come, first-served. Public parking options include the Lincoln Avenue Garage and Brady Street Garage, both west of Albertsons Stadium, and the Grant Street east and west lots, just south of Albertsons Stadium.

Accessible parking at the Lincoln Avenue Garage will be first-come, first-served with a valid accessibility plate or placard. A free, wheelchair-accessible shuttle from the garage will begin at 2 a.m.

Additionally, fans with a football season parking pass in the east and west parking lots near Albertsons Stadium can park starting at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Fan activities and food

One of the key traditions of “College GameDay” is fan-made signs that can be seen from the live television broadcast. Boise State will set up sign-making stations throughout the early morning — of course, fans can show up with homemade signs, too.

Signs are not allowed to be political, vulgar or include any website URLs. Additionally, signs may not be taped to poles or be “oversized.” All signs will be inspected before entry and must abide by “College GameDay’s” policies.

There will be other entertainment and photoshoot opportunities throughout the morning, including Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest. A maximum of 300 raffle tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to compete in the contest; participants must be 18 or over and cannot be a current or former collegiate athlete.

Food will also be available throughout the morning, including from Albertsons, Chartwells, Coca-Cola, Idaho Pizza Company, R&R BBQ, Simplot, Taco Bell, and Treasure Valley Coffee. Alcohol is not permitted.