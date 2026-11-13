Rain soaks the Blue turf before the start of Boise State’s football game against UNLV at Albertsons Stadium, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

With rain expected to roll into the Boise area, ESPN’s College GameDay might be a wet one.

“College GameDay” is setting up in Boise this weekend with storms on the horizon.

The network’s premier college football show will host a three-hour pregame show from Boise State’s campus on Saturday, Nov. 14, ahead of the Broncos’ Pac-12 matchup with Oregon State.

It’s been over 16 years since Boise State hosted “College GameDay,” the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

“College GameDay” visited the home of the Broncos in 2010, when No. 3 Boise State defeated No. 24 Oregon State 37-24.

All of the show’s main personalities will be in town Saturday, including analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban.

Ian Johnson, a former Boise State running back, will be welcomed as the guest picker.

Thousands of fans are expected to gather outside of Albertsons Stadium and pack the area around the “College GameDay” desk.

Will football fans get soaked? Here’s what the forecast says:

Fans don ponchos in the rain during the first half of Boise State's game against Texas State, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Albertsons Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show at Boise State could be a rainy one. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

What’s in the forecast for ‘College GameDay’?

According to the National Weather Service’s current forecast for Boise, Friday, Nov. 13, was expected to see a high temperature of 68 degrees, along with wind gusts as high as 26 mph.

The temperature will drop to 43 overnight, when there’s a 100% chance of precipitation.

Showers are expected mainly before 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Boise could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain, the weather service.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 55 and an overnight low around 40.

When do gates open ahead of Boise State football game?

Gates at Albertsons Stadium open at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, ahead of the “College GameDay” broadcast.

Fans will be able to enter DeChevrieux Field from the north, west and east gates.

Boise State recommends dressing in warm layers and school colors; umbrellas and ponchos are allowed. Although rain is not forecast for Saturday morning, low temperatures in the mid-40s are expected.

When will ‘College GameDay’ air?

“College GameDay” airs at 7 a.m. Saturday on ESPN, ESPNU, the ESPN App and Disney+.

Broadcasters will set up on DeChevrieux Field at the southwest corner of Albertsons Stadium, giving viewers at home a glimpse of the stadium, including Stueckle Sky Center and Boise State University Athletics Hall of Fame, as well as the Boise foothills.

The pregame show is slated to last three hours.

Kickoff between Boise State and Oregon State is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Pack a towel or blanket just in case the bleachers are still wet.

Clouds roll over the Boise Foothills in the background of Albertsons Stadium in this photo from 2024. Expect the stands to be wet for Saturday’s pregame show. Shaun Goodwin

Do I need a ticket to see the pregame show?

“College GameDay” is free to attend, and no tickets are required for entry.

Plan where you’re parking ahead of time, as thousands of fans are expected to attend and spaces will be limited.

What’s next for Boise weather?

According to the forecast, drier weather will persist in Boise on Sunday, Nov. 15, when the high will be around 60.

There’s a 30% chance of rain after 11 p.m. Sunday. The low will drop to 41 overnight.

Changes of precipitation increase to 50% throughout Monday, Nov. 16. The high will be near 54, with a low of 36 overnight.

Patchy fog is expected Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Tuesday will see a 30% chance of rain, with a high near 50 and a low around 34.

Precipitation chances drop to 20% on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The high will be near 52.

According to Anderson, another storm system will bring better chances of precipitation on Thursday, Nov. 19.