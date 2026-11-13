Diners enjoy food and drink outside on downtown Boise’s popular 8th Street corridor. Jim Keyser/Idaho Statesman file

Want a strategy to save money the next time you go out to eat?

Scan the menu prices. You’ll probably lose your appetite.

Dining at restaurants has become a wallet-pinching luxury for many Americans, thanks to the nation’s unforgiving economy.

But if you live in Boise, there’s at least one type of meal priced among the lowest in the country. At least according to a new study from online ordering platform DoorDash.

The price of a cheeseburger, fries and soda in Boise averaged $15.04 in DoorDash’s second annual State of Local Commerce Report, which tracks “affordability, new business openings, and how people live and shop across the 100 largest U.S. cities,” according to a press release.

That’s the fourth-lowest price, believe it or not — and a whopping $3.57 below the 100-city national average. (By the way, what’s the cost of a Whopper nowadays, you ask? Still under $10 for a Burger King Whopper Meal in Boise — if you stick with the small fries and small drink.)

Obviously, DoorDash’s report is not exactly comprehensive. Not every restaurant uses DoorDash. And depending on where you dine in Boise, it’s not uncommon to find a burger alone priced at more than $15 — albeit a “fancy” and often delicious one. (Before you ask: Opinions vary wildly about where you’ll find Boise’s best burger.)

Still, as the cost of living in Idaho increases, being ranked among the lowest-priced cheeseburger cities makes a Boisean feel a weensy bit better. Especially since the average national cost of a cheeseburger, fries and soda keeps creeping up. It’s risen 2.6% in the past 12 months, DoorDash says. (Data is through September 2026.)

Another interesting nugget, er, Chicken McNugget? Boise had the third-highest “restaurant resilience” rate in the U.S., the report says. Resilience rate is the amount of restaurants on DoorDash that were still open a year later. Boise at No. 3? With a 95.1% resilience rate? That’s encouraging. Because the frequency of restaurant closures feels brutal sometimes in the Treasure Valley.

There are several other categories to check out in the report — if you’re curious. Otherwise, here’s one final, slightly positive message.

“Affordability is a defining local story,” DoorDash’s press release says. “Nationally, restaurant price growth is slowing (3.1% in September, down from 3.5% a year earlier), but what a meal or a basket of groceries costs still varies widely from city to city. Local businesses are also showing staying power: new-store growth averaged 18%, and 92% of restaurants stayed open.”

As I often tell readers in Boise, Meridian and Eagle: Every time I write about a restaurant closing, it feels like two more decide to open.