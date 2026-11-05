Ada County skews purple as frustrations with President Trump spill down ballot

People vote at the Dick Eardley Senior Center in Boise on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

The national Democratic surge of this year’s midterm elections didn’t crash into Idaho with the force of other states, but it appears to have made landfall in Ada County — a place that handed President Donald Trump a 10-point victory just two years ago.

On Tuesday, Ada voters flipped two red seats in the state Legislature and tapped two Democrats to replace Republicans in countywide office, including a commissioner’s chair. Victorious Rep. Mike Simpson and Attorney General Raúl Labrador, two Republican candidates for higher office, also lost Ada to Democratic opponents. And Prop 1, Idaho’s Reproductive Freedom & Privacy Act, carried more than 57% of Ada County’s vote, though it was voted down statewide.

The results came on the back of massive turnout: Some 75% of registered Ada County voters cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election, 14 percentage-points higher than the midterms in 2022.

Such political about-faces weren’t widespread throughout the state.

“Idaho is still Idaho,” Republican Sen. Jim Risch said in a speech after winning a fourth term Tuesday night.

State GOP Chair Dorothy Moon agreed.

“Idaho’s not taking hits quite as hard as the rest of the country,” Moon told the Idaho Statesman Tuesday.

Some Republicans in Ada County did, though.

To local poll-watchers, Tuesday’s results were local symptoms of some voters’ frustration with the national political scene and its loudest megaphone: Trump.

That feeling showed up in Risch’s own race, according to Charles Hunt, a political science professor at Boise State University. Independent Todd Achilles, a former Democratic state legislator, beat Risch by three points in Ada County. That hasn’t happened in Risch’s previous three Senate races: Ada County has gone for the Republican candidate in every U.S. Senate race dating to at least 1994, the oldest data available on the Secretary of State’s website.

Ada joined Blaine and Teton Counties, Idaho’s two reliably blue jurisdictions, in picking Achilles over Risch.

“That’s a really significant shift that I think shouldn’t really be understated, even if the seat didn’t actually go” to Achilles, Hunt said Wednesday.

Discontent at the national level trickled down to local races, said Daniel Reynolds, a Republican precinct committeeman for West Boise’s legislative District 15.

“I thought for sure we would lose all of the county seats,” Reynolds told the Statesman Tuesday night. Instead, the GOP only lost two. Democrat Kelceymarie Warner beat incumbent Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson by just 400 votes in the District 1 race. And Democrat Dottie Owens beat Brett Harding by 1.7% to run the County Coroner’s office.

To Reynolds, “it all came down to affordability,” even in races that have little control over Idahoans’ cost of living.

“People saw things get expensive, saw who was President, and acted accordingly,” he said. “If this election was done even a year ago, when gas was down around $3 in Ada County, it would have gone entirely differently.”

District 15 Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, kept his seat amid better-than-expected performances by Ada County Democracts across most of Tuesday’s ballot. Harllie Stevenson/harllie.stevenson@idahostatesman.com

Reynolds campaigned for Steve Keyser, who was running for a House seat in District 15. Keyser lost to incumbent Rep. Steve Berch, a Democrat who captured 58% of the vote in West Boise’s historically purple district. As of Wednesday, the district looked entirely blue: Democrats flipped its other two seats on Tuesday, winning an open state Senate seat and ousting incumbent Republican Rep. Dori Healey.

Thad Butterworth, chair of the Ada County Republican Party, said he was “disappointed” with the results, if not totally surprised.

“We were affected a lot by what happened nationally, and what happened nationally was driven a lot by people’s pocketbooks,” he said.

He noted that none of the loses were blowouts. Ada County Republicans need to “retool and re-message,” rather than strip their platform to the studs.

“It‘s going to take being very realistic and taking a really hard look at what we’re doing,” Butterworth said. “I believe our messaging is definitely something that we always want to be improving on, but our platform, I think, is good. I think people see the benefits and results —it’s part of the reason why Idaho is so such a popular place to move to.”

Was Ada Idaho’s ‘blue wave’?

Boise State Political Science Professor Jaclyn Kettler noted similar sweeps in District 26 (Blaine, Jerome and Lincoln counties) and District 27 (parts of Bannock County). Compared to 2024, Democratic candidates increased their vote share in 67 contested legislative elections, plus both federal House races, state party spokesman Avery Roberts said in a statement.

Democrats will head into 2027 holding 21 of 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature.

“The Democratic breakthroughs we’re celebrating across the country didn’t happen overnight,” Party Chair Lauren Necochea said in a statement Wednesday. “They took years of organizing, competing in communities Republicans took for granted, and earning the trust of voters ready for change. We’re doing that same work in Idaho, and it’s paying off.”

Butterworth and his party are still diving into the data from Tuesday, but his initial impression is that Republican “fatigue” played a role in the results. A goal over the next two years, he said, is “to get GOP voters back up and back in the fight.”

Kettler said it’s too early to say whether Democratic enthusiasm or declining Republican turnout keyed the shift, but it’s a “signal” nonetheless.

To Kettler, a national “blue wave,” as some have taken to calling Tuesday’s Democratic sweep of Congress, may register in Idaho as more of a ripple.

“It’s very likely the national political trend plays somewhat of a role in Idaho, but because Idaho is such a safe Republican state in many races, there really wasn’t room” for it to show itself in seat turnover, Kettler said. “There could be losses of some percentage points, but not enough to make (races) competitive.”

But “in places where we actually have competitive races,” including Ada County, “it allowed Democrats to be more successful than in other years,” she said.

In an interview with the Statesman Tuesday, Necochea saw “big wins” in historically red Georgia as inspiration for Idaho’s minority lawmakers.

“It shows there are no permanent blue states or red states,” she said. “You have to do the work and make the case.”

Ada results: A rebuke of President Trump?

Over on the Boise Bench, District 17 Rep. John Gannon, a Democrat, said he hadn’t been particularly worried about his seat. Gannon is set to start his eighth consecutive term in the House after beating Republican challenger James Nechwedowich with 68% of the vote to Nechwedowich’s 32%.

But it was over the summer that the long-tenured Democrat began to feel a swell of optimism for his fellow party members “once I saw Trump, and saw that he was losing his touch,” Gannon said in an interview Wednesday.

“I think a lot of what happened yesterday was because of him,” Gannon said. “This election was his to win or lose, and he lost it.”

People may not know much about who represents them in down-ballot races, but they have fairly clear opinions formed about presidents, Hunt said.

To Gannon, the message from Ada County voters was clear: They want Idaho politicians to focus on Idaho issues, and not necessarily to agree with everything that happens in Washington D.C. These days, he said, that’s easier said than done.

“You can’t get away from the national narrative when you have Donald Trump,” Gannon said. But, he added, “it’s up to both parties in Idaho to stand up for Idaho.”

Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson lost his re-election bid lost to Democratic challenger Kelceymarie Warner on Tuesday. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Butterworth and his party are still evaluating what demographics the GOP reached, who stayed home, and why. If Tuesday’s results were a rebuke of Trump, though, he already sees a silver lining.

“There were a lot of national issues that affected us, and the national issues were bad,” he said. “The results were not great. On the other hand, the stuff the Democrats immediately started saying give me a lot of hope for ‘28. Because they’re not talking about addressing the issues. They’re going after the president, and I think that that is a fatal mistake.”

Republicans and Democrats both said that they heard a lot about prices in the run-up to election day. But Dems said they also heard concerns about the war in Iran, access to public land, rural health care and housing prices.

Regardless of the reason, Ada County Democrats are taking something rare from Tuesday’s results heading into the upcoming legislative session: Optimism.

“It gives me strength going into battle in January,” Boise Democratic Sen. Melissa Wintrow told the Statesman Tuesday night.

Sarah Cutler and Harllie Stevenson contributed reporting.

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