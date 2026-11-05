Boise State QB Madsen was hurt Saturday. Will he be able to play Colorado State?

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen during a football game against Utah State in early October. After an injury last weekend, it’s not clear whether he’ll be able to play against Colorado State this Saturday. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

After suffering an injury last Saturday, it’s unclear whether Boise State football fifth-year quarterback Maddux Madsen will be available to play in the Broncos’ game against Colorado State this weekend. Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson told media on Thursday that Madsen is “questionable” for the matchup.

“(Madsen) was out of practice today, wasn’t able to do a lot, but he’s still questionable,” Danielson said. “We’re still going to see what that is all the way up til kickoff.”

Madsen was hurt in the fourth quarter of Boise State’s 46-45 win over Texas State on Saturday. Madsen suffered an apparent left knee injury with eight minutes left and was replaced by senior Max Cutforth, who threw three touchdowns to lead the Broncos back in a stunning comeback.

Senior left guard Carson Rasmussen and junior running back Sire Gaines have also been listed as out for Saturday’s game. Danielson said that Rasmussen will be out for some time, but he hopes to get him back before the end of the season. He did not provide a specific update on Gaines, who also missed the Texas State game and two earlier games this year with a wrist injury.

If Madsen misses the game this weekend, Danielson said Cutforth would start in his place.

Cutforth completed eight of his 13 pass attempts for 131 yards and three touchdowns against Texas State. Cutforth also deputized for Madsen when he went down injured last season, winning two of his three games as starter.

Though Cutforth also lost two games against Fresno State and Washington last season, in which Madsen started but exited early, the fact that he has experience “is huge,” Boise State quarterback coach Zak Hill said on Thursday.

“Not just the success, but some of the failures too, and the ups and downs, and that makes you a better quarterback, makes you more resilient,” Hill continued. “And you know his ability to get in there, and things slow down now, having that experience, and you can see the outcome of it.”

Freshman quarterback Cash Herrera will serve as QB2 while Madsen is injured, Danielson said, while freshman Jackson Taylor will be QB3. Taylor will also travel with the team to Fort Collins, Colorado, if Madsen is injured.

“Cash is an extremely talented quarterback,” Hill said. “Obviously, we’ve seen his arm, and he can make all the throws, and he’s progressing with his knowledge and preparation.”

No. 25 Boise State at Colorado State

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Canvas Stadium (36,500, Turf)

TV: USA Sports (Nate Gatter, Ryan Leaf, Lauren Green)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM and KBOI 93.1 FM/Sirius XM Ch. 84 (Bob Behler, Michael Callahan)

Records: Boise State 7-1, 4-0 Pac-12; Colorado State 3-5, 1-3

Series: Boise State leads the series 13-1

Vegas line: Boise State by 17.5 points

Weather: High of 61, low of 31, humidity 41%, sunny, 10% chance of rain