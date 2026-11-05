Boise State men's basketball breaks several big records in season-opening win

Boise State men’s basketball’s Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 17 points in his first game as a Bronco Wednesday night. Boise State defeated West Coast Baptist 132-53. Boise State Athletics

Boise State men’s basketball took a black marker to the history books Wednesday night, scratching out and replacing several program-best marks in a blowout 132-53 win over West Coast Baptist in the season opener.

We’ll cut straight to the chase. In the Broncos’ statement victory at ExtraMile Arena against West Coast Baptist, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II, Boise State broke the following records:

Single-game points (132)

Single-game rebounds (67)

Single-game field goals (51)

Margin of victory (79)

Players in double-digit scoring (8)

Boise State’s previous points record came in a 126-49 victory over Life Pacific in 2019. That game also held the previous margin-of-victory record (77).

The result starkly contrasts with last season’s season opener, when Boise State suffered a shocking 79-78 loss to Division II opponent Hawaii Pacific.

Eight players scored at least 10 points on Wednesday night, shattering the previous record of six that had happened on nine separate occasions.

Fifth-year forward Dovydas Butka, an off-season transfer from Campbell, led the Broncos in scoring. The Lithuanian native scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out two assists.

He was joined in the scoring column by transfer fifth-year guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas’ 17 points and a career-high 16 points from sophomore forward Bhan Buom. Meanwhile, transfer junior forward Jerquarius Stanbeck recorded a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

The fun may be over for the Broncos now, though, as they turn their attention to a much tougher opponent this coming weekend in Butler.

The Broncos and Bulldogs have played in each of the last three seasons. Butler won the first meeting, and Boise State has claimed the last two, including a 77-68 victory in Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse last season.

The two teams will tip off at noon on Sunday at ExtraMile Arena.