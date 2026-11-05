‘Welcome to the club': Kuna mom helps families navigate Down syndrome diagnosis

Silsby holds her son, Benson, in his new Jack’s Basket blanket in the St. Luke's Boise NICU. Navigating Benson’s Down syndrome diagnosis was a challenge for Silsby’s family, and she wants to help other parents in the same situation. Allison Silsby

After struggling to find support following her son’s Down syndrome diagnosis, a Kuna mother is helping other families navigate the same path.

Allison Silsby has spent the past year helping families of babies diagnosed with Down syndrome find support and community, four years after Silsby’s son, Benson, was born with Down syndrome. Silsby learned at 20 weeks pregnant that Benson had Down syndrome — and he was born prematurely, spending 13 weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit, adding to the challenges.

Silsby, her 4-year-old son Benson, her 2-year-old daughter Brinley and her husband, Austin. Allison Silsby

Though Silsby felt prepared for Benson’s diagnosis with her degree in elementary special education, she felt isolated in the NICU and longed for reassurance from parents who had been in the same situation, she said.

“I was really longing for a connection of some sort, of somebody that’s walked this path before and could tell me everything is gonna be OK … and knew where to point me in the direction after we get out of the NICU,” Silsby said in a phone interview. “They weren’t able to supply me with that resource at the NICU.”

Years later, Silsby tried calling the NICU to see if she could be the resource for parents receiving a Down syndrome diagnosis, but the department rebuffed her requests, she said. She was left frustrated, still eager to help.

Then, she remembered something that had helped her after Benson’s birth: receiving a “Jack’s Basket.”

Jack’s Basket is an organization that provides baskets to families whose babies receive a diagnosis of Down syndrome. The basket includes educational books, a baby blanket, a onesie, a toy and information about local and national organizations.

A Jack’s Basket includes a blanket, a onesie, a toy and both national and local resources. Jack’s Basket

Families can request a basket for themselves, or someone else can request one on their behalf. Requests go to the organization’s headquarters in Minnesota, where staff connect families with the closest volunteer parent. In the last 12 years, Jack’s Basket has delivered nearly 15,000 baskets across the country.

Silsby got involved with Jack’s Basket last year and is now one of nearly 300 volunteers with the organization, delivering baskets to families across the valley. For families who live farther away, she contacts them by phone to offer support and be the resource she never got.

“I’ve just really loved being able to be a resource for parents,” Silsby said. “It’s a really life-changing time in any parent’s life to receive a diagnosis.”

Additionally, two years ago, Silsby started a monthly support group for Treasure Valley moms with kids who have Down syndrome. It doesn’t yet have a name, and still in the early stages, but it’s already growing — now at 15 members, including Silsby.

There is already a Treasure Valley Down Syndrome Association, a local option for families, but Silsby said she believes more resources and education are needed in the valley, especially for medical providers, who Silsby thinks can be better equipped when delivering a Down syndrome diagnosis.

“Often when providers deliver this unexpected news, it’s not in a positive way,” Silsby said. “It’s always, ‘I’m sorry, I have bad news.’ ... It’s awkward for them, I think, to tell you your life is going to be completely different than you thought.”

Often, parents are handed an outdated brochure and sent on their way, Silsby said. She wants to see a change in how providers deliver the news to parents, to communicate it in a more positive way. She hopes more doctors will be equipped with resources to provide, she said. Jack’s Basket provides free training for medical providers to help them discuss and communicate diagnoses accurately without bias.

Taylor Marschner, a spokesperson for St. Luke’s Boise, did not directly respond to a question about Silsby’s concerns.

“St. Luke’s is committed to supporting patients and families as they navigate a new health diagnosis by connecting them with information, resources and support based on their individual health needs,” she told the Statesman by email. But families have individual needs and preferences, and the hospital system prioritizes protecting families’ privacy, she said.

“Families determine who they would like to be involved in their support, and patient information is not shared with outside individuals or organizations without appropriate authorization or consent,” she wrote.

Many families lacking resources for Down syndrome diagnosis

Silsby is not the only parent who has struggled to find help after a child’s diagnosis. Idaho Parents Unlimited, the state’s federally designated parent training and information center under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, gets five to 10 calls a day, often from parents unaware of available resources or their children’s legal rights, said Melissa Vion, the organization’s education director.

Vion said many families call when a problem arises, like a dispute at the child’s school or managing a new diagnosis like Down syndrome. She said most families do not know that their child qualifies for Medicaid programs or behavioral health services because the information is presented in unclear or jargon-filled language.

Marschner said St. Luke’s is familiar with Jack’s Basket and “may” share the resource with families. If a child is hospitalized, case management and social work teams also provide support and help connect families with resources, Marschner said.

“We value and appreciate community members and families who want to draw on their own experiences to support others,” Marschner said in the email. “Peer and community connections can occur in many ways.”

Silsby wants people to know that children with Down syndrome have lives worth celebrating. Her son, Benson, now 4-years-old, is happy and easygoing, Silsby said.

Silsby’s son, 4-year-old Benson, is all smiles for the camera. Allison Silsby

“He pretty much makes anybody smile whenever anybody sees him,” Silsby said.

Sometimes, the parents Silsby contacts are initially overwhelmed, and it can take several calls before they are ready to talk, she said. But when they do, they are always appreciative of the help, she said. She wants parents who have just received a diagnosis to know that grief and sadness is normal, but it’s not something they have to feel alone.

“It’s okay to grieve and feel whatever you are feeling,” Silsby said. “But just know your baby will bring so, so much joy and love to your life and to all those that are lucky enough to meet your precious baby.

“Please don’t hesitate to reach out and join the Down syndrome community,” she added. “There is a loving community that wants to welcome you and support you through this journey. You are definitely not alone in this. Welcome to the club.”