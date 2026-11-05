Snacks sold in Idaho recalled for ‘fatal' choking hazard. What shoppers should do

Check your pantry.

A popular snack has been recalled due to a “potentially fatal” choking hazard, federal officials said.

A California-based manufacturer pulled fruit-flavored snack bars from store shelves after several reports of injuries, according to a recall notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products were sold nationwide, including in Idaho

Here is what consumers need to know:

Once Upon a Farm has recalled all three flavors of its Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars, sold at major retailers including Costco, Target and Walmart, following reports of serious choking incidents involving young children. Once Upon a Farm

Which snacks were recalled in Idaho, and why?

On Oct. 30, Once Upon a Farm in Berkeley, California, recalled all three flavors of Tractor Wheel Organic Toddler Soft-Baked bars due to choking risks, according to the FDA.

“We made this decision with you and your family in mind upon receiving three recent consumer reports of a potential choking hazard,” John Foraker, co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, said in a Saturday, Oct. 31, Facebook post.

“When chewed, the product reportedly forms a dry, sticky mass that standard choking interventions — including back blows and the Heimlich maneuver — may fail to dislodge,” the FDA said.

The FDA said it received several reports of toddlers ages 1.5 to 2.5 “suffering complete airway obstruction with the inability to breathe after consuming the product.”

“We are working with the FDA to make sure affected products are removed and families have the information they need,” Foraker said. “As part of this process and a larger evaluation of Tractor Wheels products, we are reformulating these family favorites to ensure they adhere to the highest standards.”

How can I help children if they’re choking?

“A child who is choking may be clutching at their chest or neck and won’t be able to speak, breathe or cough.,” the British Red Cross said on its website.

Chocking can be fatal, and immediate action is needed to dislodge a blocked airway. Call 911.

If your child is choking, alternate between five back blows and five abdominal thrusts until the airway is free or emergency help arrives.

Back blows should be firm, palm strikes between the shoulder blades.

The amount of force you need to use will depend on the child’s age and size.

“Be much gentler with a smaller child than with a larger child,” the British Red Cross said. “(They) need to be hard enough to dislodge the blockage.”

For abdominal thrusts, support the child’s back against your chest.

Securely hold them around the waist and drive your hands upwards and into their abdomen, just above their belly button.

You may need to kneel depending on the child’s height.

Once Upon a Farm Image Banana, Pumpkin & Cauliflower FDA

How can I tell if I bought recalled Once Upon a Farm products?

Once Upon a Farm said it is “recalling all lots and varieties” of fruit-flavored Tractor Wheel Organic Toddler Soft-Baked bars.

“This recall covers all lot codes currently available in distribution,” the company said in a Monday, Nov. 2, news release, including expired products that may already be on customers’ shelves.

The recall affects multiple sizes of Tractor Wheel snack packages as well as variety packs.

Recalled snacks have “Best If Used By” dates ranging from Oct. 30, 2026, to Aug. 26, 2027.

Here’s what to look for:

Tractor Wheels Strawberry, Pumpkin & Beet

5 count : UPC 81000351261

: UPC 81000351261 10 count: UPC 810003512932

Tractor Wheels Apple, Sweet Potato & Spinach

5 count : UPC 81000351260

: UPC 81000351260 10 count: UPC 810003512840

Tractor Wheels Banana, Pumpkin & Cauliflower

5 count: UPC 81000351262

Tractor Wheels Variety Pack

20 count : UPC 810003512918

: UPC 810003512918 30 count: UPC 810003512925

Where were recalled products sold?

The FDA said the recalled snacks were distributed across the United States and in Puerto Rico, including at stores including Costco Wholesale, Target and Walmart.

They were also sold online.

“This product may be sold elsewhere, such as Amazon.com and other third-party vendors,” the FDA said.

What should I do if I bought recalled snacks?

Officials are warning consumers not to buy or serve Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels snacks.

If you bought the recalled snacks, do not open the package or consume the products, Once Upon a Farm said.

Instead, you should return the recalled product to the place of purchase for a refund or “immediately throw it away,” the FDA said.

Retailers should not sell recalled products.

To report a complaint, illness or serious allergic reaction, visit the FDA’s Human Foods Safety Reporting Portal.

How can I get a full refund?

You can return recalled Tractor Wheels snacks to the location of purchase for a full refund or email care@uponafarm.com.

According to Once Upon a Farm, it could take 10 business days to process refund requests.

“Our customer care team will email you a confirmation once your refund has been issued,” the company said.

Consumers with questions should call Once Upon a Farm’s customer care team at 888-983-1606 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

You can also contact care@uponafarm.com for more information.

What other products have been recalled in Idaho?

According to past McClatchy Media reporting, recent recalls affecting customers in Idaho include: