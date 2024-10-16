Miss any Jeanty TDs this season, Boise State fans? Or want to relive them? See all 18 here

Ashton Jeanty is scoring so many touchdowns this season that it’s getting hard to keep up with them.

Through six games, Boise State’s Heisman-favorite running back has 17 rushing touchdowns and one receiving TD. Jeanty leads the nation in rushing TDs and rushing yards (1,248) — and that’s in spite of the fact that he sat for two entire halves in blowouts as coaches looked to preserve his fitness.

The junior is pursuing a pair of Barry Sanders single-season records once thought to be untouchable: 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns, set by the former Oklahoma State star in his Heisman Trophy-winning year of 1988. Through six games, Jeanty is on pace for 2,496 yards and 34 touchdowns in the regular season.

It’s not just Jeanty’s impressive speed and ability to find the hole that are on display this season. It’s also the junior’s ability to break tackles and shove defenders aside as if they are not even there. Through six games, Jeanty has a nation-leading 911 yards after contact.

“He’s a war daddy. That’s who he is,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said after Boise State’s 28-7 victory over Hawaii . “He puts the team on his back. He never flinches. If it’s a one-yard gain, 20-yard gain, or tackle for loss, he just kept battling.”

Jeanty had a rushing touchdown and his first receiving TD of the season at Hawaii, sending his total to 18. With so many scores, it can be challenging to remember your favorites and what games they happened in.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. This story will be updated weekly with videos of Jeanty’s touchdowns as the season progresses into its second half.

At Georgia Southern - 6 touchdowns

Touchdown 1 - A 77-yard rushing touchdown to score Boise State’s first points of the new season.

Touchdown 2 - Jeanty gives Bronco fans a first glimpse of what’s to come — bouncing and spinning off defenders for a 26-yard rushing TD.

Touchdown 3 - Jeanty blows through a linebacker without trouble to restore Boise State’s two-possession lead from one yard out.

Touchdown 4 - Jeanty scores his fourth touchdown of the game just before halftime with an easy 5-yard run.

Touchdown 5 - It’s easy work for Jeanty as he restores Boise State’s lead with a one-yard run down a giant hole in the middle.

Touchdown 6 - Jeanty breaks free and runs for 75 yards, cramping up at the end but diving into the end zone.

At Oregon - 3 touchdowns

Touchdown 7 - A quick cut to the outside gave Jeanty a 3-yard touchdown run and Boise State a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Touchdown 8 - Jeanty introduces himself to much of the nation with a 70-yard rushing touchdown against then-No. 7 Oregon.

Touchdown 9 - Just minutes after his 70-yard rush, Boise State recovered an Oregon fumble, and Jeanty was on hand a couple of plays later to fight through multiple defenders for an 8-yard touchdown.

Portland State - Zero touchdowns

Jeanty scored no touchdowns in the home opener against FCS Portland State, taking the entire second half off after rushing for 127 yards on just 11 carries.

Washington State - 4 touchdowns

Touchdown 10 - Was the Oregon performance just a fluke? Nope. Jeanty scores an early 64-yard rushing touchdown despite looking like he was swallowed up at the line of scrimmage.

Touchdown 11 - In a clear display of his strength, Jeanty drags two defenders 5 yards and dives for the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown jaunt.

Touchdown 12 - Jeanty shows off his tackle-breaking ability, a stutter step and speed to run 59 yards, giving the Broncos a comfortable fourth-quarter lead.

Touchdown 13 - Once again, it’s another touchdown in which Jeanty looks like he’s been swallowed before suddenly emerging in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.

Utah State - 3 touchdowns

Touchdown 14 - Jeanty wastes no time, scoring on the Broncos’ first play of the game with a 63-yard run to give Boise State a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Touchdown 15 - Jeanty scores a 75-yard rushing touchdown and becomes the first player this season to surpass 1,000 rushing yards.

Touchdown 16 - Despite bouncing off his own man, Jeanty keeps running to score from 6 yards out before sitting the entire second half.

At Hawaii - 2 touchdowns

Touchdown 17 - Jeanty almost took a full quarter to score his first touchdown against Hawaii. But a clean jump cut and a burst of speed paved the way for a 54-yard rushing touchdown.

Touchdown 18 - Jeanty hasn’t been involved in the passing game much through six games, so his 5-yard reception from redshirt sophomore quarterback Maddux Madsen marked his first receiving TD of the season, and took the defense by surprise.