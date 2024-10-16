Over 40 downtown Boise restaurants, bars offer 10 days of specials. Check out these deals

If you haven’t treated yourself to downtown Boise lately, start making plans.

More than 40 businesses will offer special promotions from Friday, Oct. 18, to Sunday, Oct. 27, during the 14th year of Taste of Downtown Boise.

Organized by the Downtown Boise Association, this year’s celebration focuses on specials that cost $14 or less. In addition, some restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus. Other businesses will host social hours and dining “experiences.” (If you’re a wine fan, check out the $10 “Pairing Experience” at House of Wine, 1008 W. Main St. Definitely an informative, fun wine flight.)

“Taste of Downtown is ... an opportunity to show off downtown and all it has to offer during a beautiful time of year,” Erika Hiner, operations manager at The Modern Hotel Bar, explained in a press release. “We especially love meeting folks who have never been to The Modern and welcoming our returning guests with some great specials. In short, it is GREAT for business!”

Some restaurants’ and bars’ deals are more “special” than others, so it pays to do a little research. To see all of the options, visit downtownboise.org/taste .

Here are some ideas to get you started.

▪ If you haven’t checked out the elevated Mexican food and drink at Coa de Jima, 615 W. Main St., here’s your chance. A sister restaurant to the newly opened Coa del Mar in Eagle — and to longtime favorite Barbacoa in Boise — Coa de Jima is offering one birria taco and one margarita for $14. That’s an everyday value of $21, owner Nikolai Castoro said.

Coa de Jima is offering a taco and a margarita for $14. downtownboise.org

▪ Bacon, 121 N. 9th St., will serve a salty $14 combo: five different flavors of bacon-strip “shots” in shot glasses, plus a signature Bacon Bloody Mary. The cocktail includes (among other ingredients) bacon infusion syrup, another slice of bacon and bacon salt on the rim. In all, it’s a $20 value for $14.

▪ Need lunch? Lemon Tree Co., 224 N. 10th St., is basically selling full sandwiches for the half sandwich price. For $11, you get your choice of a full sandwich with a side. Sandwich options: turkey boursin, sausage and pear (recommended!), veggie reuben and bahn mi. Side options: Lemon Tree Co. salad, beet salad, butter nut squash soup or Roots chips.

▪ Another solid value? The Brisket Loaded Baked Potato for $12 at Neighbor Tim’s BBQ at The Warehouse Food Hall, 370 S. 8th St. That beast of a tater is no small fry. While you’re at The Warehouse, grab a house Old Fashioned for just $6 at Camp Cocktail Bar. (Be aware, though: That deal isn’t valid between 5 and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.)

Five different flavors of bacon, served in shot glasses, are part of the $14 combo at Bacon. Bacon/Facebook

▪ Zee’s Rooftop Cafe, 250 S. 5th St., is offering a satisfying Chimi Churri Power Bowl served with shrimp or chicken. It comes with an Idaho apple snickerdoodle blondie for dessert. All for $14. Both are being served specifically by Zee’s for Taste of Downtown.

▪ Check out “social hour” from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at Acero Boards and Bottles, 801 W. Main St.: $6 glasses of wine and $6 pitchers of beer. But the standout food attraction during Taste is a bruschetta specialty board for $14 that includes four all-new varieties. Ingredients range from whipped goat cheese and blackberries to roasted grapes and bacon jam. It’s a lunch-only deal from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.