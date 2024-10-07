Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Idaho Statesman

    Half of Boise Foothills wildfire contained as blaze reaches nearly 10,000 acres

    By Sally Krutzig,

    1 days ago

    Fire crews continued to gain command of the Valley Fire in the Boise Foothills late Sunday and into Monday morning.

    The wildfire that began early Friday morning on the southeast edge of the city grew slightly overnight, going from 9,412 acres to 9,892, Chad Cline, Bureau of Land Management Boise District fire information officer, told the Idaho Statesman.

    “The acreage is still about the same, which is a good sign,” Cline said by phone.

    Half of the fire is now contained — meaning a line was created around part of its perimeter to stop the spread — after crews brought the Valley Fire’s containment from 30% to 50% from Sunday to Monday morning, according to the agency.

    The agency does not yet have an estimate for when it will be controlled, which is when the fire has been put out to the point that fire personnel are no longer working on it.

    No structures have been lost, and there have been no injuries, Cline said.

    The agency said crews are “making significant progress on the north, northeast and southeast sides, working hard to strengthen lines and mop up hot spots” while continuing to monitor the fire’s west side.

    More personnel began assisting, increasing from 166 people Sunday to 248 Monday. The Bureau of Land Management plans to transfer command of the fire to a Nevada Type 3 team to allow local crews to be ready for any new fire starts, the agency said in its Monday report.

    Cline said officials still don’t know what caused the fire and are continuing to investigate.

    The Boise County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation levels over the weekend. Robie Creek moved down to Level 1, and Wilderness Ranch was removed from the evacuation readiness list.

    The Boise Fire Department did not respond to the Idaho Statesman’s request for comment.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFoRI_0vxt7NXH00
    The Boise Foothills smolder from the Valley Fire, seen from Harris Ranch on Friday. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

    How to help

    The Bureau of Land Management said there are several ways the public can make it easier for those fighting fires:

    • Stay away from hiking trails within the fire area.

    • Don’t fly drones near the fire. They make it difficult to use aerial firefighting resources like air tankers.

    • Don’t call in smoke. BLM crews said they are aware of new fire spots. Cline said they have had issues with their dispatch number becoming congested by calls about the Valley Fire.

    • With deer hunting season about to start, Cline said drivers should make sure their tire chains are greased and aren’t dragging. If used improperly, tire chains can create enough heat through road friction to throw off sparks.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Boise crews contain Warm Springs vegetation fire, will stay overnight for safety
    Idaho Statesman6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Is a wildfire forcing you to evacuate? Take this simple step involving your possessions
    Idaho Statesman4 days ago
    Why is this Idaho high-mountain lake drying up? Sadly, it’s likely a familiar culprit | Opinion
    Idaho Statesman1 day ago
    Idaho expects northern lights this weekend when a ‘strong’ solar storm blasts Earth
    Idaho Statesman5 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    These are the areas you need to avoid as wildfire burns on edge of Boise neighborhoods
    Idaho Statesman4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today14 minutes ago
    Official at Central District Health in Boise quits. Employees accused her of retaliation
    Idaho Statesman8 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Idaho grizzly bear found dead after being shot. Fish and Game needs help finding poacher
    Idaho Statesman1 day ago
    Meridian mom leads charge for Riley’s Residence, ‘loving home’ for kids with disabilities
    Idaho Statesman10 days ago
    Officials release name of Boise man killed in stabbing. Death listed as a homicide
    Idaho Statesman1 day ago
    Ada County deputies reopened a 1980 cold-case killing. Here’s what led them to close it
    Idaho Statesman4 days ago
    Smokey Bear should be proud of the men and women fighting Idaho fires | Opinion
    Idaho Statesman7 days ago
    Missing Meghan Rouns’ phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat photo two hours after vanishing
    The US Sun1 day ago
    This item starts trash fires, but producers avoid responsibility. Now, Boise shop is taking action
    Idaho Statesman7 days ago
    Thrift store shuffle on State Street: Boise nonprofit opening new site with 20% off deal
    Idaho Statesman9 days ago
    Idaho high school football scores: Updates from Week 5 games around Boise area
    Idaho Statesman11 days ago
    Wildfires and budget cuts threaten this iconic Idaho landscape. How to protect it | Opinion
    Idaho Statesman12 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Man kills ‘extremely aggressive’ mountain lion with shovel in Colorado, officials say
    Idaho Statesman6 days ago
    Watch the 10 best Idaho football plays from Week 5, including a jaw-dropping catch
    Idaho Statesman8 days ago
    Lottery player buys $50 ticket — then wins life-changing prize in Idaho. ‘Surreal’
    Idaho Statesman19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy