Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Idaho Statesman

    Mural at Boise Co-op’s Meridian store has a ‘cool’ story. Local artist happy to share it

    By Rose Evans,

    2 days ago

    A new mural at the Boise Co-op at The Village at Meridian invites shoppers to consider where their food comes from and the people who work to produce it.

    For local artist Bobby Gaytan, who created the large work in partnership with the Co-op and the nonprofit Fairtrade America, selecting the subjects for the piece wound up being easy.

    Gaytan said Fairtrade America presented him with information about some of the farmers the group works with as it prioritizes fair pay and workers’ rights in the food production industry. One set of siblings — Francisco Contreras and Carlixta Contreras Martínez, cacao farmers from Yamasá in the Dominican Republic — stood out to the artist, who comes from a large family of farmworkers.

    “I felt very connected to them,” Gaytan said. “They were speaking to me.”

    Now the brother and sister have a towering presence in Meridian, their likenesses smiling on the side of the Co-op building facing E. River Valley Street. They are holding cacao pods, the fruit containing cocoa beans, which eventually become dried, roasted and ground into chocolate.

    The mural is part of Fairtrade America’s We Are Fairtrade campaign to create public art in cities across the country, with a goal of highlighting the importance of wages, equality and working conditions for those who grow and produce our food.

    Gaytan, who sits on the Meridian Arts Commission, is known for public art installations throughout the Treasure Valley. At almost 30 feet tall, this mural is one of the larger “passion projects” he’s worked on, he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMBpG_0vobO4Z400
    Artist Bobby Gaytan is creating a mural at Boise Co-op’s Meridian location. The artwork depicts two siblings who are cacao farmers in the Dominican Republic. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

    “It’s one of those things that I felt very strongly about because it was highlighting farmers,” Gaytan told the Idaho Statesman as he discussed being chosen for the project. “As a former migrant farmworker, I thought that was pretty cool — being selected and being able to represent a little bit of that through my art.”

    Creating the mural took Gaytan about two months from the time Fairtrade America first reached out. For the painting work, Gaytan budgeted himself three weeks. He chose to use spray paint, in part because of the wall’s rough texture, which soaks up more paint. Spray paint, he explained, was “a good way to kind of get in there, in those peaks and valleys that this wall has.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZN5M_0vobO4Z400
    Artist Bobby Gaytan is creating a mural at Boise Co-op’s Meridian location. The artwork depicts two siblings who are cacao farmers in the Dominican Republic. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

    Gaytan said he primed the wall with a white base, sketched his illustration by sections, and finally filled in highlights and shadows. His approach to tackling a mural of this size? Top to bottom.

    “Anytime you work on a big-scale project like this, you always gotta account for the perspective,” he said.

    The top, he explained, is more challenging, “perspective-wise.”

    “I’ll keep coming down and going across the street, seeing if it’s lined up right,” said Gaytan.

    With the mural easily visible from the street while even a work in progress, Gaytan said passers-by would often honk and give him a thumbs-up.

    “One of the fun things I enjoy about painting public art is the interaction with the community,” said Gaytan. “When somebody stops and asks about the project, wants to know more ... it’s just an opportunity to share what’s going on, you know. It’s pretty cool, because you’re using your art to educate and kind of bring attention.”

    Gaytan’s other favorite part of the mural are its colors. “I’m trying to work with some very colorful, bright colors to add to this neighborhood,” he said.

    A big, bright mural for Meridian

    Gaytan said he also learned a lot about cacao through the project, and he encouraged others to do the same.

    The point of the project, he said, is to give people “a choice” when shopping for food. “When you learn a little bit about the stories, about where your food comes from, you know, it makes people think twice about ... how they consume their food and where they buy it,” said Gaytan.

    The Boise Co-op marketing team hopes the mural will help the Village location, which opened in 2015, continue to make a name for itself in fast-growing Meridian.

    “I feel like the North End and the Boise area in particular always get a large focus on mural installations and local artists,” Tyler Schnur, the Co-op’s director of marketing, told the Statesman. “When this project came up, we thought that the Village would be a fun opportunity, because we don’t really have a lot of that going on out there.”

    Schnur said Co-op products have to adhere to strict standards , pertaining to locality, fair trade standards and other vetting processes. The Co-op features products certified with Fairtrade America’s standards, which include nondiscriminatory working conditions and employment practices for those involved in food production, according to the nonprofit’s website.

    “We want shoppers, when they come in through the front door, to not have to worry about ... reading the back label of something, and if it’s OK for their kids to eat, if it has certain ingredients in it,” Schnur said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2016pS_0vobO4Z400
    The mural, seen here from E River Valley St, seeks to bring attention to fair trade products and safe working conditions for farmers. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

    An official unveiling for the mural will be held Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Co-op on Eagle Road in Meridian. Schnur said there will be samples of Navitas Organics products — the main buyer of the cacao pods farmed by Carlixta and Francisco — that are prepared using Navitas recipes.

    Gaytan, who said he has yet to try Navitas chocolate, will attend the unveiling, which will take place during Fairtrade Month and just at the close of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jo Anne Helm
    2d ago
    wow that's fantastic work! beautiful art!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Caldwell police close down street in Canyon County as suspect refuses to leave home
    Idaho Statesman7 days ago
    Earlier nights and an extra hour of sleep: Here’s when daylight saving time ends in Idaho
    Idaho Statesman8 days ago
    This decades-old Boise chain had six restaurants. As of a week ago, make that five
    Idaho Statesman8 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Bull elk spotted looking for love in the wrong places — busy Colorado cities. See it
    Idaho Statesman8 days ago
    Thrift store shuffle on State Street: Boise nonprofit opening new site with 20% off deal
    Idaho Statesman2 days ago
    This Idaho restaurant ranked one of the top Mexican Food Spots during 2024, Yelp says
    Idaho Statesman5 days ago
    Update: Fire near Lucky Peak grows to 700 acres near Boise. It was caused by humans
    Idaho Statesman10 days ago
    Motorcyclist dies in hospital after hitting concrete wall. Boise police investigate
    Idaho Statesman8 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Boise crews contain Warm Springs vegetation fire, will stay overnight for safety
    Idaho Statesman4 hours ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Defense asks that Bryan Kohberger be allowed to wear suits in Boise ahead of murder trial
    Idaho Statesman8 days ago
    Official at Central District Health in Boise quits. Employees accused her of retaliation
    Idaho Statesman1 day ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Meridian woman ‘craves’ adventure. She’ll climb Everest on journey to summit world peaks
    Idaho Statesman6 days ago
    Idaho high school football scores: Updates from Week 5 games around Boise area
    Idaho Statesman5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    This new Boise restaurant serves Mexican — sandwiches? Yep, and it’s ‘awesome’
    Idaho Statesman7 days ago
    This beautiful friendship began in 1984. Boise still loves The Flicks 40 years later
    Idaho Statesman7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Hispanic Heritage Month: Idaho’s only Latina lawmaker is ‘keenly aware’ of her roots
    Idaho Statesman6 days ago
    Autumn brings the heat to Boise, with a near-record high Wednesday. Here’s the latest
    Idaho Statesman8 days ago
    Consumer freedom threatened by the Albertsons/Kroger merger, undermining competition | Opinion
    Idaho Statesman6 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Homeowner hears ‘growl and huff’ under Colorado porch — and finds ‘an absolute tank’
    Idaho Statesman7 days ago
    Two bike crashes in quick succession on the Boise Greenbelt. Now, a claim against the city
    Idaho Statesman8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy