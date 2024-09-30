Open in App
    Thrift store shuffle on State Street: Boise nonprofit opening new site with 20% off deal

    By Angela Palermo,

    2 days ago

    A new thrift store with a familiar name is opening on State Street in Boise, part of big plans for a local nonprofit.

    St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho is moving its existing store at 6464 W. State St., which sells clothes, furnishings and other used items, into the old Dollar Tree space down the road, at 4614 W. State St. in the Collister Shopping Center.

    Meanwhile, the store being vacated will undergo a major renovation; once it reopens, St. Vincent de Paul will operate both locations.

    The Dollar Tree store closed in late April., and St. Vincent began some minor remodeling there over the summer, the Idaho Statesman previously reported . The one-story space is sandwiched between Paint Life Supply Co., and Durity Vape and Smoke 4.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XkL4_0vobNs8a00
    St. Vincent de Paul’s new thrift store at 4614 W. State St. in Boise opens Oct. 1. Angela Palermo/apalermo@idahostatesman.com

    St. Vincent de Paul plans to open that Collister store at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with a 20% off grand-opening sale through Sunday, Oct. 6.

    The nonprofit organization’s vacated State Street store, about 1.5 miles away, will close temporarily for several months beginning Monday as a significant Ada County Highway District project takes over the State Street and Pierce Park Lane intersection.

    The project involves tearing up at least half of the 6464 W. State St. store’s parking lot, Executive Director Ralph May previously told the Statesman.

    St. Vincent de Paul plans to pour $2 million into renovating that store in the meantime.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30esoL_0vobNs8a00
    An architectural rendering of the renovation St. Vincent de Paul is planning for its thrift store at 6464 W. State St. in Boise. The renovation will cover the building’s facade, entrance, parking lot, interior, signage, lighting and restrooms. JGT Architecture

    “We’re going to use that time to transform the facility,” May said by phone. “We’re going to give it a whole new look. It’s a really big project for us.”

    Once the renovation is complete, St. Vincent de Paul plans to move much of its merchandise at the Collister location back to the newly remodeled store. Then it plans to transition the Collister space into an expanded furniture and home goods store. May said he hopes to open that version of the store around July 2025.

    St. Vincent de Paul has a handful of other thrift stores in the Treasure Valley, including two others in Boise, at 2160 S. Broadway Ave. and 2110 Broadway Ave., and one in Meridian, at 213 N. Main St. Its first thrift store in Boise opened in 1976.

    The organization operates independently of the Catholic Church but is inspired by gospel values, according to its website . The organization says it’s dedicated to helping people in Southwest Idaho avoid homelessness by providing basic human needs.

    Mareesa Rule, development director at St. Vincent de Paul, told the Statesman that most of the organization’s funding for community outreach services comes from the revenue from its thrift stores.

    The need for those services is ever-increasing. Rule said that last year the organization saw a 30% increase in the number of people utilizing its services.

    “What we’re doing in the community has really, really grown,” Rule said by phone. “When you shop at St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores, you’re directly impacting the community. Whether it’s through our food pantries or our reentry services, the thrift stores really support our mission and our outreach to our neighbors.”

    Rule said St. Vincent de Paul has extended its hours to 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

