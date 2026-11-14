ROCKLAND — Internet provider Direct Communications recently released a new documentary highlighting its efforts to bring high-speed fiber internet to rural communities throughout the country.

The documentary, “Connecting the Unconnected,” is airing in select commercial and feature broadcast slots on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to a news release from the Rockland-based Direct Communications. It captures the challenges facing small communities with limited infrastructure.

“For over seven decades, Direct Communications has operated on a single core belief: rural communities deserve the exact same world-class technology as major metropolitan centers,” the Direct Communications website says.

The film traces Direct Communications’ growth from a single telephone switchboard operated in a family home to a multistate fiber network. It also highlights the impact of the $68 million that Direct Communications has invested in expanding infrastructure and bringing state-of-the-art fiber connections to previously underserved areas.

Tim May, president of Direct Communications, said in the news release that connecting rural communities is important because it supports the families, schools and other leaders that help them thrive.

“This documentary tells the story of why bridging the digital divide matters so deeply, and why continuing to invest in the places others overlook is essential for our shared future,” May said in the news release.

The documentary also shows how investments in local communities can extend to community empowerment. It features initiatives such as the Direct Gives program, which has directed about $1.75 million to local organizations, schools and nonprofits.

Direct Communications is tackling regional infrastructure gaps through public-private grants, multigig network upgrades and redundant fiber routes.

“Our goal remains unchanged: keeping rural America connected to the global economy without losing the local values that built us,” the Direct Communications website says.

The documentary will air nationwide through 2027 on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and key network affiliates. It is also available to watch on the Direct Communications website at directcom.com/connecting-the-unconnected.