IDAHO FALLS — A 19-year-old local man who fired multiple bullets into a home near Idaho Falls Friday night then tried to bribe his way out of going to jail, authorities said.

Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies arrested Stratton Daniel Bair, 19, of Ammon, on suspicion of firing a handgun into the home. Another local man found walking nearby was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

No one was hurt at the home, but deputies found multiple spots where bullets passed through walls and living spaces near the people inside, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called just before 11 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of North Contor Avenue, where residents reported hearing gunshots and finding bullet holes in their home. Deputies found several shell casings in front of the house, along with damage to the home, a vehicle and a motorcycle.

While deputies searched the area, they were called to a reported burglary in progress at a nearby home on North Adam Drive. A deputy found Bair trying to get into the house, authorities said.

Deputies found a handgun and a vaping device containing THC on Bair, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Bair was very intoxicated and gave several conflicting explanations for why he was in the area, including a claim that he lived at the home he was trying to enter. He first denied firing the gun but later said he had been shooting it into the air, deputies said.

Residents also reported an intoxicated man walking near the scene. Deputies found Jaiden M. Dominguez, 21, of Idaho Falls, who matched the description. Deputies said Dominguez was very intoxicated and emotional, and he was detained while the investigation continued. He was later booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of pedestrian under the influence.

Investigators matched the shell casings at the scene to the few rounds left in the handgun Bair was carrying, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies also found Bair’s vehicle nearby and, after obtaining a search warrant, found more matching ammunition, drug paraphernalia and a holster made for the same model of handgun.

When deputies told Bair he was under arrest, he became upset, said he didn’t want to go to jail and offered them $1,000 to let him go, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies asked whether he was trying to bribe them, he said he was, authorities said.

Bair was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on felony charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm at a dwelling and attempted bribery. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm while under the influence, attempted unlawful entry and possession of marijuana.

On the way to the jail, Bair repeatedly threatened to kill the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies have not found a motive or any connection between the suspects and the people living at the home, authorities said.