Idaho State women’s soccer head coach Dustin Downey announced Friday that he is stepping down after five seasons, citing family reasons.

Downey is leaving so his wife, Kelly, can take a newly created leadership role in medical care for women’s professional athletics with the National Women’s Soccer League, keeping a promise he made when he accepted the job.

“When I took this role in January 2022, my now-wife, Kelly, took a major leap of faith by uprooting her life and career in Chicago to move with me,” Downey said in a statement. “I promised her that when an opportunity in her field arose, I would step up and support her. Now it’s my turn to stand by her and support this exciting next step for our family.”

“It has been an incredible honor to serve this institution and athletic department. I remain deeply indebted to Pauline Thiros for trusting me five years ago when she hired a young, ambitious coach with only interim experience,” Downey wrote. “I am immensely proud of what our student-athletes and staff have built, elevating the standard of what it means to be part of the Bengal soccer family both on and off the pitch.”

Downey finishes his tenure with an 18-51-19 overall record and a 9-24-8 record in Big Sky play. The Bengals reached the Big Sky tournament in two of his five seasons, including this year, when they fell to Northern Arizona on penalty kicks in the first round.

“We want to express gratitude to Coach Downey for the years he spent at Idaho State and the way that he served our student-athletes,” athletic director Pauline Thiros said. “Coach has done a great job with Idaho State soccer, and we really appreciate his efforts in getting the program in a place where they were returning to the Big Sky tournament.”

Idaho State will begin a nationwide search for the program’s next head coach.

“We want a head coach that loves our university and our community, and understands that we have made a lot of investments in the program to help someone be successful,” Thiros said. “We’re hopeful to get a great recruiter in here who can continue to elevate the caliber of player that comes to Idaho State University.

“We have the opportunity to get high-caliber players in the door at Idaho State. I’m very excited to hopefully get out there and find a coach that has the contacts and the capacity to get that done, to keep building our program and complementing the players that we already have on our roster.”