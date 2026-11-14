POCATELLO — The middle of November always means the national signing window has opened for some college athletic teams.

Idaho State women’s basketball is no exception, as head coach Seton Sobolewski signed a pair of players who will join the program as freshmen next year.

Of course, that doesn’t mean they’ll be the only two new faces next season, given unlimited transfers now in play and players leaving or graduating, but it is a start.

Guard Riley Bevington is from Carbondale, Colorado. She’s listed at 5-foot-9 and comes with a solid resume.

“The first time we saw Riley play, we knew we wanted her to be a Bengal,” Sobolewski said.

“She is made up of all the things we value. She’s tough, has high energy, is physical and is a good teammate.”

Bevington comes to Idaho State from Roaring Fork High School, where she plays for head coach Mike Vidakovich. She was named the 2026 3A Western Slope League player of the year and is a three-time first-team all-conference selection. She also earned first-team all-state honors and plays soccer as well.

Bevington’s father, Aaron, played basketball at Johns Hopkins.

The other signee is from in state: Macy Bretveld of Rathdrum, who plays at Lakeland High School.

She’s a forward and brings some size to the program at 6-foot-2.

“We feel fortunate to sign an in-state player like Macy,” Sobolewski said. “She will add size, strength and skill to our forward positions. At 6-foot-2, she’s physical enough to play inside but also has a nice shooting touch.”

Bretveld plays for head coach Caelyn Caulfield at Lakeland, where she has earned all-league honors and was named newcomer of the year. She also competes in track and field for the Hawks. In the classroom, she has received a Scholastic Achievement Award every year of high school.

ISU’s current roster lists only two seniors, Aspen Caldwell and Maggie Hutka, plus graduate student Lilly Parke, so the Bengals will have room for newcomers like Bevington and Bretveld.