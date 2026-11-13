BLACKFOOT — She wasn’t always the state leader in home runs. She was once a little girl just learning to play softball.

Thursday, Blackfoot senior catcher Emma McGuire put pen to paper and achieved her dream of becoming a Division I athlete, signing to play for the Idaho State Bengals.

Some days, McGuire can’t believe it herself.

“I feel like it is so deep to me,” McGuire said. “When I was younger, I didn’t think I was fit enough to go and play Division I softball, and I didn’t think that I would ever make it that far. I always thought maybe I would go into, like, a JUCO or an NAIA, or I wouldn’t even get the opportunity to play college ball. I know that all the time and effort I put into it got me here today.”

By her own account, McGuire was terrible when she first started playing softball at 9. She joined the Blackfoot Cyclones and began to learn the sport. By 11 or 12, she was watching players go off to college, watching games on TV and picturing herself as a college softball player.

The road wasn’t easy. It included early-morning and late-night practices, tournaments and hours on the road. She couldn’t be more grateful to her parents, Megan and Jesse McGuire, who helped her achieve her dream.

“I wanted to thank my parents for this opportunity that they gave me,” McGuire said. “They have been there through all of my ups and downs. Anytime I needed, like, a hug or reassurance, they were always there for me.”

One of those opportunities was the chance to play for the USA Explosion travel ball team, coached by Bryce Bybee. Her time with the Explosion transformed her as a player and gave her the exposure to compete against the best.

That carried over to her time at Blackfoot High School under head coach Tammy Sorenson.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have coached some great athletes and some great kids, but when you have someone that is a great kid and also a great athlete, it’s exceptional. Emma is one of those kids,” Sorenson said.

McGuire had a breakout junior season for the Broncos, leading them to a 5A state runner-up finish while hitting .515 with 53 hits, 50 RBIs, a state-leading 15 home runs and a .609 on-base percentage.

To reach her dream, McGuire hits every day, catches twice a week and plays in tournaments almost every weekend. On other weekends, she attended college camps trying to get recruited, and in the process she quickly earned three Division I offers, from Montana, Idaho State and Utah Tech.

After visiting Montana and Idaho State, she decided Idaho State was the place for her.

Then a wrench was thrown into her plans when Idaho State coach Andrew Rich left for Boise State. McGuire was offered the chance to join Rich in Boise and thought she would be wearing blue and orange.

But when she visited Boise, it didn’t feel like the right place.

“I was convinced that I was going to go to Boise State. I was like, ‘I’m going to Boise State. There’s no other option,’” McGuire said. “I took a visit at Boise State, and it didn’t feel right.”

When she met new ISU head coach Harold Simmons and came back to campus, she knew she was where she belonged.

“I stepped on campus and I was like, ‘This is where I fit in,’” McGuire said. “It felt right. That was the place for me.”

When Simmons arrived at Idaho State, he knew McGuire was a fit for his program both on and off the field.

“We were thankful enough to get to keep her as a Bengal,” Simmons said. “She’s a tremendous player. Tons of power, power bat, power arm. All the things she brings to the field are tremendous. But the person that she is off the field, I don’t think you can say enough great things about her.”

First, McGuire has one more season with the Broncos. Then she’ll bring her skills, passion and confidence to the Bengals.

“I feel like I am a super passionate and direct (player),” McGuire said. “I am super talkative on the field, make sure that everybody knows where we’re going with the play and what we’re doing. Whenever I go to hit, I feel like people can tell that I’m super confident because I walk into the box and I’m like, ‘I love this.’ I’m hitting it. People can just tell that I’m a super confident, well-rounded person.”