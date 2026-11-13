ARIMO − Years of dedicated hard work and a love for the game have led Marsh Valley High School’s Olivia Cieslak to continue her soccer career at Gillette College in Gillette, Wyoming.

Choosing Gillette came down to more than just playing soccer. It was an environment where Cieslak felt she could grow as a person and be challenged as an athlete.

“What led me to choosing Gillette College was the competitiveness, not in a toxic way, but in a way where everyone wanted to push each other to be better,” she said.

The recruiting process was far from easy. After she visited several schools and talked with a number of coaches, Gillette just felt right.

Cieslak’s mother, Tesha, also noticed the early connection.

“We visited a couple of schools, and she had talked to several coaches, but the minute we toured Gillette and met the coaches and team, there was a spark in her eyes, and I just knew it was the place for her,” Tesha said.

Cieslak signed her letter of intent earlier this week, marking the start of a new chapter and an opportunity to compete in college.

“Knowing I get to play at the next level with a college I love makes me so happy,” she said. “I am so excited to play at a more competitive level and create friendships with the girls.”

Soccer has been part of her life since she was a toddler. She played forward until eighth grade, when her coaches decided to see how she would perform as a defender. She found great success in the position and has remained on the back line ever since.

“I thrive in the position, and I love the intensity of it,” she said.

As she has developed into a strong defender, she has learned to shut down opposing forwards and take on a leadership role with her team. However, the journey did not come without challenges.

Later in high school, confidence became a mental block, especially during games. Frustrated with the struggle, she committed to spending this past summer rebuilding her self-confidence and strengthening her mental game.

That work paid off during her senior season, helping her regain confidence and lead her team to the state championship game, where Marsh Valley finished runner-up for the second straight year.

A strong support system has contributed to her growth, especially her aunt, Melissa Olsen, who has coached her since elementary school.

“She has always seen my potential and pushed me to be my best, even when I had zero confidence,” Cieslak said.

Tesha credits Cieslak’s father as one of her biggest influences. Soccer was something father and daughter shared from the time she was little, and his constant encouragement shaped her belief that she could play college soccer.

He passed away 4½ years ago, but his influence remains an important part of her journey.

Cieslak’s growth and dedication also came from outside organized practices and games. It began at home, where the sound of soccer balls hitting the walls or the bottom of the couch became comforting background noise. It also came from time spent watching game film, studying opponents and putting in extra practice on the field.

Though the distance from southeast Idaho to Gillette, Wyoming, will make this next chapter a big adjustment, she is excited for what lies ahead.

“I am so proud of the person she is becoming. She is a leader. She always has been. She will definitely accomplish a lot in life,” Tesha said.

Cieslak is looking forward to the competition and continued growth, but most of all to what the opportunity represents: the reward for years of hard work, the encouragement of those who have always believed in her and the chance to keep pursuing a sport that has always been part of her life.

And for Tesha, it’s a way her daughter keeps alive the love of the game she shared with her dad.

“It has been such a joy to watch her continue to work hard and strive to excel in the sport that they both loved,” Tesha said.