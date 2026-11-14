POCATELLO — State auditors are headed to Bannock County.

Bannock is one of eight Idaho counties drawn at random Friday for a post-election hand count, days after local officials disclosed that 333 ballots from a Pocatello precinct had sat uncounted in a poll worker’s pickup truck for a week.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Controller Brandon Woolf and Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, who make up the state Board of Canvassers, conducted the drawing at the Idaho State Capitol, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

“Confidence in our elections comes from being able to show our work,” McGrane said in a news release. “These audits give us a chance to check the count by hand and let Idahoans see for themselves how we verify the results.”

Secretary of State audit teams will hand-count ballots from selected precincts and compare the results with each county’s official canvass. Bannock County’s audit is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the elections office, 141 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, and is open to the public.

“I’ll set up some chairs in front of the counter, and anyone who wants to watch can come,” Bannock County Elections Director Julie Hancock said.

Two other Southeast Idaho counties were also drawn. Caribou County’s audit is at 9:30 a.m. Monday, and Oneida County’s is also set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Latah County, which left 2,342 ballots out of its election night results, will also be audited Monday. The other counties drawn were Gem, Adams, Benewah and Washington.

Idaho law requires the Secretary of State to audit results after every even-year primary and general election.

Bannock County’s results drew extra scrutiny this year. Machine problems slowed the absentee count for more than five hours on election night, and workers didn’t finish tallying votes until about 8 a.m. the next morning, the Journal reported Nov. 4.

This year’s two-page ballot jammed the county’s counting machines, and folds landing on the ballots’ timing marks kicked thousands of absentee ballots to a resolution table.

On Tuesday, elections staff found a sealed ballot box from Pocatello Precinct 2 in a poll worker’s pickup truck. It held 333 Election Day ballots that had never been counted.

County officials said the ballots matched the precinct’s 333 electronic poll book check-ins and the box’s seals were intact. The additional ballots didn’t change the outcome of any race. The margin in the closest affected race, District 29’s House Seat B, narrowed from 2,067 votes to 2,024.

Bannock County commissioners recanvassed the results, including the additional ballots, Thursday. Hancock said there were no other changes to the results aside from the 333 ballots, and the commissioners declared the results official.

According to the canvassed results, 32,503 Bannock County voters cast ballots, about 65 percent of the county’s 49,758 registered voters.